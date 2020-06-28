Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Phase 2 Data for Setmelanotide

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) announced interim data from its Phase 2 study of Setmelanotide. Under this trial, healthy obese people were administered the weekly formulation of the drug candidate. The trial was designed to evaluate pharmacokinetics and the safety and tolerability of the weekly formulation of setmelanotide and its impact on decreasing body weight in healthy individuals with a body mass index (NYSE:BMI) of 40 kg/m2 or greater.

The interim data analysis showed that weekly dose of setmelanotide allowed healthy obese volunteers to achieve similar weight loss as did the ones treated with the daily formulation for the 12 weeks of therapy. Pharmacokinetics analysis showed similar trough drug concentrations for both the daily and weekly formulations over the duration of therapy.

The interim analysis involved 75 individuals. 42 participants were given weekly setmelanotide in 10mg, 20mg, or 30mg doses for 12 weeks while 23 participants were put on placebo for the same duration. Remaining 10 were given daily setmelanotide as in 2mg daily for one week, followed by 3 mg daily for 11 weeks. Murray Stewart, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Rhythm said, “These new data suggest that weekly setmelanotide may provide the same clinical benefit in a more convenient formulation, with the potential to reduce the burden on patients without compromising safety or efficacy. We look forward to evaluating these data further and continuing discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about our path to registering weekly setmelanotide.”

The data showed that the mean difference in change from baseline on weight between each weekly dose of 10mg, 20mg or 30mg and daily dose of 2mg/3mg stood at -0.69kg (p=0.659), -0.02kg (p=0.990), and -1.71kg (p=0.296), respectively. Weekly setmelanotide dosage was found to be well tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported. The safety profile for the drug candidate was in line with prior clinical data. Some of the main adverse events reported included injection site reactions, hyperpigmentation and nausea or vomiting.

The drug candidate was analyzed for pharmacokinetics data. The metrics included the measurement of trough drug concentrations in plasma samples taken weekly during the treatment period. The analysis showed that pharmacokinetics data for 20mg and 30mg doses of weekly setmelanotide were very similar to the 3mg daily dose. However, 30mg weekly dose showed greater trough drug concentration.

The weekly dose of setmelanotide is mainly intended to treat early-onset, severe obesity and insatiable hunger. These symptoms generally signal genetic disorders of obesity. The weekly formulation uses the extended-release FluidCrystal® injection depot technology. This technology is already approved in Europe and Australia. It is also provisionally approved by the FDA for designing weekly and monthly formulations of buprenorphine for treating opioid use disorder.

Setmelanotide is an investigational, melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist. Different variants in genes may impact the functioning of the MC4r pathway, leading to issues such as insatiable hunger and obesity. Currently, there are no approved therapies for treating these conditions. Setmelanotide has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for treating certain MC4R related obesity issues. It has also been given Priority Medicines designation by the European Medicines Agency. For treating POMC and LEPR deficiency obesities, the therapy has been given orphan drug status by the FDA and EMA.

Rhythm’s New Drug Application for Setmelanotide in treating OMC and LEPR deficiency obesities is currently under review by the FDA. It was awarded Priority Review and its PDUFA date has been set at November 27, 2020. The company expects the MAA for the drug candidate to be submitted to the EMA during the second quarter of 2020.

Biohaven’s Troriluzole Fails to Make a Mark in Late Stage Study

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) reported data from the Phase 2 proof of concept stage of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. The trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of showing statistically significant change in Y-BOCS total score at Week 12. The trial also did not meet the endpoint of showing change in patients suffering from severe OCD.

The data showed that the participants treated with the drug candidate demonstrated a mean Y-BOCS improvement of -5.1 points from baseline versus -3.6 for placebo-treated subjects at week 8, and -5.9 points versus -4.9 for placebo subjects at week 12. patients who were more severely ill at baseline showed higher Troriluzole treatment differences compared to placebo.

Biohaven plans to use the data for arranging an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. the company plans to start an appropriately designed pivotal Phase 3 trial of two doses of troriluzole versus placebo. Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven said, “Our strategy is to only further invest in troriluzole indications where we find an emerging drug signal. We are pleased to report these OCD study results that show a consistent and clinically meaningful drug effect at all study timepoints in patients who had an inadequate response to existing standard of care treatments.”

Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company and currently has five ongoing Phase 3 trials incorporating its glutamate modulators, myeloperoxidase inhibitor and calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonists’ platforms.

Karyopharm Receives FDA Approval for XPOVIO

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) reported that the FDA has given its approval for oral XPOVIO for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The drug candidate was approved for the indication on the basis of response rate under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program. Continued authorization for this indication may be dependent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(S).

The Phase 2b study was a multi-center, single-arm trial and involved 134 patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. The participants were given a fixed 60 mg dose of XPOVIO orally twice a week for a four-week cycle. Sharon Shacham of Karyopharm said, “The accelerated approval of oral XPOVIO in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL is a significant milestone for the patients and families who currently have limited treatment options available for their disease.” This is the first approval of any single drug for treating this condition.

The study met its primary endpoint pertaining overall response rate by demonstrating an ORR of 29 percent, including 18 complete responses, 21 partial responses. Key secondary endpoints for the trial included a median duration of response (DOR) in the responding patients. 56 percent of the responding patients maintained a response at 3 months while for 6 months and 12 months, the percentage stood at 38 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

The most common treatment-related adverse events were cytopenias, gastrointestinal and constitutional symptoms. The FDA has indicated its approval to use XPORT-DLBCL-030 study as the confirmatory trial for evaluating selinexor in DLBCL.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.