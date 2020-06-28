Both REITs are healthcare REITs: one focuses on hospitals and the other focuses on skilled nursing assets.

This week we'll be looking at Medical Properties Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors.

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

In this comparison piece, we'll be looking at Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), which, when you boil it down to the basics, is essentially the battle of the hospitals versus the skilled nursing/senior housing facilities.

Medical Properties Trust

We'll begin by looking at MPW, which is is the owner of 389 properties, all of which are hospitals. MPW claims to be the "first and only" of its kind with regard to companies who've focused exclusively on hospital facilities in the U.S. and international markets. The company is the second largest owner of hospital beds in the U.S., with more than 41,000 as of Dec. 31st, 2019.

Source: MPW IR Website

As you can see, the majority of MPW's holdings are general acute care hospitals, which means facilities that patients go to for surgeries, acute medical conditions, and other illnesses and injuries that typically require short-term stays.

Inpatient rehabilitation hospitals are facilities where patients go to when they need extended time to recovery from a surgery, injury, or illness.

And, long-term acute care facilities are meant for individuals whose conditions require and extended stay at a hospital facility.

226 of MPW's 389 properties are located in the United States. 81 of the company's properties are located in Germany. 42 are in the United Kingdom. And the rest of the properties are strewn throughout Western Europe and Australia.

Source: MPW IR Website

The company is the first U.S. name to invest in European hospitals. Throughout its history, MPW has been quite aggressive when it comes to M&A and acquiring assets. This graph provided by the company speaks volumes about its expansion since its IPO roughly 15 years ago.

Source: MPW IR Website

We like this aggressiveness and it has enabled the company to treat its shareholders well over the long-term. Since its IPO in 2005, its shares have provided total shareholder returns of greater than 500%. 2019 was a great year for the company as well, with returns of nearly 40%. Yet, 2020 has been much different thus far.

Source: MPW IR Website

One might assume that a company that exclusively owned hospitals would be doing well in a COVID-19 environment. This crisis was fueled by a serious pandemic, right? We keep hearing about ICU bed shortages and hospital overflows, don't we?

Unfortunately (for patients that is), that is true. However, it's very important to understand that emergency rooms and respiratory ICU's are just a small part of the overall hospital ecosystem and while COVID-19 is certainly keeping beds full in these areas, the other areas of most hospitals are suffering mightily as many elective procedures are being canceled and/or postponed.

This is just one anecdotal piece of evidence, but one of our analysts, Nicholas Ward, is an alumnus of the University of Virginia, he still lives locally in Charlottesville, and he tells us of local news items that have been recently popping up about the massive negative cash flows of U.Va's hospital system.

Back in April, when unprecedented furloughs were announced at the U.Va healthcare system, the local newspaper broke news that the hospital in Charlottesville was losing $85 million per month.

U.Va's healthcare system is highly ranked on both the state and national levels, so these levels of losses speak volumes with regard to the overall environment that healthcare systems are dealing with in a social distancing world.

Reports like this are surfacing nation wide. And, this has led investors to fear that hospital owners, such as MPW, would have a hard time collecting rent from their beaten down tenants. However, thus far, this hasn't been the case.

During MPW's Q1 earnings report, the company announced that it had received 96% of April rent. The company's management team confidently stated that it "expect[s] that trend to continue."

Even so, the market allowed fear to drive MPW share prices down to multi-year lows during March. At the depths of the COVID crash in March, MPW's shares were trading in the $12 range. Being that we're currently sitting at $18.26, there's been an obvious recovery here. However, even after a 50% rally or so, MPW's shares are still trading roughly 25% below their 52-week highs.

One's first assumption, when seeing such a large discount from the highs, is that shares would be irrationally cheap. Yet, as you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, from an AFFO perspective, MPW is not terribly cheap.

Right now, shares are trading for nearly 16x blended AFFO, which is well above the company's long-term P/AFFO average of just 12.3x. This speaks to the overvalued nature of MPW shares coming off of their massive 2019 rally.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

At the depths of the Great Recession, MPW was trading for just 3x AFFO. In hindsight, that was obviously very low number driven by fear, rather than logic. MPW's asset growth and increased cash flows have certainly turned the company into a much more attractive company now than it was then.

Yet, the quality of a company's operations is just one half of the investment formula. Valuation makes up the other half, and as you can see on the graphic above, MPW does not appear to be offering much in the way of a wide margin of safety, even after its significant sell-off.

With this valuation in mind, we continue to rate MPW a "Hold" at iREIT.

In today's volatile environment, when thinking about putting cash to work in the market, we're staying disciplined to our value investor approach and looking for wide margins of safety from names that offer blue chip quality. This leads us to the stock on the opposite sideline in this comparison piece: Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors

It wasn't all that long ago that the skilled nursing industry was being demonized for its ties to government pay providers (due to speculation that potential healthcare reform could create a significant headwind for names that relied primarily on Medicare and Medicaid).

