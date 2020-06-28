In this article, I will unravel the mystery of Citi's outperformance.

Could Citi be the safest of them all?

Maximum drawdown in capital ratios was the smallest amongst the largest U.S. peers.

The 2020 Comprehensive Capital Analysis & Review (CCAR) stress test is probably the most important test for banks since 2009. For the first time in the decade-long history of CCAR, it has been carried out in times of an unprecedented crisis.

If that wasn't enough, also for the first time, the CCAR outcomes will drive the calculation of the Stress Capital Buffer ((SCB)) under the Fed's revised simplified capital adequacy framework. In the last couple of years, Banks' management and analysts are genuinely concerned with the impact of SCB. The key concern is that SCB will likely require Banks to hold higher amounts of capital compared with the previous methodology. All else equal, higher capital levels translate to lower return on equity (ROE) as well as lower capacity for dividends and buybacks. Not very shareholders' friendly outcome.

Naturally, everyone in the industry was trying to guess the impact. In almost every investor event I attended, SCB was the foremost and most frequent question raised.

Some more background on SCB

Prior to the introduction of SCB, the capital adequacy framework utilised the concept of a Capital Conservation Buffer ((CCB)). CCB is a fixed 2.5 per cent and forms the top layer of a Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio. The idea is that once a bank operates in the CCB zone (i.e. for Citigroup (C) that would be a CET1 ratio between 7.5 to 10 percent), then automatic restrictions kicks in on the amount of capital it can distribute. Naturally, Citi seeks to avoid operating close to that 10 percent threshold.

The change introduced in the 2020 CCAR cycle is assigning each bank a firm-specific SCB replacing the 2.5 percent CCB). The SCB is measured, as part of the CCAR process, as the difference between the starting CET1 ratio less the minimum CET1 ratio as projected in the severely adverse CCAR scenario.

If the drawdown is less that 2.5 percent, then SCB is set at 2.5 percent (same as previous regime). If it is higher, then the higher amount is set as the SCB. So in short, the introduction of SCB could only result in a higher CET1 requirements and thus presents only a downside scenario for the banks. To account for that risk, some banks have deliberately carried a higher management buffer in their CET1 ratios. For example, Citigroup's CET1 target has been 11.5 percent compared with a 10 percent CET1 requirement (so a healthy buffer of 150 basis points).

So what did the 2020 CCAR results reveal?

The chart below summarises somewhat surprising results:

Citi's drawdown of 1.5 percent is the lowest of its peers and given that is well below the 2.5 percent threshold, it results in no increase to its capital requirements. I am pretty sure, Mr. Corbat was extremely relieved when the CCAR results were announced.

Have no doubt about it - this is an exceptionally important development and takes away a key uncertainty and headwind to the stock.

It may also mean that Citi's current management buffer of 150 basis points looks abit rich and can potentially be reduced further. It could well be that Citi can comfortably operate with an 11 percent CET1 ratio once the current crisis abates. This is 50 basis lower than current target. Potentially leading to higher ROE as well as additional excess capital returned to shareholders in due course.

Could it be that Citi is the fairest of them all?

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? Snow White's evil stepmother

Hmmmmm... could it be that Citi is the safest of all the large U.S. banks?

To most punters, this would almost seem to be an oxymoron.

The perception of many (still) is that Citi is a risky emerging markets focused bank that implodes every decade or so by taking some sort of risky bets in exotic products and/or geographies.

Others may describe it as the "banana peel" bank. Always finding a banana peel to slip on where others seem to comfortably avoid.

Mr. Market also portrays Citi as a risky proposition crowning it with the title of the highest Beta large bank whilst demanding a much higher cost of capital for substantially similar risks.

But the CCAR results seem to reach a starkly different conclusion. Surely we can trust the Fed's calculations, right?

Let us look under the bonnet

To understand the relative drivers of the CCAR calculation, I decided to compare it to its closest rival JP Morgan (JPM). The rationale for choosing JPM is the largely similar business model profile (similar Credit Cards and Investment Banking operations). Acknowledging though that JPM is a much more diversified firm with additional business lines that Citi doesn't compete in.

But is JPM REALLY so much riskier than Citigroup, as the Fed would have you believe?

Consider below CCAR calculations for both banks:

As per above, it appears that the projected loan losses for Credit Cards are quite similar for both JPM and Citi (16.1 versus 16.4 percent respectively). This suggests a similar risk profile for both firms - so this is not where the difference is.

However, the "trading and counterparty losses" category show a stark difference. For JPM the loss projection is ~22 billion whereas Citi's is showing a mere $6 billion. How could that be?

Citi and JPM have a similarly sized investment banking business operating essentially the same capital markets business that cut across across similar geographic footprint. They also have a similar market share especially when it comes to derivatives business (e.g. FICC) - how could JPM losses be almost fourfold?

Trading and counterparty losses

The trading and counterparty losses category is described as:

This is known as the Global Markets Shock Scenario component of the CCAR test and essentially incorporates an assumption that the Bank's largest trading counterparty (mostly derivatives) defaults - akin to a Lehman Brothers moment.

The simplest way of visualising this is assuming that Citi's largest derivatives trading counterparty suddenly becomes insolvent (e.g. huge rouge trader losing billions betting the wrong way on oil futures). Let's assume this is Goldman Sachs (GS) - as such Citi will need to calculate the financial costs of contracts under default. In other words, the risk to Citi is that moneys owed under derivatives contracts are not repaid.

What is important to understand though, is that derivatives contracts are settled on a net basis. So at any particular point in time, Citi will have both mark-to-market (MTM) gains and losses on derivatives contracts with the same counterparty. Should an event of default occurs, the settlement of all derivative contracts with that counterparty will be done on a net basis (i.e. MTM losses and gains are offset). So in managing these very large notional contracts banks typically manage both market risk (i.e. not taking outsized aggregate market risk on say interest rates or commodities) as well as manage counterparty risk (ensure exposure to counterparties default risk is properly managed).

If you care to understand more about the trillion dollars derivatives market, you can read my prior article on this topic.

The only plausible explanation

Citi must be actively managing its trading counterparty exposures with the aim of optimising CCAR outcomes. I have noticed this in the last couple of CCAR cycles. I suspect Citi is using an algorithm in their automated trading systems to optimise CCAR outcomes whilst balancing against the cost of such strategy (e.g. picking the lowest cost counterparty but also incorporating the impact of the CCAR where it is sensible to do so). It may also be easier for Citi to achieve this given that a large portion of its derivatives business is with corporate clients (as opposed to a predominantly institutional business model like some other peers operate).

The bottom line

No, Citi is not necessarily a safer bank than JPM or any other large U.S. peer.

It is simply good in adapting its business model to optimise the CCAR outcomes.

The facts are that its business model is not particularly risky in comparison to peers (emphatically so in the Corbat era). In reality it has a similar risk profile to equivalent JPM businesses albeit somewhat less diversified which partly explains lower ROE.

As the governor of New York Mr. Andrew Cuomo likes to say:

We need people to understand the facts....

The facts suggest that Citi does not deserve to shoulder a much higher beta and cost of capital compared with its U.S. peers.

Given deep discount to tangible book currently, I firmly believe that it presents a compelling and asymmetric risk/reward opportunity (which I will expand on in my next article).

