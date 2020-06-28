BSRR has high exposure to the hospitality industry and other COVID-19-sensitive industries. Moreover, the company is based in California, which is one of the worst-hit states.

The first quarter’s allowances for credit losses appear insufficient to cover impairments under the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, provision expense will likely increase in 2Q.

Earnings of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) dipped by 15% quarter over quarter in the first quarter to $0.51 per share. The earnings decline was attributable to a hike in provision expense and a decline in net interest margin. The provision expense will likely increase in the second quarter because the first quarter’s provisioning does not appear sufficient in a historical perspective. Additionally, BSRR has high exposure to the hospitality sector that will likely drive up provision expense in the coming quarters. Further, the company’s net interest margin is quite sensitive to interest rate changes; therefore, the policy rate cut in March will have a significant impact on the margin in the second quarter. Due to the hike in provision expense and decline in NIM, BSRR’s earnings will likely fall in the year ahead. For the full year, I’m expecting BSRR to post earnings of $1.89 per share, down 19% year over year. The uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic pose risks to earnings. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BSRR due to the risks and uncertainties.

Provision Expense Likely to Trend Upwards in the Second Quarter

BSRR’s provision expense increased to $1.8 million in the first quarter from $0.5 million in the last quarter of 2019. The provision expense made up 10bps of total loans, which doesn’t seem high enough for a pandemic from a historical perspective. BSRR’s average provision expense per quarter was 6bps of total loans in 2018 and 14bps of total loans in 2013.

As mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, BSRR deferred the implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, to later this year. Instead of CECL, the management opted to use the old incurred loss model to determine the provisioning requirement. As mentioned in the 10-Q, BSRR has two categories of allowances: specific allowances for incurred losses and general allowances for probable incurred losses. In my opinion, BSRR will need to adjust its general allowances upwards as they appear insufficient for a pandemic. Moreover, the company will need to incorporate the worsening of the economic outlook since the end of the first quarter in its general allowances.

Additionally, I’m expecting BSRR’s high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries to drive specific allowances. According to details given in the 10-Q filing, the hospitality industry made up 12% of total loans, retail and restaurants made up 5%, energy made up 1%, and consumer made up 0.4% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. In total, the vulnerable industries made up 18% of total loans. Furthermore, BSRR operates in California, which is one of the hardest-hit states. California set a record for the number of new COVID-19 cases in one day this week, according to news reports. Considering these factors, I’m expecting BSRR to book provision expense of $6.8 million in 2020, representing 37bps of total loans, up from 14bps of total loans in 2019.

Highly Rate-Sensitive Margin to Pressurize Earnings

The federal funds rate cuts in March will likely pressurize net interest margin, NIM, in the second quarter. BSRR’s NIM is quite sensitive to interest rate changes because of the nature of its loan portfolio and funds. The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis as of March 31, 2020, showed that a 200bps interest rate decline could reduce net interest income by 14.2% over 12 months. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows the results of the analysis.

Considering the rate sensitivity and assuming no further dip in interest rates, I’m expecting the average NIM for 2020 to be 40bps below the average for 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

BSRR’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program will temporarily lift loan balances in the second quarter and thereby support earnings. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, BSRR funded $94.2 million of PPP loans by the end of April, which will temporarily increase loans by around 5%. Overall, I’m expecting loan balances to stand at $1.8 billion at the end of 2020, up 2.7% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Expecting Earnings to Dip by 19%

The increase in provision expense and contraction in NIM will likely pressurize earnings in the remainder of the year. However, PPP will somewhat limit the earnings decline. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 19% year-over-year to $1.89 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic pose risks to BSRR’s earnings for the year ahead. BSRR’s high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries can magnify the impact of the pandemic on provision expense. Additionally, BSRR has deferred the implementation of CECL to later this year, which makes future provision expense difficult to predict. The outlook on provision expense is unclear because the drivers of the CECL model are unknown. The risks and uncertainties will likely keep BSRR’s stock price subdued in the coming months.

Year-End Target Price Suggests a High Upside That is Tarnished by Risks

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book value multiple, P/TB, to value BSRR. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.43 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the forecasted tangible book value per share of $19.5 with the average P/TB multiple gives a December 2020 target price of $27.9. This target price implies an upside of 55% from BSRR's June 26 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple. Apart from the price upside, BSRR also offers a modest dividend yield of 4.5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.20 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 42%, which is sustainable.

The uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and BSRR’s high exposure to vulnerable industries make the stock quite a risky investment. The risks will likely counter the attractive valuation, keeping the stock price subdued in the coming months. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BSRR.

