There will be a new beginning, but the old wounds will continue to hurt both the company and its shareholders.

Source

Luckin Coffee Inc.'s (LK) stock plummeted 54% on June 26 as news emerged that the stock would cease to be part of Nasdaq from June 29. This is my third and probably final update on this troubled Chinese coffee retailer that still promises to become the Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) of China. In my first article published in April, I suggested investors who bought Luckin Coffee stock at the highs of around $50 should wait for a better opportunity to liquidate their positions. Once the stock soared in the days that followed the resumption of trading, I published my second piece warning investors of the catastrophe that awaits and hinted that the stock could shed most of its value before the end of June as the delisting drama unveils. Luckin Coffee's management has decided to withdraw its request for a hearing in front of a Nasdaq panel in which the company executives were supposed to make a case for allowing the stock to trade on Nasdaq despite admitting to reporting fictitious revenue. The saga is now ending, as expected, with the eventual delisting of Luckin Coffee from Nasdaq. In this article, I will answer a few pressing issues about the future of the company and suggest the best course of action for an investor who still believes in the success of Luckin Coffee.

What happens to Luckin Coffee's stock once the company is delisted from Nasdaq?

June 26 was the final day for investors to trade Luckin Coffee's stock on Nasdaq. When trading starts on Monday, June 29, the company would no longer be part of the prestigious Nasdaq index. As I noticed on many message boards, investors are confused about their ownership of the company. In fact, common shareholders would still remain owners of the company. Shares of Luckin Coffee will continue to trade in the OTC market just like many other famous companies such as Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Will Luckin Coffee trade under the same symbol?

No. Generally, OTC equity issuers use either four or five letters as their ticker. Luckin Coffee is likely to have five letters in its new symbol and the fifth letter is, in fact, an additional letter used to describe the issuer of equity. For instance, the letter "P" indicates preferred shares. Going by the OTC market quoting system, Luckin Coffee is likely to use the letter "Y" as the fifth letter to indicate that the listing is of an American Depositary Receipt.

Why did the company decide to withdraw its request for a hearing?

At this point in time, I can only make an educated guess. Before I do, however, I encourage readers to take this as my opinion on the matter, which could be factually inaccurate.

First, there would have been no reason for the management to go back on their decision to request a hearing if the company had a concrete argument to be presented to the panel. The decision to withdraw the request and accept defeat, therefore, is an admission of guilt as far as I see it. This inability to defend themselves goes on to highlight the significance of the accounting scandal.

Second, I believe this decision might have been taken after carefully considering the regulatory benefits attached to OTC markets. Here's a snapshot of the reporting requirements applicable to companies that trade in the OTC market.

"Many companies are not subject to SEC registration requirements, and therefore, do not make regular filings of financial information and other corporate events with the SEC. Companies are not required to provide financial information to OTC Markets Group; however, in order for investors to make informed trading decisions, many companies elect to provide disclosure."

This is not good news for investors at all. We are talking about a company that cooked their books at a time the company was legally bound to adhere to SEC reporting requirements. While I am not even remotely suggesting that the company will continue its malpractices in the future, there's no denying that investors would be exposed to significant regulatory risk once Luckin Coffee moves on to the OTC market.

What if an investor is still bullish on the company despite the many warning signs?

The most prudent decision, as far as I see, is to avoid this company altogether. However, after scrolling through many discussion forums, some investors continue to remain hopeful for some unknown reason. These investors, in my opinion, would be better off waiting for Luckin Coffee's stock to tumble in the OTC market before opening any long position, if at all. Existing investors, on the other hand, should confirm with their broker or platform whether trading equity securities in the OTC market is allowed.

The new beginning

The new beginning will be tough for both the company and its shareholders. The company still has to face litigation issues in China and the fines could run into millions of dollars, assuming the Chinese regulators would decide to punish the company for its malpractices. From a market perspective, the traded volume is likely to decline significantly in the coming weeks as investors leave this company for good. If the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections materializes in China, Luckin Coffee might succumb to fine payments and store closures and eventually declare bankruptcy as well. I would not leave this out as a possibility at this time.

Takeaway

I do not want to do anything with Luckin Coffee. As far as I see, there are many lucrative opportunities in the market, so taking the additional risk of betting my capital on a company that has proved its ability to report fictitious revenue does not bode well with me. To make matters even worse, I believe the withdrawal from the scheduled hearing in front of the Nasdaq listing committee is an admission of guilt. Going a step further, I believe (opinion, not a fact) that Luckin Coffee executives are seeking the shelter of non-existent regulatory and reporting requirements pertaining to companies that trade in the OTC market, which serves as a warning sign of more troubles in the future. In case you see something that I don't and are keen on investing in Luckin Coffee, it seems too early to do that. By holding your investment for a couple of weeks, I think you'd get a better deal as the stock will only head lower in the coming weeks as investors embrace the new reality.

On a parting note, I believe the most suitable OTC symbol for Luckin Coffee is UNLKY. This will serve as a warning sign for investors before they decide to bet their hard-earned money on a troubled company.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.