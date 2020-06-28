Third, 25% of BRK's market cap is attributable to low-yielding investments that make it way harder for it to deliver on any absolute return target.

Second, BRK carries a notable single-stock concentration risk with AAPL constituting ca. 20% of the total market cap. This has the potential to lower the risk-adjusted returns.

First, BRK is significantly exposed to the financials, which are facing severe headwinds in the form of technological disruption, the potential risk of "Japanification" and the consequences of COVID-19.

Thinking of Berkshire as a long-term investment, I see three main hurdles that entail a high probability of impeding future growth.

Before I jump into the details, I would like to stress that the main purpose of this article is to provoke a thoughtful discussion on Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) return potential by highlighting some of the most obvious (in my opinion) hurdles that it could face going forward.

In the historical 10-year period, BRK has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) lagging behind by more than 100% on a total return basis. Looking at the chart above, it can be noticed that the BRK and SPY have exhibited a rather strong linear relationship and performed more or less in a similar manner.

Yet, since the outbreak of COVID-19, the relationship has broken. Counting from the beginning of May, SPY has really gone ballistic, making up for almost all of the losses incurred earlier in the year. In the meantime, BRK has kept struggling and remained down ca. 20% on a YTD basis. This is despite the ca. $130 billion cash reserve and the commonly accepted notion of BRK being an enhanced version of SPY.

Below I will list three elements, which worry me in BRK as a long-term investment:

1# - Over 35% of equity allocations (10% of total assets) placed in a struggling sector

BRK is heavily exposed to the financials which historically have lagged behind the overall market. As of now, the financials do not entail favorable growth prospects despite the fact that the balance sheets have become much stronger (better capitalized) since the GFC.

Now, I do not argue that the specific names in BRK's portfolio (e.g., WFC and JPM) are worse companies than other peers. My point here is that the sector as a whole is exposed to some serious headwinds which will make it way harder to achieve attractive growth.

The following are the key disruptive forces that will impede earnings of the U.S. financials going forward:

There is a high probability that we will face "Japanification" due to a highly indebted economy. A lack of notable productivity growth coupled with the challenges stemming from the virus certainly does not help the problem either. All this imposes a material risk of experiencing persistent low growth and low inflation with the Fed having no ammo left to bolster the economy.

Technological distribution in the banking industry is taking its toll on the earnings. The U.S. banks face severe competition from other intermediaries, which are more digitally oriented and more flexible to adjust the business operations to suit the changing consumer demands. In essence, large and traditional banks such as JPM and WFC are put in a very tough spot to maintain and grow the existing customer base.

Finally, the real economic consequences of COVID-19 are still unknown, especially when it comes to the percentage of jobs that have permanently disappeared. The bigger the unemployment rate, the more NPLs, and lower volumes will emerge. Banking is inherently more sensitive to the changes in the business cycle, and in the light of potentially subdued future growth, the short- to mid-term earnings do not look good.

Moreover, if we look at the Top 5 BRK's holdings in financials, we will notice that the near term is already predicted to be bumpy.

The table above shows that the five largest banks held by BRK, representing 22.5% of total equity portfolio, are predicted to deliver negative EPS growth in 2020. The rate of change in EPS figure reflects the y-o-y development based on Dec 2020 estimates. Looking forward in 2021, the consensus indicates a notable recovery in absolute terms, but not enough to reach the pre-virus levels. Already from this, we can conclude that a meaningful part of the BRK's portfolio will exhibit some depressed results and thus hinder the process of "mean reversion" (i.e., pulling the share price back to the pre-virus levels assuming no multiple expansion).

I strongly believe that betting against secular shifts such as what the banking currently faces will inevitably result in subpar investment performance.

2# - Enormous single stock concentration - close to $90 billion in AAPL or 20% of market cap

As most of you already know, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the largest equity holding in the BRK's portfolio. However, the size of this bet renders a rather elevated concentration risk, as at the current market prices, it accounts for ca. 20% of the total market cap.

My point here is not to argue whether AAPL is a good or bad investment, but to stress the single-stock concentration risk that comes along when investing in BRK. One-fifth of the total BRK's assets is driven by the changes in AAPL.

Looking at the broader perspective, many retail investors have already some exposure (either direct or indirect) to AAPL. For instance, one of the most popular ETFs, the S&P 500 ETF Trust, has AAPL as the second-largest constituent. Personally, I would not want to put a serious chunk of my wealth in BRK without conducting an extensive deep-dive analysis of AAPL and not mitigating the single-stock concentration risk.

3# - 25% of assets returning nothing

In the latest 10-Q filing, BRK disclosed ca. $130 billion of liquid funds. These funds constitute approximately 25% of its total market cap.

On the one hand, such an amount of dry powder warrants higher flexibility and supports an opportunistic approach during times when there is blood running in the street. On the other hand, though, it robs the future growth/return potential. There is a reason why Ray Dalio defined cash as trash...

The lion's share of the "cash pile" is actually not pure cash in the bank account, but rather an investment in the short-term U.S. Treasury Bills. Currently, the three-month on-the-run U.S. Treasury bills yield around 0.15%.

If we extrapolate this a bit further and do a simple math exercise, BRK has to deliver ~6.7% to achieve a 5% return. This cash pile is effectively limiting the expected returns.

The same 10-Q filing mentioned the following:

Additionally, during the month of April we received approximately $6.1 billion from the sales of equity securities, net of the costs of equity securities purchased. The proceeds from these activities have been primarily reinvested in U.S. Treasury Bills.

This is a bad sign in a sense that BRK allocates more and more capital to an instrument, which per definition provides lower expected returns than most investors are willing to accept. In fact, already in Q1 2020, BRK reported a 21.2% decrease in interest income attributing to declining interest rate environment. Remember that most of the Q1 2020 was before the massive interest rate cuts by the Fed that brought the short-term yields from ca. 1.5% to 0.15%.

So, here the investors should factor in two negative factors that happen simultaneously - BRK's allocation to low-yielding instruments is growing while the same low-yielding instruments are becoming even less attractive and, if adjusted for inflation, provide negative returns.

