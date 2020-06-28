Regional Banks Have A Tough First Quarter

This will only get worse in the second quarter as the quarantine went into full effect.

I realize I am late to the party with this article, but I had promised a follow up article on the remaining half of my Community Bank portfolio so I feel like I should deliver; albeit late due to several factors.

The second half of my Community Bank portfolio have released their First Quarter Results (except North American Savings Bank (OTC:NASB), which released Second Quarter as they are on a different fiscal year). The first half’s results were covered in a previous article so this discussion focuses on Mars Bancorp (OTCQX:MNBP), NASB, Seneca Financial (OTCPK:SNNF), U&I Financial (OTCQX:UNIF), and Calvin Taylor Bank (OTCQX:TYCB). As with the first article, my main interest in these results was to see if anything was said about the COVID virus and how that may impact future operations. Unfortunately, most did not. Of the five, MBBP, NASB, and TYCB did not post any correspondence concerning the pandemic. Only SNNF and UNIF addressed the elephant in the room.

The SNNF 10-Q is detailed and informative. It is a good write-up and I invite everyone to read the entire discussion. Here is a snippet:

The impact of this situation on the Company and its future results and financial position is not presently determinable…. To the extent that we increased our allowance for loan losses as of March 31, 2020 and expect to do so for future periods due to the COVID-19 pandemic (My note: this is the only bank that has stated they expect to increase their loan loss provisions well into the future).

From Peter Park, President and CEO of UNIF:

The banking industry has been hard-hit by the heightened credit risk from COVID-19, compelling banks to ramp-up loan loss reserves. Although our nonperforming assets ratio as of March 31st remained relatively unchanged, due to the current economic conditions, we concluded that significantly increasing our loan loss reserve was necessary.

If you read the entirety of both letters, it is clear to me the banks have differing viewpoints; SNNF seems to indicate this will be a long and treacherous haul while UNIF appears as if they are fully prepared for any fallout.

The second issue I wanted to see was the loan loss provisions and how they compared year to year. Of the five banks discussed in the first article, only Logansport bank did not increase their provisions at all from last year. Oregon Bancorp and Parke Bancorp each increased theirs about 100%, while First National Virginia and Katahdin Bankshares increased by almost a million and over a half million, respectively.

So how did these five banks do? NASB and UNIF actually increased earnings, and the rest, MNBP, SNNF, and TYCB had solid quarters but reported lower earnings because of the loan provision increase. The amounts of the increase, on a percentage basis, are staggering. SNNF increased loss provisions by 125%, TYCB by 200%, and UNIF by 500%. NASB was actually able to decrease their loan loss provision by 25%, thereby enabling their strong earnings. Tables 1-3 display the data that I think is pertinent to any discussion at this time. The final column is Quarterly Loan Loss Provision; I shortened the name to save space.

Table 1: Data from March 31, 2019 Quarterly Report

2019 Price Earnings ROA ROE Provision MNBP $401.98 $4.22 0.35% 3.89% $0 NASB $40.40 $1.05 1.38% 13.30% $1,000,000 SNNF $8.60 $0.12 0.46% 4.50% $35,000 TYCB $38.00 $0.72 1.55% 9.33% $70,000 UNIF $9.25 $0.23 1.65% 11.55% $50,000

Table 2: Data from March 31, 2020 Quarterly Report

2020 Price Earnings ROA ROE Provision MNBP $330.00 $3.94 0.31% 3.35% $13,000 NASB $39.80 $1.24 1.42% 13.36% $750,000 SNNF $6.58 $0.10 0.34% 3.39% $80,000 TYCB $31.40 $0.69 1.42% 8.47% $220,000 UNIF $6.69 $0.25 1.62% 10.76% $300,000

Table 3: Year to Year Change

Price +/- Earnings +/- ROE +/- ROA +/- Provisions +/- MNBP -17.91% -6.64% -11.43% -13.88% $13,000 NASB -1.49% 18.10% 2.90% 0.45% -$250,000 SNNF -23.49% -16.67% -26.09% -24.67% $45,000 TYCB -17.37% -4.17% -8.39% -9.22% $150,000 UNIF -27.68% 8.70% -1.82% -6.84% $250,000

If you do want to see my projections using available data, they are show in Table 4. The prices are based on June 22 close of business and earnings are annualized, which is a shot in the dark in today’s environment. The Low, High, and Buyout Values are estimates on what I think the bank is worth based on earnings, tangible book value, and what the bank might receive in a buyout. Price/Earnings, Tangible Book Value, and Price to Tangible Book Value are simply calculations pulled from my spreadsheet.

Table 4: Bank Value Projections

Symbol Price Earnings Low Value High Value TBV Buyout P/E TBV P/TBV TYCB $30.90 $2.76 $32.10 $40.36 $45.93 11.20 $32.81 0.94 FXNC $14.33 $1.36 $15.82 $19.47 $26.12 10.54 $15.83 0.91 KTHN $17.25 $1.52 $17.59 $23.08 $26.49 11.35 $18.92 0.91 LOGN $42.05 $4.00 $43.08 $50.58 $57.57 10.51 $41.12 1.02 MBNP $325.00 $15.76 $182.34 $602.70 $808.50 20.62 $490.00 0.66 NASB $42.50 $6.44 $44.40 $69.36 $57.76 7.56 $36.10 1.18 ORBN $27.00 $4.12 $20.16 $44.37 $25.81 6.55 $16.13 1.67 PKBK $13.51 $2.40 $18.94 $25.20 $21.56 5.63 $15.40 0.88 SNNF $7.30 $0.36 $4.19 $11.94 $15.19 20.28 $10.85 0.67 UNIF $6.77 $1.00 $10.24 $10.77 $12.38 6.77 $9.31 0.73

Historically, any bank with P/TBV less than 1 is a good buy. That would indicate everything except NASB and ORBN is a reasonable opportunity.

And for completeness, Table 5 lists the performance since my first article in February of 2019. Two banks that were sold in 2019 are not shown but factor into the returns (Putnam Bank and Auburn Bancshares). The total return is basically zero, helped by the 2019 gain of 16.5% and hindered by the YTD loss of 16.28%. But this does beat most of the banking ETFs that I have researched, although that is small consolation.

Table 5: Portfolio Performance

Symbol Buy Price Current Price Dividend G/L Gain (%) TYCB $35.25 $31.00 $0.83 -$3.42 -9.70% FXNC $18.25 $14.75 $0.31 -$3.19 -17.48% KTHN $16.73 $17.40 $0.69 $1.36 8.11% LOGN $39.75 $34.30 $0.70 -$4.75 -11.95% MNBP $390.00 $355.00 $9.00 -$26.00 -6.67% NASB $41.00 $40.00 $2.60 $1.60 3.90% ORBN $24.26 $28.00 $1.94 $5.68 23.41% PKBK $19.09 $16.30 $0.78 -$2.01 -10.53% SNNF $9.40 $7.00 $0.00 -$2.40 -25.53% UNIF $8.55 $7.00 $0.00 -$1.55 -18.13% AVG 0.51%

Of the banks, I personally own KTHN, NASB, and PKBK and recently added 500 shares to my PKBK holdings. I have also tried to buy MBNP in the $320 range without success as I am enticed by its low P/TBV. Today I bought more Bank of Utica, my favorite bank, and opened a small position a few months back in First Community Bank in Tennessee, about which I have an article forthcoming. But I am not sure these are prudent investments and would advise against adding positions now until we get a quarter that is fully impacted by the virus.

