May Income And Consumption: Still A Long Road Ahead

In good news, the banks seem to be loosening up lending a bit. But they are still holding on to every dime the Fed has given them.

COVID is not done with us; expect a double dip this summer.

The combination of the first two bullets has led to a massive glut of savings, now at around $700 billion. What happens to it is the key issue going forward.

The income table, usually pretty simple, has become complex, with earned income losses doubled up by government assistance.

Consumption had a nice bounce in May, but there is still a long way to go.

Off The Mat, Still Woozy

This is a 15 round fight, and we are just in round 2. May saw us scrape off the bottom with health care and consumer durables leading the way. But there is a long, tough road ahead.

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

I like to compare all the data points we're getting with the GFC, up until now, the greatest economic calamity of my lifetime. It frames the discussion, because the dives are so deep in March and April, that it helps us see where we need to go to get back to.

As you see, there is a long way to go.

But that doesn’t mean the report was without good news. I have been expecting more rapid recoveries in health care and consumer durables than the rest. There were a lot of pent-up large purchases and elective procedures that were deferred in March and April, and we’re already seeing that happen. Durables are almost back to February levels, though the speed of the recovery makes me wonder if it is a one-off and we see that start coming back down in June or July.

The income tables continue to be eye-popping, and the savings rate remains at record levels, down to 23%, the second highest ever after April.

A combination of government support still exceeding earned income losses, and a huge reduction in consumption have led to a glut of savings, now at around $700b. What happens to this glut is the key issue going forward.

Incomes

Starting with worker compensation, which is salaries, wages and benefits, we see a 21% bounce off the April lows.

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

Over 3 months, the cumulative income loss versus the average of February trailing 12 months is $160b. This has been supplemented by $44 billion in small business pass-through losses, and another $2 billion in asset and rent income losses for a total of $206 billion.

But Congress did this:

BEA. UI is Unemployment Insurance, and PUA is the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, part of the CARES Act. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

Over three months, the cumulative rise in unemployment benefits versus the average of February trailing 12 months was $422 billion. Add to that another $31 billion in increased Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security and vet’s benefits, and US households received $453 billion in benefits over the incoming TTM average.

Here’s what that all looks like on a chart:

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

So, what’s going on? Did Congress overshoot? Let’s first talk about what people are doing with all that money.

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

Simply, they stopped spending, and started saving. So let’s put it all together. Cumulatively, versus the February TTM average:

Households earned $206b less.

But they received an additional $453 billion in all benefits, a difference of $247 billion, and over twice the income loss.

They pared consumption by $398 billion.

And also paid $69 billion less in taxes, for a total of $467 less going out the door.

The result is about $700 billion in savings over the incoming TTM rate.

There is a giant glut of savings. What happens to it going forward is the key issue.

But back to the question of Congress and overshooting, the answer is we don’t know yet. In the first place, we don’t know the income distribution of that savings glut, but I suspect a lot of it is high-earners holding on to capital in a storm. But, again, we just don’t know.

What I suspect will happen in the next couple of months is a significant portion of that savings gets whittled away by those lower on the income scale, and by what may turn into long-term unemployment for a lot of people. In the May jobs report, the lion’s share of the 16% unemployed were classified as temporary, with only 2.8 million layoffs classified as permanent. But that was up from 2.5 million the month before. You can bet it will be the first number I look at this Friday when the June jobs report is released.

But a lot of it will remain in savings, and I believe that while the savings rate will come down, it will settle in the mid-teens, where it would be the third highest on record. I’ll get to the implications of that in a moment.

Summary Bullets

Earned income loss has been substantial.

But it has been doubled up by the increases in government assistance, so incomes have risen.

Households continued to stay tight with consumption, now down cumulatively by $400 billion since February.

The net result is a glut of savings. What happens to this is the crucial issue going forward.

Consumption and Prices

This event continues to be a massive shift in consumer behavior. Cumulatively through May, households have spent $400 billion less that the incoming TTM average, even though their incomes went up and taxes went down. Breaking it down a little, we see services, two thirds of consumption, account for 83% of the cumulative revenue losses through May.

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

But May did see some nice signs of recovery, so let’s start with the good news. This is concentrated in consumer durables and health care, which I believe will continue to see the strongest recovery.

This chart compares the nominal losses of February to April with the same for February to May. Breaking it down into the main subcategories, we see that goods and health care had both the highest percentage bounces, as well as the largest gains in nominal dollars.

