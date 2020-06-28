When I'm worried about market volatility, I find myself focusing on two things that provide peace of mind: strong secular growth and high (yet, safe) dividend yields.

Even though these two things exist on the opposite end of the equity spectrum, both of these metrics provide security in the markets as investors flock to them when looking for defense.

Right now, all of the high growth stocks that benefit from strong secular tailwinds that I track have had strong runs as of late and appear to be overvalued. However, there are a handful of attractively valued, high yield stocks left in today's market. These will be the focus on this piece.

When speaking of yields, I say relatively safe because there is no such thing as a sure thing when it comes to dividend income. Investors always need to be aware of this and closely track dividend safety measures so that they don't end up chasing yield and experiencing the catastrophic meltdowns that often coincide with a dividend cut. I've said it before and I'll say it again: a dividend's yield is only as good as the dividend's safety.

As many of you know, my primary goal in the market is to generate a reliably increasing passive income stream. I do this by owning equities that increase their dividends year in and year out and re-investing those dividends over time. In over eight years of portfolio management, I've only experienced four dividend cuts within my portfolio. Now, if you ask me, that is four too many. However, no one is perfect.

One of the dividend cuts I experienced was the result of yield chasing. I bought CBL Associates (CBL) a few years ago when the yield was high and the stock appeared to be cheap. As it turns out, the stock was cheap for good reason. I thought the dividend was well covered by funds from operations and therefore, I ignored the secular headwinds facing the stock. That first-ever dividend cut stung and I haven't forgotten the feeling. I learned a lesson with CBL about chasing yield and I have no plans to make that mistake twice.

Three of the cuts that I've experienced have come during 2020 in response to the black swan that is COVID-19. Boeing (BA), Disney (DIS), and Invesco (IVZ) have all announced dividend cuts/suspensions thus far during 2020. I suppose one could argue that these companies could avoid a dividend cut by paying excessively high dividends in the second half of 2020 to make up for the lower payments early in the year, but if I had to guess, that's not what these management teams plan to do.

I've tried not to beat myself up to bad about the COVID-19 cuts because this is a black swan event that offers unprecedented issues for names in the travel and leisure space. I also remain thankful that my disciplined approach has resulted in strong dividend income for my portfolio throughout the COVID-19 environment thus far. Year-to-date, my passive income stream is up roughly 12% and that's 100% organic growth (I haven't made a deposit into my brokerage accounts in years due to my wife returning to graduate school).

I've maintained my focus on the organic growth that my portfolio produces and hope to continue that double digit growth trend by continuing to accumulate shares of high quality companies at below average prices. I say all of this to make one thing clear: I believe that irrationally chasing yield is a dangerous practice and therefore, that is not what I plan to do when it comes to my personal portfolio and that is not what I believe long-term income oriented investors should do when it comes to their own investments.

But this article isn't just about dividend income. Before, I mentioned the allure of blue chip growth names with secular tailwinds. I like to own these types of names because of the growth that they can create in a variety of macro environments. However, when thinking about generating strong total returns, investors can use deep value and the mean reversion principle to produce similarly attractive results.

In this piece, I hope to show why, by focusing on income oriented metrics with regard to safe, sustainable dividends and the underlying fundamentals of such companies relative to their historical averages and my personal fair value estimates, I can hope to achieve strong, double digit CAGRs moving forward with relatively little risk.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie is probably my favorite high-yield name in terms of its total return potential. With that in mind, I'll start this series with a fundamental analysis of this large-cap healthcare name.

First and foremost, I'll say that I recognize the patent cliff threat with regards to Humira. This has been weighing heavily on the stock's valuation for years now. However, the fact remains, analysts continue to expect to see double digit bottom-line growth from ABBV in the coming years and to me, this is more important than the Humira cliff. Humira is a big deal for this company for sure, but after the Allergan Acquisition, it has fallen from ~60% of the company's revenue pie to 40% or so. 40% is still a big chunk of change; however, as I've previously noted, it's not as if the biggest drug in the world, in terms of sales, is going to disappear overnight when generic versions are widely available. I suspect that in 5 years or so, Humira will still be generating ~$10b in sales per year. This gives the company plenty of time to see its pipeline continue to develop and play out. It also means that ABBV has plenty of cash flows available to make deals with.

