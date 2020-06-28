As the North American off-price leader, I am positive on TJX Companies' (TJX) ability to not only weather the current COVID-19-led downturn but also benefit from several industry tailwinds during these volatile times. TJX's Q1 report unsurprisingly showed the extent of the COVID-19 impact, but the good news is that TJX is already experiencing a robust demand recovery both in stores that have reopened and online. As such, I see the latest pullback in TJX shares as an opportunity for longer-term investors, with a price target of $60.

Positive Read-Throughs From Initial Reopening

Encouragingly, TJX's sales across regions and concepts have shown strength in the c. 1,100 reopened stores (equivalent to c. 24% of the fleet). The rebound was especially impressive considering it came despite ongoing store traffic and occupancy restrictions. On that basis, the fact that sales are tracking over last year's levels highlights not only the strength in average baskets and conversion, but also customer intent.

In fact, for the 1,100-plus stores that have been opened for at least a week, sales overall have been above last year across all states and countries where we are open. We believe these strong early trends speak to our values on a wide selection of merchandise serving a wide customer demographic, also the loyalty of our valued customers and pent-up demand.

With department store peers still noting sizable Y/Y declines in reopened locations, some of the strength is likely attributable to share gains, underlining the compelling off-price opportunity amid COVID-19 disruptions. That the rebound has also been accompanied by limited marketing investment (SG&A was down c. 23% Y/Y) is also worth noting.

As expected, TJX did not guide the full-year, considering the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, management did outline plans to have c. 49% of its total stores open by the end of May, which is a clear positive. Looking ahead to Q2, the company estimates stores will be open for c. 65% of normal operating hours during the quarter, with higher volume stores (NY, CA, and major cities in Canada and the UK) also set to reopen later in the quarter.

Reasons to Rotate Into Off-Price

A key reason to own TJX is the industry-wide tailwinds in off-price, which position it well to emerge from the COVID-19 disruption in a relatively stronger position within retail. Going forward, I see a multi-year period of accelerated share gains for the group (including Ross Stores (ROST) and Burlington (BURL)), as department stores and specialty retail store closures put billions of market share dollars up for grabs. According to the FT, sales at US department stores have fallen c. 23% Y/Y in March (the largest decline since 1994) off an already low base.

Source: Financial Times

The accelerated decline of department and specialty stores should provide off-price retailers with access to an improved quality of merchandise and brand-cache, as brands work through inventory imbalances over the next few quarters. Consumers' desire for value in a recessionary environment should also catalyze sales at TJX (as seen by the initial recovery), with the treasure hunt appeal perhaps even widening to new customer demographics. As a result, I think off-price is the way to capitalize on any pent-up demand in the marketplace, with the initial traction from the recent TJX reopening likely to continue in the upcoming months.

Advantageous Off-Mall Real Estate Exposure

TJX's exposure to off-mall real estate is particularly advantageous amid COVID-19-related disruptions as it better resonates with social distancing measures. Customers are also likely more comfortable with these locations than in enclosed malls, as Simon Property Group (SPG) management outlined on its recent quarterly call:

Outdoor centers feel a little bit more comfortable… generally, the suburban outside of the kind of the major, dense areas seems to be doing better.

With the vast majority of TJX's stores located in outdoor strip centers, it makes sense that the company should see an accelerated opening schedule, along with a better consumer response relative to retailers with material exposure to shopping centers. Notable co-tenants such as grocery stores should also help encourage off-price shopping as lockdown measures ease.

E-commerce has also been a bright spot for TJX, and having moved back online as of last week, online growth should move above the historical c. 2% levels. Nonetheless, management remains committed to the store-based model over the longer-term, which makes sense to me considering its track record of over 20% returns.

F2016 F2017 F2018 F2019 F2020 ROIC (Lease Adjusted) 20.8% 20.6% 20.8% 23.0% 24.0% ROE 52.9% 52.7% 54.3% 59.3% 59.7%

Source: Own Estimates Based on Company Data

Cash Preservation Remains Top of Mind

In the meantime, management is focused on maximizing liquidity, drawing down c. $1 billion on the revolving credit facility and suspending share repurchases. Most notably, TJX has suspended dividends, but I consider the move temporary as the liquidity position remains intact, with management also committed to capital return plans over the long-term. Full-year capex plans have also been lowered to $400-600 million (from $1.4 billion) as TJX lowered its planned store openings to 50 (from 70). As of quarter-end, TJX held a cash balance of c. $4.3 billion.

Source: TJX 10-Q

Unlike other retailers, TJX paid most of their rent in April but is currently in the process of negotiating deferrals to reduce the near-term cash burn. The largest cash uses remain merchandise costs, expenses payable, payroll (c. $450 million after stores closed in March). This was offset by cost reductions of c. $500 million, along with c. $200 million in government payroll credits, both of which were not fully recognized in the Q1 burn.

Accumulate TJX on Weakness

Near-term pressures should persist, with c. 50% of stores still closed through the end of May, and operating expenses set to increase in response to COVID-19. Though there is also still uncertainty over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand in the medium-term, the initial demand rebound highlights TJX's resonating value proposition. I think its combination of compelling assortments and unmatched value paves the way for incremental market share gains as the rest of the retail landscape continues to struggle.

In that vein, I see TJX as undervalued following the recent pullback, especially relative to a 1-2 year recovery scenario. My price target of $60 is based on c. 22x fiscal 2021 EPS, a slight premium to reflect the company's resilience and prospects in a post-pandemic world. I will also be monitoring several risk factors in tandem (mainly execution-related) such as the pace of investments from their Home goods or international segment, which could pressure profitability, along with the pace of recovery in the off-price space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.