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

Digging into that astounding 95% recovery in durables, we see it in all three large subcategories:

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

The recovery in recreational goods is pretty astounding, now taking out all the cumulative declines in the category. Vehicles and furnishings still have $14 billion and $7 billion in cumulative declines, respectively, before they get back to zero. Some of this was pent-up demand from March and April, but many consumers were also likely responding to the large price declines.

For those of you following the Hertz (HTZ) saga, used auto prices declined at an annualized rate of 31% from February to May. This is the environment into which Hertz and their creditors are going to try and unload all those used sedans and hatchbacks. Grim.

The speed of the recovery here actually has me a little worried that it may be short-lived, and that we will see it coming back in a few months. But that glut of savings should help, at least for a while.

Turning over to nondurables, we see strong performance in groceries and household supplies despite large price increases. We see a nice recovery in clothing driven by dramatic price declines, and gasoline remains a problem.

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

The gains in groceries are being well-outpaced by losses at restaurants and bars. That gap only widened in May.

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

Fast food led the meager recovery in restaurants, with a 68% bounce off the bottom. Other restaurants only saw a 2% rebound, and bars 7%.

The final good news comes from health care, as people begin to reschedule postponed elective care. Health care, along with housing, is one of the two categories that are so big, they can move the report by themselves.

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

Prices remained more stable here, except for dentists, who saw an 8% annualized inflation rate from February to May. This may account for the more limp rebound there.

But there are still very large cumulative losses built up for all these businesses, at $151 billion through May and still growing. I told you it was big. That’s lost revenue that may never come back.

The worst news in the report remains in all the services not named “housing” or “health care”. This is about 37% of all consumption, and a quarter of all GDP. All together we are looking at cumulative losses through May of $196 billion. Widening out to all services, that’s $331 billion in lost revenue. Those numbers will continue to get larger.

If we sort all the categories by the largest percentage losses through April, the continued crisis in transportation, recreation, and hospitality services comes into focus:

BEA. -100% sounds like a lot. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

These are businesses with high fixed costs, that make up for it with density and volume during peak demand times. That sort of business model seems a long way off in the US right now.

Finally, housing, which hasn’t gone anywhere. This is the other giant category that can move the entire report by itself. If this starts going south, it will be a further drag on recovery, but the savings glut should stave that off for the time being.

Summary bullets:

May saw a nice rebound for durables, but there are still cumulative revenue losses of $47 billion there, up $1 billion from April.

Nondurables also rebounded off a dreadful April, now with cumulative revenue losses of $20 billion, up $7 billion in May.

There was also a nice 38% rebound for health care, but there still is a long way to go there. Cumulative revenue losses here are $151 billion, up $46 billion from April.

The biggest problem areas remain the services that are not housing or health care, which make up about 25% of all GDP. Cumulative revenue losses here are $196 billion, up $78 billion in May.

Housing remains the big dog that hasn’t barked yet.

Corporate Income

Corporate income data is a couple of months behind personal income, and we only get quarterly numbers here, so we just got Q1. Keep in mind this is only through March 31, so only about 5-6 weeks of the crisis. The numbers are already ugly.

Starting with corporate income, this roughly equates to the revenue line.

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

Look at that last line all the way to the right. That’s our services that continue to get demolished, even through May.

The profit tables are much less detailed, but even more grim. This roughly equates to the net income line.

BEA. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

These will look much uglier in Q2.

Quick COVID Update

As you are no doubt aware, the Sun Belt is popping off right now. Everyone is focused on that, and rightfully so, because it has reached crisis proportions in all southern states outside of New Mexico, one of the few states with strict mask rules since May.

COVID Tracking Project. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

California, Texas, Florida and Arizona have gotten most of the attention, but almost all the south is doing awfully.

But what I want to talk about is the fact that the blue line, the cold-weather states, is starting to turn up. In the last two weeks, the whole center of the country has begun to see their case rate rise, even in states in the upper midwest where the case rate had been falling hard. Even the smaller mountain states are seeing their case rates rise.

COVID Tracking Project. Keep in mind the axes are very different scales. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

So it looks to me like this epidemic is rolling though the country, as was predicted by many epidemiologists, and me, parroting those epidemiologists. Listening to experts works. The next headlines will be coming from the midwest.

I believe that this is being caused by the reopenings, coupled with hot weather sending people indoors into public HVAC spaces. Each of these spikes, first in the Sun Belt, and now in the central US, was preceded by 2 weeks by hot weather beginning — in May in the Sun Belt, then late May and early June in the midwest and mountain states.

So COVID is rolling north. Here’s the high temperature map from 2 weeks ago:

NOAA.

