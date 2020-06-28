COVID-19 Resurgence, Robin Hood Traders, And Fiscal Stimulus
Worst case scenario for the stock market over the course of the next few months.
And a best case scenario, along with supporting reasons and evidence for each potential outcome.
The details that could be propping the stock market up on wounded knees, potential catalysts for another crash-like scenario, and levels of risk to watch out for in the coming weeks and months.
This week, Adam D. Koós discusses a WORST case scenario for the stock market over the course of the next few months, as well as a BEST case scenario, along with supporting reasons and evidence for each potential outcome.
He goes into the details that could be propping the stock market up on wounded knees, potential catalysts for another crash-like scenario, and then explains levels of risk to watch out for in the coming weeks and months. All charts and images can be found by clicking on this link.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.