If you're a bear on Humira, then go ahead and avoid this name. The market is a big place and if you can't sleep well at night with a certain holding, I see no reason to own it. ABBV isn't a name that I'm looking to go heavily overweight into because of the patent cliff headwinds. But, it is a name that I am happy to own and looking to build into a full position because when I look at the current fundamentals, I see an undervalued stock and this low valuation, combined with the company's high dividend yield, results in the perfect situation to produce strong, double digit annualized total returns in the coming years.

Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph below, you can clearly see that ABBV has been a stalwart when it comes to EPS growth. The company has generated double digit y/y bottom-line growth every year since 2014. Assuming that the company hits analyst projections for 2020 EPS at $10.41, the company will have more than tripled its bottom-line in a 6-year span of time. What's more, this double digit growth trajectory isn't expected to slow down any time soon. Analysts are calling for 16% growth this year, 15% next year, and 12% in 2022.

So, while the Humira cliff is a threat, when I see shares trading for roughly 9x this year's earnings, less than 8x 2021 earnings, and just 7x 2022 earnings, it's fairly easy for me to ignore that singular threat and focus on the value proposition that the fundamental growth outlook has laid out in front of me.

I think the market is correct in placing a discount on ABBV shares because of the patent cliff concerns. However, when I ABBV trading for ~9x this year's earnings when peers in the large cap bio-pharma space are largely trading in the

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Sizing Up The Competition

For instance, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is currently trading for roughly 18x its 2020 EPS projections of $7.71 here with its share price in the $140 level. And while it's certainly true that JNJ's business is much more diversified than ABBV's, it's not as if JNJ doesn't face significant potential headwinds of its own (JNJ has been mired in legal disputes regarding its talc-powder for years now, as an example of a prominent issue this company a faces). Furthermore, while ABBV is likely to produce strong double digit EPS growth in 2020, JNJ is expected to post -11% EPS growth in 2020. With that in mind, I don't believe that JNJ deserves a premium that is twice as high as ABBV's.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Amgen (AMGN) is another blue chip large cap in the healthcare space that is trading with a much higher price-to-earnings multiple than ABBV's. At $232.50, AMGN is trading for roughly 15x its 2020 EPS expectation of $15.55/share. Unlike JNJ, AGMN is expected to post positive EPS growth this year. That's certainly impressive in today's COVID environment and I'm not here to say that the company doesn't deserve a 15x multiple. I'm simply saying that if AMGN is being priced with a 15x multiple alongside its bottom-line growth expectations which sit in the mid to high single digit range for 2020, 2021, and 2022, then it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for ABBV to be priced with a 9x multiple. Does AMGN really deserve a 66% premium to ABBV? I don't think so.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Even an embattled name like Pfizer (PFE), which has struggled to produce meaningful EPS growth consistently over the past decade or so (and whose overall bottom-line growth has lagged behind ABBV's since that company spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in early 2013), has a higher premium placed upon it than ABBV. Right now, PFE trades for roughly 12x current 2020 EPS consensus. This isn't a terribly high multiple. It's below PFE's long-term average P/E ratio of 14x. However, it still represents a 33% premium when compared to ABBV's 9x multiple. PFE's top-line, bottom-line, and dividend growth is all worse than ABBV's in recent years. Furthermore, with the Upjohn spin-off in the works, there are concerns that PFE's dividend may be reduced. ABBV's dividend is expected to continue to grow at a double digit pace in the coming years. In short, I don't see much of a competition here, Humira cliff or not.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Speaking of Abbot Laboratories, let's compare AbbVie to its former parent. ABT shares have sold off a bit in recent years due to negative news regarding its fast COVID-19 tests that cause a spike back in March/April. However, even so, ABT is still trading with a 30.6x forward looking multiple using consensus 2020 EPS estimates. You read that right, Abbott's premium is more than 3x as high a AbbVie's. Is Abbott more diversified in terms of its revenue stream? Sure it is. And, unlike the other peers discussed thus far in this piece, ABT's bottom-line growth is very impressive and can stand toe-to-toe with ABBV's. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, outside of the -12% growth expected in 2020, ABT's bottom-line has grown at a strong double digit clip in recent years and analysts expect to see a strong bounce back in 2021 and 2022. But, with such a high share price, ABT's dividend yield has fallen to just 1.65% and being that the current valuation is well above the company's long-term average P/E multiple of 19.5x, it seems clear to me that ABT is overvalued and therefore, likely to generate much lower returns than its child, AbbVie in the coming years. ABT is a wonderful company for sure, but is it worth 30x earnings? I don't think so. My money is on ABBV trading for just 9x.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Double Digit CAGR Potential