So now the northeast is heating up, and we are seeing signs that the rapid downward case rate trends there could turn back up. Already Pennsylvania and Delaware look like they have:

COVID Tracking Project. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

COVID is not done with us. It is a huge misunderstanding that the shutdowns caused the recession. The public health crisis did, and since we tried to reopen without first solving the crisis, the recession will be longer and deeper than it needed to be. Look for a double-dip this summer, unless Americans get much more serious about this.

Unless we radically change our approach, the recession will not begin to end until there is a vaccine, and that is presuming we can persuade enough conspiracy-minded Americans to take it.

A Quick Fed Balance Sheet Update

I gave up on writing a weekly Fed balance sheet articles, because saying “the banks are hoarding cash” every week was starting to bore me, and judging by readership, it was boring you too. But there has been a slight thaw, so it’s worth reporting.

Starting with the factors affecting bank reserves, we see that QE has slowed, the facilities are creeping up very slowly, but also that Treasury is grabbing with both hands.

Federal Reserve. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

The Fed has put out $2.3 trillion in QE, but to date Treasury has snagged half of it through $7 trillion in debt auctions since March 13. To be clear, most of that is replacing maturing debt, including the original 4, 8 and 12-week bills that were auctioned back in March and April. The 4-weeks have been rolled over 3 times already. Treasury has auctioned off more than $6 trillion with maturities a year or under, and most of that 3 months or less.

In any event, the other half of QE is still sitting in reserves, but banks are beginning to trim back there and lend a little more, even in the absence of new Fed guarantees.

Federal Reserve. The green column is the net of the previous chart. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

Just last week at 116%, banks are now holding on to 102% of the Fed’s money. They are still hoarding all of it, but loosened up to the tune of $158 billion last week, which is great news.

Still, every dime of the Fed’s money is spoken for.

Federal Reserve. Same $22 billion difference on 6/24 as the last chart, just another way of looking at it. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

Overall, the asset side of the balance sheet came down the last two weeks due to the large reduction in the Fed’s dollar swaps with other central banks. This was to keep the dollar from spiking in March and April, and has since stopped being a problem.

The facilities remain way below where they could be. I believe this is by design, and that the Fed foresees having to keep using them over time. They understand there is a long road ahead.

Federal Reserve. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

The other big Fed news was that the 2020 Fed stress test of the 33 largest banks was published. This is a modeled war game of a “severely adverse scenario,” and what would happen to the banks under that scenario.

The problem is that they created the severely adverse scenario on February 6, before this all started. Here’s the scenario

The unemployment rate rises to a peak of 10% by Q3 2021. It is already 16%.

Real GDP falls 10% annualized in Q2. It will likely be at least triple that.

CPI at 1.25% by Q2. It is already at 0.24%.

10-Year Treasury yield bottoms at 0.75%. It is currently 0.64%.

I could keep going, but my point is that the current situation is already much worse than the severely adverse scenario designed in January and February, so I’m not sure how relevant the conclusions are in the current environment.

But given that, it modeled total losses for the 33 banks at $552 billion, which sounds like a lot. You know what also sounds like a lot? $3.1 trillion in excess (above the penalty-free minimum) reserves.

The banks will be fine. If you have any takeaway from this section, it should be “the banks are absurdly liquid right now.” In contrast to the GFC, it’s the rest of us I am worried about.

The New Thrift

If you’ve been reading my stuff any length of time, you’ve probably already seen this chart:

I pulled out 2020 so you could see the historical action better.

From 1980 to 2008, as the 10-year Treasury made its incredible decline from 15% to 4%, the savings rate went right along with it. This is to be expected; a lower rate is a lower incentive to save. But this relationship has broken in dramatic fashion since.

During every recession and in the immediate aftermath, the savings rate spikes as households get their balance sheets in order. Previous to the GFC, it would eventually come back down to meet the 10-year yield. Even before any of this, we were looking at a very high savings rate, not seen since the 10-year paid over 7% interest.

Disposable income is either consumed or saved, so a higher savings rate means lower consumption growth.

The red line is the average annual real consumption growth from 1950 to 2000, 3.7%. The average since then it is 2.3%. This is very tepid historically, and since PCE is close to 70% of GDP, it has also slowed GDP growth considerably in this period.

The other big nut in the GDP report is investment. If consumption growth is weak, there is less to invest in, no matter how awash the system is with capital from high savings.

These data only go back to 1968.

The red line is the average real private investment growth from 1968 to 2000, 4.7%. Growth has only averaged 2.2% since, less than half.

Low demand for capital, plus high supply gives you this:

Sometimes the Fed sets rates, sometimes rates set the Fed. The later has been happening for some time now.

