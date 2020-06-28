BBY borrowed $1.3 billion to help fund itself. It may need to borrow more in case cash flow turns down.

Its working capital is just shy of $200 million, which I consider paltry. It leaves little margin for error in cash sales or margins decline.

Source: Barron's

Several retailers temporarily closed stores to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. Store closings tested retailers' liquidity and the prowess of their digital platforms. Best Buy's (BBY) digital platform passed with flying colors. The company reported revenue of $8.56 billion, down 6% Y/Y. Many traditional retailers experienced declines of greater than 30%; Best Buy's performance was solid vis-a-vis certain competitors. Hundreds of its retail locations were temporarily closed, so the revenue decline was expected.

Total domestic revenue (store and online) was $7.9 billion, down 7% Y/Y. It represented about 92% of Best Buy's total revenue. Domestic online revenue was $3.3 billion, up 155% on higher traffic and higher conversion rates. Most shopping during the pandemic has taken place online. Retailers with robust digital platforms have outperformed their peers.

Best Buy's embrace of technology may have helped it remain efficient even during the pandemic. Its employees are able to work remotely and conduct business while stores are temporarily closed. Total comparable sales for the Domestic segment fell 6%. Comparable sales for computing and mobile devices were flat, while comparable sales for entertainment rose 10%. Entertainment growth was primarily driven by gaming, partially offset by declines in movies. The popularity of Best Buy's technology-related products could be amplified when Americans are stuck at home.

Margins Were Relatively Stable

Margins for several traditional retailers cratered during the quarter. Best Buy's gross margin was 23.0%, down 70 basis points versus the year earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was about $2.0 billion, down 9% Y/Y. SG&A expense was $1.7 billion, down 5%. SG&A almost fell in lockstep with revenue. Management furloughed employees and engaged in other cost containment efforts:

I personally want to touch on the difficult decision to furlough employees. While we were pleased to retain more than 80% of our revenue while our stores were closed to customer traffic, the fact remains that we did this without a single store open to customers. Given this fact, it is clear that the current models we are operating simply don't require the staffing our stores had before this crisis began. In that context, on April 19th, we furloughed approximately 51,000 domestic hourly store employees, including nearly all part time employees, we retained approximately 82% of our full time store and field employees on our payroll, including the vast majority of In-Home Advisors, and Geek Squad agents.

Cost containment efforts were effective during the quarter. SG&A still represents a sizeable pool of expenses the company can cut into if needed. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 20.3%, up from 20.1% in the year earlier period. The fallout was that EBITDA of $437 million fell 18% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 5.1%, down 70% basis points versus the year earlier period. Additional loss of scale could cause EBITDA margins to fall further.

Liquidity In Focus

Best Buy has cash of $3.9 billion, up from $1.6 billion in the year earlier period. Its working capital is round $196 million, down from $843 million in the year earlier period. Free cash flow ("FCF") was 648 million. The company received a $383 million cash in flow from collecting on receivables, yet burned $816 million from paying down accounts payable. Nearly $4.0 billion in assets are tied up inventory. The company's ability to sell down this inventory balance will likely drive the narrative going forward.

Best Buy's working capital is paltry and leaves the company little margin for error, in my opinion. Best Buy raised about $1.3 billion in debt to help buoy liquidity. Total debt of $1.9 billion is less than 1.0x trailing EBITDA and appears manageable. The company may have to take on more debt if it faces any liquidity strain going forward.

Takeaway

The performance of Best Buy's digital platform was impressive. However, its paltry working capital balance is concerning. BBY is up over 20% Y/Y, but I rate the stock a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.