Even better, their liquidity is also very strong as they are not reliant on credit facilities, which further supports their ability to continue paying new distributions.

Whilst their previous distribution coverage was a little too thin, going forward they should be capable of covering their new distribution and also have scope for growth.

Introduction

Following the coronavirus wreaking havoc across the global economy throughout the first half of 2020, PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) took the same course of action as many others and reduced their distributions by 42%. Despite this, they still offer a highly desirable distribution yield of almost 13%, and importantly, they appear well-positioned for their distributions to stage a comeback once operating conditions normalize.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead since distributions are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author

Whilst it is common for management and investors to substitute distributable cash flow for free cash flow when assessing distribution coverage for master limited partnerships, I believe that even though this was suitable in the past, it is no longer the case once turmoil arrives. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry normally creates a significant difference.

Their average distribution coverage during 2017-2019 of 70.89% is somewhat lackluster, however, it was steadily improving as their capital expenditure decreased. Even though this indicates that a portion of their distributions have historically been funded with debt, which is not particularly desirable, their future prospects are considerably more important for investors as this sits in the rear-view mirror.

When looking towards the future and there are reasons to be optimistic that their distribution coverage will be ample to cover their new lower distributions. Based on their latest outstanding unit count of 62,348,176, their new quarterly distribution of $0.30 per unit costs them a total of $75m per annum. After combining this with their maintenance and growth capital expenditure guidance for 2020 of $16m and $13m respectively, this indicates that they only require operating cash flow of $104m to remain cash flow neutral.

This should be quite reasonable to achieve, primarily considering that throughout 2017-2019 their operating cash flow never fell below $113m, even after the other miscellaneous cash expenses that outrank distribution payments listed beneath the graph included above. Also further strengthening their ability is their reliance on take or pay contracts that remove a significant degree of uncertainty and thus allow management to also provide guidance for net income of $140m for 2020, see the previously linked guidance. This is a solid increase from the $108m during 2019 and will likely translate into higher operating cash flow, which will thus support their new distribution payments and also leave a margin to see them increase higher in the future.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow should be adequate to cover their distribution payments going forward, their financial position will play an instrumental role in determining the attractiveness of their massive distribution yield. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author

When reviewing their financial metrics it was pleasing to see their leverage is only moderate, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.34 and interest coverage of 4.02. Whilst their gearing ratio of 87.88% would normally indicate that they are very highly leveraged, given the other findings from the other metrics, this seems reasonable to be disregarded in this instance.

Generally speaking for an organization of their type, a net debt-to-EBITDA of under 4.00 is considered desirable and offers a margin of safety to help them navigate turbulence. Thankfully this means that they require little to no deleveraging, which thus also means that they can safely return all of their free cash flow to unitholders, thereby not only supporting their current massive double-digit distribution yield, but also providing scope for future growth.

Image Source: Author

Their financial position is further supported by the strong liquidity, which they took prudent actions to boost during the first quarter of 2020 by drawing further on their credit facility to boost their cash balance. They have a highly desirable combination of both a very high current ratio of 3.64 and cash ratio of 1.96. Seeing as they should produce free cash flow after distribution payments and also have a high cash balance, it stands to reason that they have an advantageous position of not relying on their credit facility to provide further liquidity in the foreseeable future.

The fact that they are not facing any debt maturities until 2023 is also quite favorable, as the table included below displays. Considering that the leverage is only moderate, this should provide them with ample time to either repay or refinance as operating conditions require, whilst at least sustaining the current distributions.

Image Source: PBF Logistics' Q1 2020 10-Q

Conclusion

Even though it was certainly painful to see their distributions being reduced significantly, thankfully not only do their current distributions now appear sustainable, but they also appear well-positioned to grow again in the future. Since they currently offer investors a near 13% distribution yield, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from PBF Logistics' Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.