With COVID-19 on the resurgence, Ross Stores (ROST) presents investors with a strong and stable business well-positioned to not only ride out the crisis but also gain share as the company looks on track to double its store base in the medium to longer-term. The ROST "everyday value" proposition works even in a slow consumer spending environment, with outperformance likely as off-price benefits from a COVID-19-driven migration from department and specialty stores. Following the recent retracement, I believe ROST is reasonably priced and would be a buyer on the dip.

Q1 Miss Does Not Alter the Long-Term Outlook

In line with its peers, ROST reported a Q1 EPS miss, as margins came under pressure from high fixed costs and inventory charges at a time when sales are under pressure. The lack of an e-commerce offset also weighed on net sales (-51.5% Y/Y) along with store closures toward the end of the month, driving ROST's $0.87 loss for Q1, which was well short of the Street's estimates.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Net Sales 3,796.6 3,979.9 3,849.1 4,413.4 1,842.7 % chg Y/Y 5.8% 6.5% 8.4% 7.5% -51.5% GAAP EPS 1.15 1.14 1.03 1.28 -0.87 % chg Y/Y 3.8% 9.4% 13.3% 6.6% -175.4%

Source: Company Data

The Q1 miss could also stretch into Q2, but I doubt the market will put too much weight on near-term earnings. According to TJX Companies (TJX), on its recent call, sales have moved above last year for the c. 1,100 stores that have been reopened for at least a week (management highlighted an over 100% reopening productivity). Though ROST did not echo the positive commentary on its quarterly call, ROST should also benefit from similarly positive trends as it reopens. As of May, 1,832 ROST stores have already been reopened, with the entire chain guided to be open by the end of June.

Source: Investor Presentation

On that basis, ROST's stores look set for a steady reversion to fiscal 2019 sales levels, making up for any lost margins in the recent quarter. With the rest of the retail landscape still reeling, off-price retailers like ROST are in a good position to gain share in the second half. Department stores, for instance, are cutting back on orders and will not have as much newness or fashion merchandise available. ROST, on the other hand, could end up with higher quantities of premium brands than normal, which, coupled with its normal price advantage, makes ROST an attractive destination for holiday shoppers.

Margin Pressure Should be Limited to Q2

Having recognized an inventory charge in Q1, with more markdowns guided for Q2, ROST could come under margin pressure in the upcoming quarters. Much will depend on the pace of reopenings. With stores just recently opened, it's too early to tell how quickly ROST will move through its inventory overhang. Encouragingly, management expects to move through the aged inventory in the second quarter, though with inventory days rising to c. 86 in Q1 (from 56 days in Q4), this could remain an overhang throughout the year.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Inventory Turnover 1.5x 1.6x 1.4x 1.6x 1.1x Inventory Days 60 58 66 56 86

Source: Company Data

As a result, visibility into a return to pre-COVID-19 gross margins is limited, but at least pressure will abate as stores reopen, and the biggest cuts are in the rear-view. Going forward, there is also the potential for opportunistic buys, as quality branded products becoming available. ROST has expressed willingness to pursue attractive buys across all categories, although management will remain cautious in the near-term on purchasing pending improved visibility on customer demand and sell-through trends.

Operating margins have, positively, been cushioned by SG&A declines of -25.6% Y/Y, illustrating flexibility in the business to adjust costs down in accordance with a lower base of sales. Operating costs are typically c. 67% fixed (and c. 33% variable).

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 SG&A -558.3 -592.0 -604.6 -601.9 -415.3 % chg Y/Y 6.5% 6.7% 7.7% 4.5% -25.6%

Source: Company Data

Amidst the pandemic, ROST also provided up to two weeks of continued pay for any full-time or hourly associate who could not continue work during the store closures and has furloughed the majority of store and distribution center associates. Costs will be elevated in the near-term to account for incremental labor and expenses related to COVID-19 measures for its stores, offices, and distribution centers, but additional cost savings should help margins somewhat.

Liquidity Actions Ensure Resilience

With cash preservation now a top priority for ROST, the suspension of the quarterly dividend and recent debt actions taken in Q1 (opening a new $500 million revolver, $2 billion in new debt, and an ~$800 million drawdown of an existing revolver) positions the business well going forward. Management's plan to aggressively cut costs in the near term by rightsizing inventory receipts, minimizing nonessential operating expenses, along with capex reductions, should also bolster the liquidity position. As things stand, ROST has adequate liquidity to manage through near-term disruptions, with $2.7 billion in cash on its balance sheet at end-Q1 (over $3 billion in liquidity including the new $500 million undrawn revolver).

Source: ROST 10-Q

Considering the uncertain consumer backdrop and shopping patterns as stores reopen, ROST will not open new stores in Q2 and now expects to open c. 66 new stores for the full year (down from the prior guidance of 100 new stores). Management has also guided toward capex for the full year at c. $420 million, well below initial guidance of $730 million, which should free up additional liquidity (if needed).

Latest Dip Makes the Valuation Case More Compelling

Contrary to the rest of the retail landscape, I am willing to assign a premium c. 22x multiple to 2021 EPS of c. $4.50 (c. $100 PT), reflecting my view that ROST will emerge in a stronger competitive position following COVID-19. As department store and specialty retail come under increased pressure, ROST should emerge as a key beneficiary, with improved access to higher-quality merchandise, favorable real estate, and an increased appetite for value also contributing. While management offered limited reads on reopening performance, I am considerably bullish on early positive read-throughs from its off-price peers and, therefore, remain optimistic about ROST's resilience. I would be a buyer on the dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.