This list could go on and on. Frankly put, about the only other blue chip name in the bio-pharma space that trades as cheaply as ABBV, in my view, is Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Outside of BMY, all of the well known names that I track trade with significant premiums to ABBV, even though their recent fundamental growth results and forward looking outlooks pale in comparison to the wonderful numbers that ABBV has put up.

When I look at ABBV's shares, I think that they deserve a multiple that is in-line with their average since the 2013 spin-off, which is in the 13-14x range. But, for the sake of acknowledging the Humira cliff and the uncertainties that healthcare names face due to the upcoming election, I am happy to place a discount on shares when attempting to arrive at a fair value estimate. With that in mind, I will place a 11x forward looking multiple on the company's 2020 EPS expectations (which means that ABBV would still be tied with PFE as he cheapest large-cap dividend growth name that I track).

11 x $10.41 is $114.51.

This represents roughly 20% upside when looking at the current share price in the $95 range.

When you factor in the $4.72/share dividend, we arrive at ~25% upside potential with regard to the short-term FV estimate.

Looking ahead a couple of years, sticking with that 11x multiple (which I believe to be rather conservative; frankly, I wouldn't be surprised to see ABBV shares trading with a 12, 13, 14x multiple, but I don't want to get too far ahead of myself with this argument), we see that ABBV continues to offer strong, double digit CAGR potential.

ABBV's 2021 consensus EPS expectations are $11.95. $11.95 x 11 is $131.45. Between now and the end of 2021, I expect ABBV shares to pay out roughly $7.50-$8.00 in dividends. We'll use the low end of that estimate (sticking with our conservative estimations here), meaning that the 18-month CAGR here is nearly 29%.

Although I rarely look out much further than 2 years because of the growing uncertainties surrounding estimates looking that far out, let's go ahead and look at ABBV's 2022 consensus numbers.

Right now, analysts expect to see the company produce EPS of $13.37 in 2022. In between now and then, I expect to see the company pay out $13.00-$14.00 in dividends. Sticking with the 11x multiple and the low end of that dividend estimate, we arrive at a 30-month CAGR of approximately 23%.

When we're talking about such strong double digit CAGR estimates, it doesn't take long for even a relatively small investment to grow to a respectable size. Right now, ABBV makes up roughly 1.45% of my portfolio. Being that the stock is one of the most attractive values that I see in the market today, I plan on using my selective re-investments to bump that weighting up to the 2% mark over the coming months (assuming that ABBV continues to trade which what I believe to be an attractive discount).

This weighting gives me adequate exposure to reap significant rewards in the future, assuming that the company is able to continue to execute and meet analyst expectations. Conservative risk management prohibits me from going overweight a name like this, but as pointed out, even a full position size could become a very strong part of my passive income stream and over the long-term, I fully expect for ABBV to play a significant role in my journey towards financial freedom.

This article was previously published for subscribers to The Dividend Kings.

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive access to two preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, BMY, JNJ, PFE, DIS, IVZ, AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.