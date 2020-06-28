Dividend Stock Watch List: Lanny's July 2020 Edition

On the road to financial freedom, acquiring assets that produce cash flow or income is the goal.

Even with the stock market being volatile and slightly rising, there is always a way to find an undervalued dividend stock.

Even though the stock market is volatile, you cannot predict what will happen. On the road to financial freedom, you have to keep saving and investing funds into income-producing assets. That's what the dividend stock watch list is all about! Let's buckle up and read Lanny's Dividend Stock Watch List - July Edition.

Dividend stock watch list

The stock market continues the vicious cycle, the ups and downs, you name it. To reach financial freedom or financial independence, the stock market definitely isn't making it easy on us. We have gone through protest and tension among the government and population. Further, coronavirus spikes are occurring everywhere in the south and eastern coasts. What's a dividend investor to do?

As a dividend stock investor, for the first time, I have a feel of little uncertainty of what the future may hold. We continue to save and invest in very conservative dividend stock investments, in smaller purchases. I have written two articles related to the topic - the Coronavirus Dividend Stock Watch List and Industries that truly thrive during a pandemic.

See - Lanny's Coronavirus Dividend Stock Watch List

See - Industries Built for the Coronavirus and Dividend Investors

See - Why I Don't Time or Predict The Market

Here is a display of what the market did in the last 30 days:

Like I always say, there is always a diamond in the rough. Time to introduce our beloved Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener!

Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener

If you don't know already, we keep the stock screener metrics to THREE SIMPLE items. They are:

Price to Earnings Ratio - We look for a price-to-earnings ratio < than the overall stock market. Payout Ratio - We aim for a payout ratio between of less than 60%. Dividend Growth - We like to see history of dividend growth in a company.

Time to find the answer to… how did the dividend stocks on my watch list grade on the stock screener?

Dividend Stock Watch List

Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

The duck that everyone knows and loves. Further, the company is in an industry to invest in that is for LIFE. Everyone has some form of insurance - health, life, auto, home owners, renters, etc. That is why Aflac stands to be on my watch list, especially with the dividend history it has.

Further, the stock price has also dropped from the start of the year of $52.90 down to $34.68 as of June 26, 2020. That's a 34% stock price drop year to date.

Price to Earnings Ratio: Based on a share price of $34.68 and an expectation of $4.47 from 13 analysts, the price-to-earnings ratio is 7.76. This is far less than the S&P 500 and definitely is lower than competitors such as Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV). Payout Ratio: The safety of the dividend and a great stock metric, no doubt. At a forward dividend of $1.12 over expected earnings of $4.47, the dividend payout ratio is 25%. This represents safety, no risk of dividend cut, and high expectations of dividend increases on a go-forward basis for this dividend aristocrat. Dividend Growth: As a dividend investor, Aflac has over 25+ years of dividend increases, and it is headed for 40. The dividend growth rate is typically one cent per year at 3.50% to 4.00%. I would anticipate this for the next 2-3 years post-COVID-19.

Aflac has been a solid position in my portfolio. I own 250 shares, but can see myself adding an additional 10-15 shares at these price levels.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics has been on my dividend stock watch list many times before. Therefore, it don't need that much of an introduction here. Again, another dividend aristocrat. General Dynamics is one of the largest aerospace and defense corporations in the world.

Therefore, which you will see below, GD has been hard to keep off my dividend stock watch list with the stock metrics it is showing. Here are the results through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener:

Price to Earnings Ratio: GD's stock price is $146.05. 21 analysts are projecting $12.26 in earnings per share for 2021. Therefore, dividing the stock price by earnings per share equates to a price to earnings ratio of 11.91. Definitely below the S&P 500 and other competitors in the industry, including Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Payout Ratio: At $4.40 in dividends per year and dividing that by $12.26, you come to a great answer. The dividend payout ratio for GD is only 36%! A critical dividend stock metric, and it appears that GD has plenty of safety and room to continue its dividend increases. Dividend Growth: A dividend aristocrat, no introduction here necessary. The last dividend increase was 8%, and I expect/anticipate a range of 7-8% for the future, during this pandemic era we are in.

I own 24 shares of GD and would be interested to going up to 30 shares at the current prices and valuation points!

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

The one, the only, good old reliable - Johnson & Johnson. We all know JNJ, the band-aid, Neosporin, Aveeno, Listerine, Johnson's baby products, etc. Further, it is a Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend King! Further, it has almost $400 billion in total market capitalization! JNJ is one of THE biggest companies in the world; in fact, it is #8.

How about Johnson & Johnson through our Dividend Stock Screener? Here are the results:

Price to Earnings Ratio: JNJ's stock price is $137.81, and 20 analysts project earnings of $9.05 next year. Surprisingly, that equates to a price to earnings ratio of only 15.23, definitely lower than where it has been recently. JNJ sliding 13% from its 52-week high definitely helps. Payout Ratio: JNJ currently pays a dividend of $4.04. At a projected earnings of $9.05, this equates to a dividend payout ratio of 45%. JNJ's dividend payout ratio is right in the middle of the 40-60% range that I like to see. As a dividend investor, there is much safety in the dividend. Dividend Growth: 57 years. Isn't that enough? JNJ is the pinnacle of a dividend growth stock. Further, the dividend growth rate is typically between 6% and 7%. As a dividend growth investor, JNJ is the cream of the crop.

I own 45 shares and would love to bring that up to the 50 mark. At these prices, I would be interested/intrigued to acquire, but am looking for in the low $130s/upper $120s.

Johnson & Johnson allows no wonder how it is on my dividend stock watch list. It also helps the company is a Top 5 Foundation Dividend Stock for your portfolio!

Dividend Stock Watch List Conclusion

All three are dividend aristocrats. JNJ would be ideal if it hits that 3% dividend yield for me. However, Aflac and GD are definitely looking attractive at these prices. Prior to making any purchase, I definitely will make sure to run them through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener once more.

I could see adding more shares in this order: 5-10 more shares of JNJ (~$100), 2-3 more shares of GD (~$400) and 5 shares of AFL (~$160). It would be a nice deployment of capital and the average yield should be right at/above my current yield on my portfolio.

As you have noticed, I have trickled many articles on this page. The goal is to educate new dividend investors out there, or to sharpen the terminology for current dividend investors. As always, stick to your investment strategy and dividend stocks will be there. What do you think of these stocks above? Thank you, good luck and happy investing everyone!

