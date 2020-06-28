I use a SWOT analysis and portfolio optimization matrix to identify priority areas for the new team.

In response to my last investment thesis on Nokia, my readers asked me about the difference the new CEO will make. I was also queried about the possibility of a merger with the company's European competitor. In addition, there have been some comments about open RAN and possible acquisitions.

I bring answers by providing a general overview of what the current CEO has brought to the Nokia brand and analyzing the evolution of some key financial metrics during his tenure.

I then use a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis and trace the change path which is likely to be adopted by the new management team in its strategy toward a higher level of sustained profitability.

The first step, in view of the concerns raised by shareholders and expectations by investors, is to provide an overview of the latest developments.

Complete top management overhaul

Rajeev Suri, who has led Nokia (NOK) for more than a decade will resign as from September 1, 2020 and will cede his post as CEO to Pekka Lundmark, the current boss of Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCY), an energy group. The latter has held executive positions at Nokia before.

The CFO will also be replaced by Marco Wiren, currently president of Energy Solutions at Wartsila Oyj (OTCPK:WRTBF). He also worked previously as CFO of Eltel Networks.

Earlier this year, the chairman was replaced by Sari Baldauf, who also worked at Nokia and Fortum before. She also has some experience working at Deutsche Telecom (OTCQX:DTEGY).

Looking into the rearview mirror, Rajeev Suri and his team have turned Nokia from a company employing 8000 employees in 2014 into a 98K strong group with $26 billion in turnover in 2019. The acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent in 2015 enabled an increase in scale which propelled the company as one of the three major global mobile network equipment manufacturers.

Figure 1: Revenue stream diversification through broader scope.

Source: Presentation by the current CEO on YouTube.com

From the competitive viewpoint, the revenue streams were diversified with Nokia being able to provide an end to end portfolio, a key element which differentiates it from Ericsson (ERIC), one of its competitors.

However, Mr. Suri's terms of office were marked by a long period of difficulties together with successive measures to cut costs. This likely stemmed mostly from the Alcatel-Lucent integration, a relatively large acquisition for Nokia with one of the complexities being the fusion of two completely different IT systems.

Despite these measures, the operating margins have trailed in the 0-5% range for the last three years. Nevertheless, the company has maintained a 20% Research to Revenue expenses.

Figure 2: Evolution of Nokia's gross margin, operating margin and Research to Revenue ratio with all values provided as percentage (%)

Source: Chart prepared from data from SeekingAlpha

On the downside, the current CEO recognizes that there have been challenges in terms of equipment performance and cash generation. In the words of Rajeev Suri, speaking during the Q4-2019 earnings call:

Executing in mobile access and strengthening cash generation are the two most pressing issues that we face."

However, as per the SWOT analysis, there are also some strengths and most predominantly, opportunities going forward out of which growth strategies can be identified.

The SWOT analysis

One key finding is that Nokia is much more than a mobile communications company as it has developed competencies in IP routing, software and optics. In this connection, the company has recently won contracts to provide optical data center interconnect networks for Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU).

Figure 3: SWOT analysis for Nokia

Source : Keylogin Strategic Management Matrix

In terms of opportunity, the most important one arises from the coronavirus. In this respect, there has been a spike in terms of bandwidth due to mobile network operators (MNOs) having to cater for a surge in traffic from the likes of Cisco's (CSCO) Webex and Microsoft (MSFT) Teams for video conferencing. In this respect, as a supplier to MNOs, the company has seen demand rising.

Figure 4: Coronavirus demand

Source: Conceptualized by author from data by Nokia’s team and matrix obtained from slideteam.net

These demands have been mostly upgrades from the predominantly 4G technology area which powers most of the world's cellular networks in the world today. There are examples of companies in India and Indonesia urgently upgrading capacity as I detailed in my last investment thesis on Nokia.

In this context, 5G should not be seen just as an upgrade of 4G as it is a fundamental transformation of an operator's mobile network.

Now, a few words on the weakness which also constitutes an opportunity. In this regard, to address the 5G product cost issues and meet higher performance requirements, Nokia is deploying a new System on Chip (also called Reefshark), which reduces power consumption of ground stations while improving throughput of the antennas.

The problem here is that I see this deployment as being delayed in most parts of the world, in the short term because of supply-chain concerns due to the coronavirus.

Turning to the revenues, the fact that there is normally a six-month lag when a new cost optimized product is shipped and the time it actually starts impacting the financials, I believe that investors should expect high 5G revenues for ground stations being equipped with Reefshark upgrades only as from 2021.

Figure 5: Lag between Reefshark deployment and financial impact (%)

Source: Chart built from data obtained from Q4-2019 earning transcripts

On the other hand, I see more revenues coming from new 5G contracts where the ground stations have already been equipped with Reefshark before shipping.

Revenues should also increase with the windfall gains from the coronavirus turning into more permanent occurrences due to second or third wave scenarios as I see the company benefiting more from higher-margins 4G upgrades in the short term.