We saw Ventas (VTR) take a preemptive step in 2015, spinning off its skilled nursing assets in the form of Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) due to the belief that these were bogging down growth in that company's diversified portfolio of healthcare assets. Omega Healthcare has long been the leader in this skilled nursing space, yet its stock experienced a multi-year slump from 2015 to 2018 due to perceived headwinds.

Things began to get so bad that many investors began to fear a potential dividend cut from this blue-chip dividend growth name. As of today, OHI is on a 17-year annual dividend growth streak. This means that the company was able to make it through the Great Recession period in 2008/09 without being forced to cut.

Needless to say, OHI's commitment towards the dividend is impressive, but as you can see from the graphic below, there were some trying times in recent years with regard to dividend sustainability.

However, shares began to see new life as their FFO bounced back in 2018 and 2019 and here today, in the 2020 COVID-19 environment, we continue to be bullish on the skilled nursing industry due to the tailwind that these providers have received from the CARES Act.

Here's the payout ratio image we posted back in March. Since then, the company's AFFO estimates have fallen a bit. As of today, the consensus analyst estimate for 2020 AFFO is $2.88/share, which results in a 93% payout ratio relative to the $2.68/share dividend.

OHI's 2020 consensus FFO estimate is $3.01, which represents an 88% FFO payout ratio. Either way, the ratio is rather high. However, as you can see, it is much improved from the nearly 100% ratio that we saw a couple of years ago.

Source: iREIT

Legislative Tailwinds

As noted in our previous research on OHI from back in March during the depths of the COVID-19 crash, with roughly 84% of revenues coming from its Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care segment, OHI was set to be a major beneficiary from the grants provided by the CARES Act.

Here's what we said:

"Specifically, the bill provides two revenue sources for skilled nursing operators:

$200 million is set aside directly for skilled nursing. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), this specific amount is intended to assist nursing homes with infection control and support states’ efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes. $100 billion is set aside for a new program to provide grants to hospitals, public entities, not-for-profit entities, “Medicare and Medicaid-enrolled suppliers,” and institutional providers to cover unreimbursed healthcare-related expenses or lost revenues attributable to the public health emergency resulting from the coronavirus. Sources tell us that, out of that latter category, skilled nursing is looking for about 15%, or about $15 billion, which equates to roughly $1 million per facility.

For most operators, this could provide protection for 4-6 months.

More importantly, 88% of Omega’s rent checks are tied to government pay providers. And while that’s historically been problematic, the tables have officially been turned."

Valuation

Although OHI appears to be well situated from a CARES Act perspective, the company's stock is still well off from its pre-COVID highs.

In late 2019, OHI high 52-week highs of $45.22. Today, they're trading with a $28.82 price tag. This ~$29 price is well above the company's 52-week lows of jus $13.33; however, even after a 100%+ rebound from the March lows, OHI shares are still trading down more than 36% from their prior highs and we believe that investors who missed the big dip in March still have the opportunity to accumulate shares here at attractive valuations.

At $28.82, OHI is trading for just 10.2x blended AFFO. The company's long-term P/AFFO multiple is 11.98x. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, outside of the 2015-2017 slump, opportunities to buy OHI for a valuation lower than they trade with today have been very rare.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

While headwinds still persist for this company with regard to the long-term reliance on government checks in the skilled nursing and SHOP markets, the fact remains that demographics, with regard to the aging baby boomer population, still look attractive for this company.

What's more, during the company's recent Q1 conference call, CEO Taylor Pickett offered a bit of solace to investors who had seen the value of their shares crushed in recent months, when he said, " Additionally, in April, we have collected virtually all of our rents."

This was obviously great news. He did go on to mention that the company was pulling its 2020 guidance due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19; however, these high rent collection figures bode well for dividend safety when being that OHI currently yields 9.32%, we believe that this is a beaten down high yielder that fairly conservative investors can look to when hoping to increase their passive income.

And the Winner is...

MPW's dividend yield is just 5.88%. Obviously there is nothing wrong with a relatively safe 6% yield, but OHI's 9%+ makes it look small by comparison.

Furthermore, MPW's annual dividend increase streak sits at just 7 years due to the fact that the company cut its dividend in 2009 and then froze its $0.80/share annual payment for 4 years until 2012.

MPW's AFFO dividend payout ratio is 86% right now, so while this company offers a bit more AFFO coverage than OHI, we view both payout ratios as high and believe that both dividends offer relatively similar safety profiles.

With all of this in mind, OHI's higher yield and lower valuation make it the winner of this head-to-head competition between two blue chip healthcare REITs.

OHI is a company that currently receives a "Buy" rating from iREIT. It's a name that we hold in several of our model portfolios. And, it's a stock that we expect to continue to do well into the long-term due to its high-quality management team, proven track record of success, and bullish demographic tailwinds.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.