Economists have three-way explanations for this, under the rubric of “secular stagnation.”

Demographic: Workers work the same number of years as before, but have much longer retirements, so they are forced to self-insure against running out of money in their 80s. There’s a good chance you are here at Seeking Alpha for this reason.

Distributive: The ultra-rich save almost all their income — there are only so many private islands and jets to buy. The very poor spend every dime they get. The rest of us are in the middle somewhere, but the general relationship holds; the higher the income, the higher the savings rate. Since 1980, US income distribution has skewed so much towards the top that we are now comparable to Russia, China, Iran and Turkey in this respect, not the rest of the industrialized world.

Have I mentioned that the new FRED maps are awesome? The GINI Index measures the income distribution of a country. 0 = perfect equality; 100 = 1 person has everything. Sane values are between 20-55.

Policy: We had the opposite problem in 1980. There was too high a propensity to spend the marginal dollar of income. Consumption growth and inflation were very high, and subsequently so was demand for capital. This caused rates to spike into the teens. As a policy response, we got supply side — a bundle of policies to encourage savings and capital supply without sky-high interest rates: lower marginal tax rates on high-earners, new retirement accounts like IRA and 401k, other tax-advantaged savings like health savings accounts. Now we have the opposite problem, but these policies are still in place.

I would add to that the psychological effects of the last 20 years. According to Pew Research, the median Millennial was born in 1988. Let’s look at what they’ve seen.

At 12, they saw 9/11.

After that, they saw two disastrous wars fought for trillions of off-budget debt.

After that, came the GFC.

After that came the Obama years, political polarization, and the growth of hand-to-hand political combat on the internet and in Congress. Trust in institutions plummeted, and conspiracy theories spread like wildfire.

After that came Trump, and all he brought with him.

After that came the pandemic.

The median Millennial is now 32, and has mostly seen very scary things out there since she was 12. This has to affect her outlook and psychology regarding how she plans for the future. This may be the thriftiest generation ever.

So, the savings rate will come down from 23% where it now stands, but my fear is that it remains at elevated levels in the mid-teens even after we have recovered. This will keep GDP growth, inflation, and interest rates all low for the foreseeable future.

Our future is Japan’s present.

Red line is 10 year average annual GDP growth rate for Japan, 0.68%

What’s The Actionable Analysis?

This is always a focus of Seeking Alpha’s editors, and justifiably so. This is a stock market site, not an econ site, though they are of course cousins.

But we live in strange times, and the market reflects that. Anyone looking at a lot of data was sounding the alarm in April through June, even as the market soared. It was like a mass delusion.

Two episodes stick out in my mind as the stories I will still be telling years from now. The first of course is Hertz, a bankrupt company, who saw their worthless stock go so high, that they tried to put out a new equity offering before the SEC stopped them. I don’t blame Hertz management, I blame the environment that encouraged that.

The other boggles my mind even more. On June 15, the Fed released the updated term sheet for the secondary corporate debt facility. The new term sheet merely added detail as to how the Fed was going to purchase individual bonds on the secondary market. They had already announced that they would be purchasing individual bonds in March, and it said so in the April 9 term sheet.

This was CNBC’s breathless coverage:

CNBC.com screenshot.

A more accurate headline would have been “Two Months Later, The Fed Adds Details To Its Plan To Buy Individual Bonds.” It would not have gotten nearly as many clicks as what they went with, but it would have the benefit of actually being accurate.

The market surged on the news, and the rally continued into the next day. All on nothing.

Yahoo! Finance

So in this kind of environment, relying as I do on math and logic, I’m not sure what I have to offer in terms of actionable analysis. I’ve been telling you for 4 months that we are in the middle of a true economic catastrophe, unlike any we’ve seen, yet the market soared during 3 of those months.

But I will tell you this much. I strongly believe the closest analogy to what is going on is 2000-2002. We see two key echos of that run up and crash today:

Valuations are at record levels, including a large number of money-losing companies with high valuations.

There is a large corps of investors insisting the market will never go down again.

Amazon screenshot. 21 years later, and still 8000 points off. One of the authors is a White House economic advisor to Trump. You can’t make that stuff up.

So you had a combination of money-losing companies, very high valuations, and investors who believed very seriously that “this time, it’s different.” Spoiler: it never is.

So let’s compare:

Standard & Poor's. Chart @ 2020 Trading Places Research.

Note that the market hit its then all-time high in March 2000, but the bottom didn’t begin to fall out until 6 months later. And there were giant rallies, all the way to the bottom.

We have a long road ahead of us. See you at the bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.