Convenience store and automotive-focused REIT Getty Realty (GTY) has recovered nicely from the panic lows set a few months ago. The stock has nearly doubled off of its March nadir to trade very near where it did prior to the crash.

Many REITs have been irreparably harmed by forced economic shutdowns across the country – those focused on entertainment come to mind – but Getty is anything but cyclical, and I think it is a good long candidate for income-focused investors as a result.

Why I like Getty

Getty has a huge portfolio of convenience store, gas station and other automotive-related properties across large portions of the country.

Source: Investor presentation

Its net lease properties number nearly a thousand in 35 states, with over half of its properties in top 25 MSAs. Its leases are long term and its portfolio boasts an enviable 99% occupancy rate.

The trust looks for high-quality tenants with proven business models that provide essential services to consumers. This set of criteria makes it such that tenants generally remain for a long time in Getty’s properties, and with Getty selecting properties with positive long-term growth fundamentals – such as population density and traffic – its outlook and stability are favorable.

Speaking of tenants, Getty has a fairly diversified list of companies it works with.

Source: Investor presentation

Among these tenants are highly-recognizable consumer brands, as well as automotive servicers. No tenant is in excess of 15% of average base rent, and the vast majority of tenants are under 10%. While Getty could be more diversified in terms of spreading ABR around, its high-quality tenants with stable business models mean that it can afford a bit less diversification than a retail REIT, for instance.

Source: Investor presentation

Getty is certainly highly leveraged to the convenience store model, with about three-quarters of its properties in some form of convenience store. The trust helps drive traffic by having combination QSR and convenience store properties, giving consumers more than one reason to come in. This model has proven very popular with the expansion of the Wawa and Sheetz brands, respectively, and Getty is capitalizing on the same trend.

All of this fundamental strength leads to a stable revenue base, and Getty has built-in rent escalators over time.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust’s annual rent escalations are typically 1% to 2%, so organic growth isn’t huge. However, Getty generally signs 15-year leases and the current portfolio has a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years. Indeed, there are no significant lease expirations until 2026, adding to the stability of the portfolio from an investor’s perspective. With occupancy extremely high, and no significant lease expirations, Getty is well-positioned.

This stability can perhaps best be illustrated by the diminutive impact of COVID-19 on the trust’s results.

Source: Investor presentation

April rent collections were 97%+, May was 95%+, and June is expected to be 92% to 95%. While this is less than ideal under normal circumstances, it is hardly disastrous. With shutdowns lifting across the country in one form or another, places like convenience stores will begin to attract traffic again, which is good for Getty’s tenants. That, in turn, is good for Getty. I expect a very small impact to 2020 results from COVID-19, and then essentially back to normal for 2021 for this reason.

Growth and the value proposition

Growth is something that Getty mainly achieves through acquisitions. Since its lease terms are long, the opportunity to recycle a property at a higher rate is minimal. In addition, its rent escalator is in the low single digits typically, so while that helps, it is also small. This is the trade off between stability and growth.

Source: Investor presentation

Thus, Getty relies upon acquiring new properties, but the silver lining is that the market it competes in is ripe for this sort of consolidation. Getty believes only about 5% of its total addressable market is owned by REITs, meaning the balance is held privately by presumably smaller players. That means that Getty should have no shortage of properties to acquire in the coming years and continue to grow the top and bottom lines.

All of this has added up to strong dividend growth in recent years for Getty.

Source: Investor presentation

The dividend has grown at an average annual rate of 10% for the past four years, an impressive feat for a REIT, or any other stock for that matter. Since REITs are generally owned for their income, Getty is certainly checking the box when it comes to boosting cash returns to shareholders.

With FFO-per-share projected at $1.81 this year, Getty is paying out just over 80% of its FFO with the distribution, so it is fairly safe. Keep in mind that REITs generally pay out substantially all profits to shareholders, so a very high payout ratio is normal. While I think the current dividend is safe, I also think growth may need to slow down a bit, at least in the near-term.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As I mentioned, FFO should be $1.81 per share this year and estimates are currently for $1.90 in 2021. While that means there’s been essentially no growth in recent years when it comes to FFO-per-share, keep in mind that many REITs are suffering mightily during this COVID-19-driven downturn. Getty is carrying on more or less like nothing happened, and that is part of the appeal of this REIT over others that are more discretionary.

Shares trade for 16 times this year’s FFO-per-share estimate and 15.3 times next year’s $1.90 per share, so Getty looks reasonably valued. Growth is going to be somewhat muted in the coming years because the trust relies upon small rent escalators and limited capital recycling for organic growth. Acquisitions will help, but Getty is not necessarily a growth story.

What it is, on the other hand, is a fairly safe way to get a 5%+ yield, stable FFO-per-share, and favorable long-term fundamentals. In a world where risk-free rates around the world are near or below zero, that has a place in many investors’ portfolios. In addition, many REITs are suffering these days thanks to economic weakness and widespread job losses, but Getty is a port in the storm. Getty isn’t for everyone, but if you want a 5%+ yield that looks to be safe, and a stable place to park your money, Getty is worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.