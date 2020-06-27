Seeking Alpha
Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 28

|
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which changed their dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Hingham Institution for Savings

(HIFS)

7/2

7/15

0.42

0.43

2.38%

1.08%

13

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

(JW.A)

7/6

7/22

0.34

0.3425

0.74%

3.52%

27

Kroger Company

(KR)

8/13

9/1

0.16

0.18

12.50%

2.20%

15

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 29 (Ex-Div 6/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Air Products & Chem.

(APD)

8/10

1.34

236.02

2.27%

38

Cardinal Health Inc.

(CAH)

7/15

0.4859

50.55

3.84%

24

Comcast Corp.

(CMCSA)

7/22

0.23

38.65

2.38%

13

CubeSmart

(CUBE)

7/15

0.33

26.31

5.02%

10

HEICO Corp.

(HEI)

7/15

0.08

95.15

0.17%

13

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

7/15

0.2335

58.41

4.80%

27

Republic Services Inc.

(RSG)

7/15

0.405

80.52

2.01%

17

Tuesday, Jun. 30 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

ABM Industries Inc.

(ABM)

8/3

0.185

34.97

2.12%

53

Acme United Corp.

(ACU)

7/23

0.12

20.47

2.34%

16

General Dynamics

(GD)

8/7

1.1

146.05

3.01%

29

Morningstar Inc.

(MORN)

7/31

0.3

143.2

0.84%

10

Royal Gold Inc.

(RGLD)

7/16

0.28

117.5

0.95%

19

Sysco Corp.

(SYY)

7/24

0.45

52.3

3.44%

50

Wednesday, Jul. 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Andersons Inc.

(ANDE)

7/22

0.175

13.02

5.38%

18

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

(BMY)

8/3

0.45

57.54

3.13%

11

Cisco Systems Inc.

(CSCO)

7/22

0.36

46.31

3.11%

10

Edison International

(EIX)

7/31

0.6375

54.82

4.65%

17

Globe Life Inc

(GL)

7/31

0.1875

70.85

1.06%

15

Hingham Institution for Savings

(HIFS)

7/15

0.43

159.05

1.08%

13

Limoneira Company

(LMNR)

7/17

0.075

13.53

2.22%

11

McCormick & Co.

(MKC)

7/20

0.62

176.25

1.41%

33

Thursday, Jul. 2 (Ex-Div 7/6)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Erie Indemnity Company

(ERIE)

7/21

0.965

186.06

2.07%

30

Friday, Jun. 3

Markets closed in observance of Independence Day

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Automatic Data Proc.

(ADP)

7/1

0.91

2.5%

Albemarle Corp.

(ALB)

7/1

0.385

2.1%

Allstate Corp.

(ALL)

7/1

0.54

2.3%

Atrion Corp.

(ATRI)

6/30

1.55

1.0%

Broadcom Inc.

(AVGO)

6/30

3.25

4.2%

Best Buy Co.

(BBY)

7/2

0.55

2.6%

Becton Dickinson & Co.

(BDX)

6/30

0.79

1.4%

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

(BEP)

6/30

0.5425

4.6%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

(BIP)

6/30

0.485

4.9%

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

(BR)

7/2

0.54

1.7%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(CHRW)

6/30

0.51

2.7%

Comerica Inc.

(CMA)

7/1

0.68

7.7%

Canadian National Railway

(CNI)

6/30

0.575 CAD

1.9%

Chesapeake Utilities

(CPK)

7/6

0.44

2.2%

Community Trust Bancorp

(CTBI)

7/1

0.38

5.0%

Donaldson Company

(DCI)

6/30

0.21

1.8%

Digital Realty Trust

(NYSE:DLR.PK)

6/30

1.12

3.2%

Eversource Energy

(ES)

6/30

0.5675

2.8%

Extra Space Storage Inc.

(EXR)

6/30

0.9

4.0%

FBL Financial Group Inc.

(FFG)

6/30

0.5

6.0%

First Financial Bankshares Inc.

(FFIN)

7/1

0.13

1.9%

Financial Institutions Inc.

(FISI)

7/2

0.26

6.1%

GATX Corp.

(GATX)

6/30

0.48

3.4%

Corning Inc.

(GLW)

6/30

0.22

3.5%

Genuine Parts Co.

(GPC)

7/1

0.79

3.8%

Hillenbrand Inc.

(HI)

6/30

0.2125

3.4%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

(HIG)

7/2

0.325

3.5%

Horace Mann Educators Corp.

(HMN)

6/30

0.3

3.4%

HP Inc.

(HPQ)

7/1

0.1762

4.2%

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

(HRC)

6/30

0.22

0.8%

International Flavors & Fragrances

(IFF)

7/6

0.75

2.5%

Iron Mountain Inc.

(IRM)

7/2

0.6185

10.0%

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

(KMB)

7/2

1.07

3.1%

Coca-Cola Company

(KO)

7/1

0.41

3.8%

Lancaster Colony Corp.

(LANC)

6/30

0.7

1.9%

McKesson Corp.

(MCK)

7/1

0.41

1.1%

MDU Resources

(MDU)

7/1

0.2075

3.9%

NewMarket Corp.

(NEU)

7/1

1.9

2.0%

New Jersey Resources

(NJR)

7/1

0.3125

4.0%

Nike Inc.

(NKE)

7/1

0.245

1.0%

NorthWestern Corp.

(NWE)

6/30

0.6

4.6%

Prosperity Bancshares

(PB)

7/1

0.46

3.3%

PepsiCo Inc.

(PEP)

6/30

1.0225

3.2%

Douglas Dynamics Inc.

(PLOW)

6/30

0.28

3.3%

PPL Corp.

(PPL)

7/1

0.415

6.6%

RenaissanceRe Holdings

(RNR)

6/30

0.35

0.8%

Service Corp. International

(SCI)

6/30

0.19

2.0%

South Jersey Industries

(SJI)

7/2

0.295

5.0%

SpartanNash Company

(SPTN)

6/30

0.1925

3.6%

Spire Inc.

(SR)

7/2

0.6225

4.0%

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

(SYBT)

7/1

0.27

2.7%

Telephone & Data Sys.

(TDS)

6/30

0.17

3.6%

First Financial Corp.

(THFF)

7/1

0.52

3.0%

Tootsie Roll Industries

(TR)

7/6

0.09

1.1%

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

6/30

0.9

3.0%

Travelers Companies

(TRV)

6/30

0.85

3.1%

United Bankshares Inc.

(UBSI)

7/1

0.35

5.5%

UGI Corp.

(UGI)

7/1

0.33

4.3%

Universal Health Realty Trust

(UHT)

6/30

0.69

3.8%

UMB Financial Corp.

(UMBF)

7/1

0.31

2.6%

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

(UNH)

6/30

1.25

1.7%

Union Pacific

(UNP)

6/30

0.97

2.4%

Weyco Group Inc.

(WEYS)

6/30

0.24

4.3%

W.R. Berkley Corp.

(WRB)

6/30

0.12

0.9%

WesBanco Inc.

(WSBC)

7/1

0.32

6.8%

Wyndham Destinations Inc.

(WYND)

6/30

0.5

7.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

