Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 28

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 7/6 7/20 0.3 0.31 3.33% 5.82% 7 Matson Inc. (MATX) 8/5 9/3 0.22 0.23 4.55% 3.35% 9 Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 9/14 9/29 0.24 0.25 4.17% 2.92% 10

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 29 (Ex-Div 6/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 7/15 0.28 59.31 1.89% 7 Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 7/15 0.13 9.82 5.30% 5 Ingredion Inc. (INGR) 7/27 0.63 79.86 3.16% 9 Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 7/15 0.37 66.4 2.23% 8 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 7/10 0.175 33.01 2.12% 7 State Street Corp. (STT) 7/16 0.52 60.53 3.44% 9 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 7/10 0.51 31.6 6.46% 9

Tuesday, Jun. 30 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Express Company (AXP) 8/10 0.43 93.42 1.84% 8 Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 7/17 0.12 9.72 4.94% 9 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 7/9 0.315 26.14 4.82% 8 Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) 7/23 0.23 80.18 1.15% 6

Wednesday, Jul. 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 7/31 0.06 13.48 1.78% 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7/31 0.9 92.59 3.89% 9 Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 7/20 0.14 10.5 5.33% 7 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 7/20 0.09 27.09 1.33% 9 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) 7/21 0.09 42.69 0.84% 5

Thursday, Jul. 2 (Ex-Div 7/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 7/31 0.16 16 4.00% 9 Dollar General Corp. (DG) 7/21 0.36 189.39 0.76% 6 First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 7/20 0.31 21.3 5.82% 7 Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 7/16 0.29 33.34 3.48% 8 Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 7/17 0.15 15.01 4.00% 7 Preferred Bank (PFBC) 7/21 0.3 39.03 3.07% 6

Friday, Jun. 3

Markets closed in observance of Independence Day

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameren Corp. (AEE) 6/30 0.495 2.9% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 6/30 0.8 5.3% Allegion plc (ALLE) 6/30 0.32 1.3% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 6/30 0.31 1.7% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6/30 0.12 1.5% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) 7/6 0.24 9.5% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 7/1 0.4 4.5% Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 6/30 0.3325 13.8% BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 7/1 0.185 3.5% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 6/30 1.2 3.0% C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 7/1 0.38 4.7% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 6/30 0.3125 3.1% Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 6/30 0.78 0.9% Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 7/2 0.08 2.9% El Paso Electric Co. (EE) 6/30 0.41 2.5% Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 6/30 0.18 2.6% First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 7/1 0.15 6.5% Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 6/30 0.33 4.4% First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 6/30 0.17 1.6% First National Corp. (FXNC) 6/30 0.11 3.0% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 6/30 0.07 8.3% Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 7/1 0.15 6.8% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 7/1 0.12 5.1% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 7/1 0.12 2.5% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 6/30 0.3 1.3% ITT Inc. (ITT) 7/6 0.169 1.2% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 6/30 0.0447 3.5% Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 6/30 0.303 3.7% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 6/30 0.33 4.9% Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 7/1 0.7 3.7% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 6/30 0.3125 3.7% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 6/30 0.49 4.1% Prologis Inc. (PLD) 6/30 0.58 2.6% Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 6/30 0.21 0.7% PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) 6/30 1.05 3.4% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 6/30 0.52 4.0% Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 7/1 0.155 5.8% Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 7/6 0.17 4.4% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 6/30 0.17 4.7% Synovus Financial (SNV) 7/1 0.33 7.0% Trane Technologies (TT) 6/30 0.53 2.5% United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 7/6 0.18 3.9% Western Union Company (WU) 6/30 0.225 4.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

