Even worse, their liquidity is weak, and they are approaching the limits imposed by their credit facility covenant, which could easily see their distribution halved.

Even more importantly, their leverage is already high and thus they have minimal ability to continue funding any of their distribution payments through debt.

Their coverage is quite poor at best and likely to suffer from the worst of the economic downturn during the second quarter of 2020.

Even though CrossAmerica Partners kept their distribution unchanged so far during 2020, this appears likely to change and thus investors should not keep expecting to receive their current 15% yield.

Introduction

The high-yielding area of the market was struck by a wave of dividends and distributions being reduced throughout the first half of 2020, but there were still several that remained steady, such as those from CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL). Whilst this has thus far been positive for their unitholders who undoubtedly enjoy receiving their massive distribution yield of around 15%, unfortunately this may be about to change.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead since distributions are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author

It is quite common for management and investors to substitute distributable cash flow for free cash flow when assessing distribution coverage for master limited partnerships. I believe that this is no longer suitable once turmoil arrives and thus financial markets become more discerning, as it does not capture the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry normally creates a significant difference.

Throughout 2017-2019, their distribution payments were never completely covered by free cash flow, with an average of 81.18%, indicating that a portion was funded through debt. Whilst this is actually better than many other master limited partnerships, it still does not necessarily mean that it could continue indefinitely or outlast any turbulence.

Their situation only improves marginally even if the distribution coverage was assessed with distributable cash flow since their coverage for the last trailing 12 months is only 1.19, as per slide seven of the first quarter of 2020 results presentation. This indicates that regardless of how the distribution coverage is viewed, it is quite thin and risky at best. Seeing as this now sits in the past, their future prospects are considerably more important for investors.

There are significant uncertainties going forward thanks to the economic turmoil brought about from the coronavirus, especially with the recent rise in cases in the United States giving fears to a possible second wave and thus more lockdowns. Whilst the cash flow performance was quite good during the first quarter of 2020, this may not have continued into the second quarter considering the following quote from management during their conference call. Although there are several moving parts impacting the cash flow performance, it would be difficult to imagine the situation described by management not having a negative impact.

"The volume declines, both on a year-over-year basis and a week-over-week basis, accelerated through the end of March, but then began to stabilize at the beginning of April. Since early April, we have seen moderate increases in overall same-site week-over-week volume. Currently, our volumes in the most recent weekly are period off around 40% on a same-site year-over-year comparable week basis." - CrossAmerica Partners' Q1 2020 Conference Call.

Financial Position

Given the poor distribution coverage, their overall financial position is especially important in determining their ability to sustain distributions. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author

It quickly becomes apparent that their leverage is high across the board, as indicated by all four of these financial metrics, especially their net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.48 and interest coverage of only 1.17. This leaves them with minimal ability to continue funding their distributions with debt whilst navigating even a temporary downturn. The absolute maximum level of leverage that I would consider safe for their type of organization would be a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.00, with 4.00 being the maximum level that could still be considered desirable and offer a margin of safety.

To deleverage to a level that would be considered desirable would require them to reduce their net debt by approximately one-third or $174m, which optimistically assumes that they were to leave this downturn with the same level of leverage as they have currently. Even if they were to halve their total annual distributions to $1.05 per unit, this would still cost $40m per annum based on the latest outstanding unit count of 37,866,005. When combined with average free cash flow from 2017 to 2019 as a reference point, this only leaves them with $23m per annum to deleverage and thus it would still take them around seven and a half years.

Admittedly deleveraging could be expedited through taking other actions, such as reducing capital expenditure, but this is still quite a long length of time to wait even if it were to shave a few years off. Given that they would remain vulnerable during this drawn-out process, it would not be surprising to see even larger distribution reductions since this is the most powerful and effective action that they can take to expedite this process.

Image Source: Author

On the surface, their liquidity instantly appears weak, as primarily evidenced by their very low current ratio of only 0.49 that has deteriorated from 0.74 at the end of 2017. What is even more worrying is that when digging deeper under the surface, it actually becomes apparent that their situation seemingly worsens. This further indicates that there is a strong possibility that the distribution will see a significant reduction quite soon.

Given the low cash balance, unless they reduce the distribution and thus produce free cash flow after distribution payments, they are heavily reliant on the credit facility. Whilst different investors will likely have different opinions regarding the extent that this matters, it should be generally agreed that this is less than ideal, especially during periods of heightened uncertainty since credit facilities could be reduced in the future. It was rather unusual to see all of their debt being comprised from their credit facility, apart from a small portion relating to finance leases, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: CrossAmerica Partners' Q1 2020 10-Q

Whilst they still have $164m undrawn from their credit facility, since they require a material portion of this to provide working capital and thus remain a going concern they cannot realistically draw upon the entire balance. To further make matters worse, their credit facility has a covenant that requires them to keep their leverage ratio as defined in their credit facility under 4.75. This was already 4.19 at the end of the first quarter of 2020, as per slide eight of the previously linked first quarter of 2020 results presentation. Based on their performance during the first quarter of 2020, my calculations show that they could only see their net debt increase 13.37% or $69m to $590m before they would breach this covenant.

This situation is quite concerning and thus leaves them with minimal financial flexibility to sustain their distributions. Due to their already elevated leverage, it would be quite surprising to see debt markets supportive to provide them with additional funding or waive their covenant without seeing their distributions reduced.

Conclusion

Even though their massive 15% distribution yield may seem like an attractive beacon in this world of low interest rates, unfortunately their poor coverage, high leverage and weak liquidity indicate that a significant reduction could be imminent. It would not be unrealistic to expect their distribution to at least be halved shortly, and thus I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate since a distribution yield of around 7.50% is not particularly attractive given the associated risks.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CrossAmerica Partners' Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.