The only hurdle I can imagine coming in the way is some supply-side constraints due to whole countries being in lock-down mode but with communications equipment being classified as "essential infrastructure", there may have been exemptions for engineers having to perform critical upgrades.

After having identified the strengths, I now further elaborate on the strategy which is likely to be adopted by Nokia to optimize on its portfolio.

A products strategy

While Networks is still Nokia’s top-revenue segment from which Nokia derives 76% of revenues, it is from Technologies that it has consistently gained most in term of operating profit over the last five quarters.

The share of software in the profitability is also significant and consistent compared to the erratic nature of the Networks' segment.

Figure 6: Components of operating profit and net sales by customer type

Source: Nokia Q1-2020 earnings call presentation

Therefore, I see the new management team being focused on software and Technologies which include new technologies like digital health, IOT (Internet of Things) which are services which rely on Nokia's low latency connectivity. In this case, there is significant scope to drive market share and improve margins through the end to end networking solutions (including optics).

Now, Technologies also include brand licensing where Nokia sells phones under a partnership with HMD and Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) and the patent business which effectively consists of monetizing the patents which the Finnish company's R&D has developed over the years.

Figure 7: Product portfolio optimization matrix

Source: Conceptualized from SWOT analysis by author using figure 6 and from original matrix from Inboundlogistics.com

As for 5G, it is one of the reasons Nokia is suffering in terms of drastic reduction of operating margins as sales costs are excessively high. That contract for 5G deployment in Japan for Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) just illustrates this.

Nokia having to open up its radio network in the context of an open RAN (Radio Access Network) have been touted by some as an achievement but I view this more as "desperate sale attempt". It actually means that the R&D and sales team have to spend more time customizing the product for the specific need of the customer in the hope of selling more.

Worst, in the case of Rakuten, Nokia is merely supplying radio hardware that uses RAN software developed by Altiostar, which Nokia's own software team can develop.

Going further, open RAN is more interesting for disruptive new software companies than for incumbents like Nokia and Ericsson. For this reason, I envision a possibility of the new management eyeing opportunities for some more collaboration with Ericsson within the Open RAN forum.

Here, proponents of open platforms must bear in mind that Nokia by abiding to telecommunications standards already ensures interoperability of its proprietary products with other equipment suppliers.

This said, for the immediate term, I envisage Nokia increasingly focusing its attention on beefing up the 4G networks to respond to coronavirus demand and also as an enabler for 5G Non-stand-Alone or NSA infrastructures. Here I must stress on the fact that 5G-NSA relies on solid 4G network infrastructure and is viewed as "gradual migration" to 5G compared to 5G Stand-Alone which is more of a "fully-blown" or "vanilla" implementation providing for a better experience but also more expensive when viewed in the context of economic downturns.

Now, a change in management is not just about making some changes in a product portfolio. There is much more in terms competitive strategy, customer approach and corporate culture.

Therefore, execution will imply changes, drastic for some with the workforce reduction just being one example. Thus, it becomes important for me to consider the risks.

Change management risks

Given Nokia's position as a critical global telecom infrastructure player and also the fact that the company is back to profitability, I firmly believe that the new management would not be inclined to go for High Impact/High Probability but High Risk scenario (in red) at this stage.

Figure 8: Possible change scenarios

Source: Keylogin Risk matrix

On the other hand, Low Impact/Low probability (green) is out of question as the changes will take too long to occur.

Hence, it should be the High Impact on Business but Low probability of change with medium risk scenario (top-right in blue). That latest move to cut down on workforce expenses (operating costs) in France, the largest in four years and the first to include research, confirms this scenario. Here the company wants to make a high business impact but not through drastic change at the macro level.

More importantly, this move could constitute a signal to Ericsson that competing on costly research may not necessarily be the way forward.

I will be watching from the sidelines as a new Nokia investor after having taken advantage of favorable valuations to buy into the stock.

Valuation and Key takeaways

In my last investment thesis on Nokia at the end of May, I provided a target of $4-4.5 for the short term stock price. At that time, the stock was trading at $3.85. A few days later, JP Morgan upgraded its ratings on the company from Neutral to buy with a price target of $5.5.

Now, there has been this recent drive to further reduce operating costs.

At a higher level, I expect more "out of the box" strategic thinking because of the new CEO having worked in other industries besides previous Nokia experience.

In this respect, there are plenty of internal competencies available, with Nokia already having spent 20% of revenues on research in the last 3 years. Also, the possibility of an acquisition for vertical integration to Nokia Technologies cannot be excluded as a driver for growth.

As for 5G, one strategy could be prioritizing on the less costly 5G-NSA technology while performing 4G network upgrades for emerging markets and for more developed ones, working with different operators on a complementary basis. An illustration is the two 5G contracts awarded in Singapore a few days back, one of which was to Nokia and the other to its European competitor.

