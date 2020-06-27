Could The Resurgence In Coronavirus Cases Stall An Economic Recovery?

The combination of an early business cycle, globally coordinated monetary stimulus, record-breaking levels of fiscal stimulus and muted inflation pressures should lead to a supportive environment for risky assets in the medium term.

Ng is marginally more optimistic than a few months ago that the virus' impact on the economy this time around may not be as bad, mainly due to improvements in treating the virus and better preparedness overall.

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Quantitative Investment Strategist Dr. Kara Ng and Head of AIS Business Solutions Sophie Antal Gilbert discussed the surge in coronavirus cases, recent global economic data releases and highlights from Russell Investments' just-published Q3 Global Market Outlook.

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Quantitative Investment Strategist Dr. Kara Ng and Head of AIS Business Solutions Sophie Antal Gilbert discussed the surge in coronavirus cases, recent global economic data releases and highlights from Russell Investments' just-published Q3 Global Market Outlook.

Will rising infection rates interrupt nascent economic rebound?

The week of June 22 was a bumpy one for markets, Ng said, in part due to an uptick in coronavirus cases globally - particularly in Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia and parts of the U.S. "The stock market was rattled by fears that progress made toward containing the coronavirus is slipping," she noted, "which could lead to the further loss of human lives and a reduction in economic activity."

However, if one takes a glass-half-full viewpoint, the world's knowledge of therapeutic drugs to help treat the virus has improved since March, Ng said - meaning that the mortality rate from the coronavirus could be lower than earlier in the year. And, while a few U.S. states have delayed reopenings, she said that another widespread round of lockdowns appears less likely, unless infection and hospitalization rates spike significantly.

Looking at the situation from the glass-half-empty side, however, it's not hard to envision the potential for a widespread contraction in economic activity, Ng said. "Higher infection rates affect human behavior, because more individuals exercise caution," she said. "This causes a reduction in consumption and an increase in unemployment, which leads to a slowdown in overall economic activity," Ng explained.

As evidence, she cited the economic impact of the coronavirus on two similar countries, Sweden and Denmark. As the virus engulfed Europe in mid-March, Denmark imposed strict lockdowns, but Sweden did not. While Sweden unsurprisingly recorded a higher rate of coronavirus infections and deaths than Denmark, both nations saw a reduction in economic activity - even though Sweden's economy remained largely open, Ng noted.

The key takeaway from all of this? Ng is marginally more optimistic than a few months ago that the virus' impact on the economy this time around may not be as bad, mainly due to improvements in treating the virus and better preparedness overall. But the path that the virus takes remains a significant risk, she said, due to the likelihood of an economic slowdown in places where infections rise.

Global PMI surveys improve, while U.S. consumer spending rebounds

Turning to the latest economic data, Ng said that overall, economic activity across the globe has sharply rebounded following the widespread easing of lockdowns. While manufacturing and services sector PMIs (purchasing managers' indices) for the U.S., Europe and UK remain in contraction territory, they've all rebounded sharply in June, she said, reaching four-month highs. On another positive note, U.S. consumer spending rose by a record 8.2% in May, Ng noted.

The latest unemployment numbers offer a more mixed picture, she remarked. "While U.S. weekly initial and continued jobless claims continue to fall, both are doing so at a slower pace than expected," Ng explained. This has led to some concern that the U.S. labor market's recovery may be slowing, she noted, adding that the upcoming June employment report will serve as a key indicator.

Key takeaways from Q3 Global Market Outlook

Ng and the team of Russell Investments strategists released their Q3 Global Market Outlook on June 24. One of the report's key takeaways is that the combination of an early business cycle, globally coordinated monetary stimulus, record-breaking levels of fiscal stimulus and muted inflation pressures should lead to a supportive environment for risky assets in the medium term.

Another highlight of the outlook is that the team's composite contrarian indicator, which tracks the degree of investor pessimism or optimism, shifted from overly pessimistic to neutral in early June, Ng said. "In mid-March, this indicator showed extreme levels of market panic-which historically equates to a very attractive buying opportunity for risky assets. Now that sentiment is neutral, we expect that market reactions to both positive and negative news will be more balanced," she explained.

The team believes equities will outperform bonds over the medium term, but sees tactical risks as more balanced in the near-term. "Ultimately, we believe in the value of sticking with a strategic, diversified multi-asset portfolio during today's times," Ng concluded.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security. Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional. The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk. Although steps can be taken to help reduce risk it cannot be completely removed. They do no not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

Investments that are allocated across multiple types of securities may be exposed to a variety of risks based on the asset classes, investment styles, market sectors, and size of companies preferred by the investment managers. Investors should consider how the combined risks impact their total investment portfolio and understand that different risks can lead to varying financial consequences, including loss of principal. Please see a prospectus for further details.

Indexes are unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Copyright © Russell Investments Group LLC 2020. All rights reserved.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

CORP-11704

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.