Before second calendar quarter earnings season gets under way, one major company will release the results of its late February-to-May period. General Mills (GIS) is expected to post record-setting revenue growth of nearly 19% in its fiscal 4Q20 on July 1, which in part will be facilitated by an extra week in the quarter. The impact of the stay-at-home economy that should favor packaged foods vendors has yet to be properly measured, and will be an important topic of conversation on earnings day.

We will soon find out if the Minneapolis-based company can put an end to eight straight quarters of consensus-lagging revenues, although quite a bit of General Mills' financial performance will likely be dependent on factors outside its control this time.

Credit: Fortune

What we can count on

Even though I am posting below my projections for fiscal 4Q20, I must admit that making predictions about the COVID-19 quarter is a tough proposition. General Mills has already announced that March and April have been great months of demand for packaged foods, with headwinds in away-from-home products (only 15% of the company's revenues) not fully offsetting the tailwinds elsewhere. The remaining questions are (1) how strong were these two months relative to prior guidance and (2) what happened to demand in May, when economies began to reopen.

Otherwise, I expect a couple of factors to have an impact further down the P&L. First, I think gross margins will be under pressure due to what I would consider normal challenges of operating a supply chain in the middle of a global pandemic. But offsetting these headwinds should be lower SG&A relative to sales, a consequence of (1) top-line scale and (2) General Mills' cost containment efforts, which predate the coronavirus crisis.

Source: DM Martins Research

In the aggregate, I project that op margins will stay largely unchanged YOY. If this turns out to be the case, EPS growth should approximate the rate of revenue increase, which I project to be close to 20% in both cases -- plus or minus a couple of percentage points. This would be enough to make General Mills' last fiscal quarter of 2020 its best three-month period of the past five years at least.

Think of General Mills strategically

I kept a neutral stance towards GIS during all of last year, after being burned by this stock in 2018. Driving my skepticism were fundamental factors that did not quite excite me: unfavorable secular trends in branded packaged foods putting pressure on volume and limited growth opportunities (pet food being one of the few exceptions). To make matters worse, valuation looks much richer today than it did at the end of 2019, as the graph below depicts.

Data by YCharts

But counter-intuitively, I believe that now is precisely the best time to own a stock like GIS -- not for the business fundamentals, but for the portfolio strategy. Last time I wrote about this stock, in 2019, I stated:

GIS is a defensive play that may remain out of favor for as long as the equities markets display strength, but that could endure periods of macroeconomic distress better than most other stocks.

Lo and behold, this is that time of macroeconomic distress. When most thought that COVID-19 had peaked in May, the disease is staging an earlier-than-expected comeback. Restaurants and other businesses have started to close across the US once again, and consumers are back on their heels. Even after the pandemic worries are over, the recession will likely persist. Packaged food companies and stocks stand to benefit from this dynamic.

In summary, I am not particularly keen on General Mills as much as I am interested in the defensiveness of the food sector. Even though I am more bullish on Pepsi (PEP) or Mondelēz, I believe that General Mills is yet another stock in this space that is worthy of consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.