Hedging Market Portfolios Using Analytics

Finding inexpensive hedges, and trade-offs to consider, including how much it's worth paying to hedge.

Recording of my June 25th presentation to the San Francisco chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors.

Hedging: Its Importance And Trade-Offs

What follows is a recording of my presentation to the San Francisco chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors on June 25th. Given the proximity to San Francisco, many of these investors have large positions in current or former employers' shares, so risk management was of particular concern to them.

Seeking Alpha readers with a similar concerns may find this of interest, although I also discussed the importance of hedging market risk.

Competitive Returns While Strictly Limiting Risk Each of the hedged portfolios I present in my Marketplace service lasts for 6 months. Below is the final performance of the most recent aggressive portfolio to finish, the December 26th, 2019 portfolio hedged against a >20% decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.