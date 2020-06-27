Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 28

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 7/2 7/15 0.42 0.43 2.38% 1.08% 13 John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW.A) 7/6 7/22 0.34 0.3425 0.74% 3.52% 27 Kroger Company (KR) 8/13 9/1 0.16 0.18 12.50% 2.20% 15

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 29 (Ex-Div 6/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Products & Chem. (APD) 8/10 1.34 236.02 2.27% 38 Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 7/15 0.4859 50.55 3.84% 24 Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 7/22 0.23 38.65 2.38% 13 CubeSmart (CUBE) 7/15 0.33 26.31 5.02% 10 HEICO Corp. (HEI) 7/15 0.08 95.15 0.17% 13 Realty Income Corp. (O) 7/15 0.2335 58.41 4.80% 27 Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 7/15 0.405 80.52 2.01% 17

Tuesday, Jun. 30 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 8/3 0.185 34.97 2.12% 53 Acme United Corp. (ACU) 7/23 0.12 20.47 2.34% 16 General Dynamics (GD) 8/7 1.1 146.05 3.01% 29 Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 7/31 0.3 143.2 0.84% 10 Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 7/16 0.28 117.5 0.95% 19 Sysco Corp. (SYY) 7/24 0.45 52.3 3.44% 50

Wednesday, Jul. 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 7/22 0.175 13.02 5.38% 18 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 8/3 0.45 57.54 3.13% 11 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 7/22 0.36 46.31 3.11% 10 Edison International (EIX) 7/31 0.6375 54.82 4.65% 17 Globe Life Inc (GL) 7/31 0.1875 70.85 1.06% 15 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 7/15 0.43 159.05 1.08% 13 Limoneira Company (LMNR) 7/17 0.075 13.53 2.22% 11 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 7/20 0.62 176.25 1.41% 33

Thursday, Jul. 2 (Ex-Div 7/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 7/21 0.965 186.06 2.07% 30

Friday, Jun. 3

Markets closed in observance of Independence Day

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Automatic Data Proc. (ADP) 7/1 0.91 2.5% Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 7/1 0.385 2.1% Allstate Corp. (ALL) 7/1 0.54 2.3% Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 6/30 1.55 1.0% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 6/30 3.25 4.2% Best Buy Co. (BBY) 7/2 0.55 2.6% Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 6/30 0.79 1.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 6/30 0.5425 4.6% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 6/30 0.485 4.9% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 7/2 0.54 1.7% C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 6/30 0.51 2.7% Comerica Inc. (CMA) 7/1 0.68 7.7% Canadian National Railway (CNI) 6/30 0.575 CAD 1.9% Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 7/6 0.44 2.2% Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) 7/1 0.38 5.0% Donaldson Company (DCI) 6/30 0.21 1.8% Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR.PK) 6/30 1.12 3.2% Eversource Energy (ES) 6/30 0.5675 2.8% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/30 0.9 4.0% FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 6/30 0.5 6.0% First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 7/1 0.13 1.9% Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 7/2 0.26 6.1% GATX Corp. (GATX) 6/30 0.48 3.4% Corning Inc. (GLW) 6/30 0.22 3.5% Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 7/1 0.79 3.8% Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 6/30 0.2125 3.4% Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 7/2 0.325 3.5% Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 6/30 0.3 3.4% HP Inc. (HPQ) 7/1 0.1762 4.2% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 6/30 0.22 0.8% International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 7/6 0.75 2.5% Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 7/2 0.6185 10.0% Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 7/2 1.07 3.1% Coca-Cola Company (KO) 7/1 0.41 3.8% Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 6/30 0.7 1.9% McKesson Corp. (MCK) 7/1 0.41 1.1% MDU Resources (MDU) 7/1 0.2075 3.9% NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 7/1 1.9 2.0% New Jersey Resources (NJR) 7/1 0.3125 4.0% Nike Inc. (NKE) 7/1 0.245 1.0% NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 6/30 0.6 4.6% Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 7/1 0.46 3.3% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 6/30 1.0225 3.2% Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 6/30 0.28 3.3% PPL Corp. (PPL) 7/1 0.415 6.6% RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 6/30 0.35 0.8% Service Corp. International (SCI) 6/30 0.19 2.0% South Jersey Industries (SJI) 7/2 0.295 5.0% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 6/30 0.1925 3.6% Spire Inc. (SR) 7/2 0.6225 4.0% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 7/1 0.27 2.7% Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 6/30 0.17 3.6% First Financial Corp. (THFF) 7/1 0.52 3.0% Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) 7/6 0.09 1.1% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 6/30 0.9 3.0% Travelers Companies (TRV) 6/30 0.85 3.1% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 7/1 0.35 5.5% UGI Corp. (UGI) 7/1 0.33 4.3% Universal Health Realty Trust (UHT) 6/30 0.69 3.8% UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 7/1 0.31 2.6% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 6/30 1.25 1.7% Union Pacific (UNP) 6/30 0.97 2.4% Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 6/30 0.24 4.3% W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 6/30 0.12 0.9% WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 7/1 0.32 6.8% Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 6/30 0.5 7.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

