Projected growth in the AI and Robotics space is expected to be high, backed up by the demand in healthcare, defense, oil & gas and retail sector.

I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful. – Warren Buffett

We have witnessed two events since 2019 that have reinforced the need for automation in different industries: the Trade War between the US and China and the COVID-19 pandemic. The trade war has created uncertainty over the manufacturing hubs in China, with many companies looking to bring jobs onshore. This may be a costly affair given the higher level of salaries in the US. Robots can provide some respite to firms suffering from high labor costs – not to mention robots work without breaks and many more hours per day. The curb on working visas recently, too, should propel firms to adopt such means since the availability of immigrantion labor is expected to become limited. The pandemic has also been a catalyst for companies to implement Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in a bid to reduce dependency on human labor. The euphoria in these sectors is reflected in the share price of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ), an ETF focussing on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

Estimated growth in the Industry

Based on the constituent holdings, we can segregate the companies within two industries. The growth prospects within these markets should shed some light on the future of the ETF.

Robotics: In a report by Fiormarkets, it is estimated that the robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.11% from 2018 to 2025. The demand for robots in the Oil & Gas and Defence sectors is the key driver for growth and the application is set to expand as the complexity of robots evolve. There is also a potential for robots to be used in domestic circles given the reduction in costs.

Artificial Intelligence: This segment is considered to be the next major breakthrough and is expected to have numerous applications. AI impacts every industry as we see a spike in the demand for different technologies like Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing. The overall sector is expected to grow at a rate of 33.1% and industries like Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail are expected to witness major disruptions.

A look into the Holdings

Since the ETF tracks a highly specialized sector, there are few established players to choose from. It does not come as a surprise that almost 65% of the portfolio is concentrated in the top 10 holdings and 89% of the investment concentrated in Technology and Industrials.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The composition presents a mixed bag in terms of future expectations. For example, NVIDIA (NVDA) is expected to grow at 34% and Dynatrace (DT) at 17%. On the other hand, companies like Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) has witnessed tremendous pressure due to COVID-19. Revenues are expected to take a hit as medical procedures have taken a backseat and the company expects to see a contraction in its revenue. There is a lot of uncertainty with muted expectations especially in the second-quarter results but based on the estimates there could be a revival in the latter part of the year. There could also be a renewed urgency to introduce robots in a number of industries that are facing uncertainty over immigration rules. Cloud-based platforms backed up by AI have also been gaining ground and the lockdown has actually helped companies like NVIDIA that cater to the gaming industry as well.

What does the Valuation say?

Since a significant chunk is invested in the Technology industry, it is expected that the valuations of the ETF have already been stretched by the recent rally. This has also not been assisted by the lower earnings in the last quarter.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Other than P/E, we realize that the pricing is not that bad. If we compare it to a few behemoths like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), the valuations would actually look more attractive.

Apple Microsoft Trailing P/E 28.06 32.52 P/B 19.83 12.92 P/S 6.02 10.84

Source: Yahoo Finance

The bigger companies have not witnessed a drop in earnings like that of smaller companies like Intuitive Surgical and the volatility may be subdued in the future as well. If the economy picks up, we could see a higher momentum in the constituent companies of BOTZ and this could drag the valuations to a more justifiable level. Investors should be looking forward to the outlook for Q3-20 in order to gauge the expected earnings.

What should investors be cautious about?

Some of the risks that the ETF presents are:

Concentration in few companies: We have mentioned that there are few options in this segment that does not allow the ETF to diversify enough. Additionally, many of these companies are dependent heavily on a single product. The demand for such products was impacted during the pandemic and this weighed heavily on the performance of many companies. A diversified revenue stream could have reduced the risk for most of these companies.

Increase in competition: As AI and robotics become more popular we have seen bigger players like International Business Machines (IBM) and Microsoft venturing into this space. The ability of these players to eat into the pie of existing companies should not be ignored while portraying an outlook.

High valuations need to be backed up by healthy earnings in difficult economic conditions: There is an assumption that demand would pick up in a few quarters. With the pandemic still looming around, there is uncertainty over future earnings. There could be a significant divergence between forecasted and actual revenues for most companies that may not justify such high valuations.

BOTZ is another strong investment that doesn’t come cheap, but it does have a growth story to back up its current valuation. It is suitable for investors with a reasonable appetite for risk, just be prepared to hold through the market swings with an eye on the long-term.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.