There are a lot of uncertainties in the current market environment, as a large number of investors believe there is a looming storm in the market and stock prices are going to crash, while other investors are too bullish and believe that the S&P 500 (SPY) might hit new record highs in 2020. If the crisis bursts, then we need to move toward defensive sectors, particularly to the consumer staples industry. On the other hand, if optimists are right and the economy rebounds, then we might see a fast recovery with lots of cash injected into the economy. Thus, the recovery would be rather inflationary, and the consumer staples industry will benefit considerably.

So, we suggest buying shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), which is one of the greatest names in the consumer staples industry.

Dividends

P&G pays a stable and growing dividend which is attractive to dividend investors. P&G pays a 2.7% dividend yield, which is lower than its 4-year average of 3.1%. The company can be considered a dividend king, as it increased dividends for 63 consecutive years and paid dividends in the last 126 years. In recent years, the dividend growth has slowed, as the 3-year CAGR is only 3.42% compared to the 10-year CAGR of 5.56%.

Dividend payout ratios indicate quite a safe position for the dividends and show that there is a lot of room to increase the payouts. In 2019, GAAP net income decreased substantially due to a one-time expense of goodwill and an indefinite-lived intangible impairment charge of $8.3 billion. The charge caused the dividend payout ratio to jump to 192%. Thus, we will pay more attention to the dividend-to-operating cash flow ratio. In the recent 10-year period, the ratio averaged 47%. In 2019, the ratio stood at 49.2%, thus the current payout is rather safe and the company can easily double the current yield. The ratio is not too high, even if we eliminate CapEx and measure the dividend against free cash flows, as in 2019, the ratio stood at 63%.

However, besides dividends, the company returns cash flows to investors via share repurchases. In recent years, total shareholder return was fluctuating between 5% and 7.5% and recorded a 5.9% yield in 2019.

Nevertheless, the total shareholder return exceeds free cash flows, as in FY 2019, the shareholder return/FCF ratio stood at 105%. It means that the current 5.9% yield can only be increased if revenue increases.

So, we consider the current dividend as an attractive return, since it is coupled with a share repurchase program. These returns might bring 5%-6% annual return at the current stock price. Nevertheless, even during financial difficulties, the management is inclined and able to continue to increase dividends, which is very beneficial for dividend investors.

However, we see some logical correlation between P&G's dividend yield and the risk-free rate. The company is operating in a defensive sector with huge diversification across the globe, which justifies the assumption that the dividend might be compared with the US 10Y Treasury yield. The 5-year average US 10Y Treasury yield is 2.27% while currently the YTM is 0.75%; at the same time, P&G's dividend yield of 2.7% is rather flat compared to the 5-year average of 3.1%. If we consider a 100% correlation between the risk-free rate and P&G's dividend yield, then the dividend yield must drop 3 times to stand at 0.9%. This would mean a $351 stock price and a 300% price appreciation opportunity.

Though it is a rather optimistic outlook, we might consider that if the risk-free rate stays at current levels for a long period, then the market might adjust stock prices to correspond to risk-free rate levels.

Business

The company is selling its products in more than 180 countries worldwide. Besides the great geographical diversification, the company operates in various segments. Exploring the segments in isolation, we need to admit that they are rather defensive, and I do not see any substantial risk concerning any of these segments. Thus, even if the coronavirus crisis worsens, P&G won't lose much.

Source: 10-K

Fabric & Home Care is the biggest sector of the company and represents 33% of total sales. The sector might experience considerable tailwinds as the coronavirus health crisis urges businesses to prioritize cleaning expenses. P&G Professional conducted a survey which indicated that the majority of travelers and diners are eager to see hotels and restaurants to be cleaned more frequently. Almost 60% of the travelers and diners will choose the service provider which uses cleaning products of known and trusted manufacturers. At the same time, 50% of travelers and 33% of diners prefer to pay more if the businesses use a trusted brand of cleaning products. The phenomenon is very beneficial for the P&G, as the company possesses tremendous amounts of well-known brands in its portfolio.

Exploring the geographic diffusion of sales, we notice that 68% of revenues come from Europe and the USA. People inhabiting these regions are clearly quite respectful towards sanitary rules and governments possess enough power and money to urge and aid businesses to keep high cleaning standards. So, we might expect great tailwinds for P&G Professional coming from these regions.

In the last 10-year period, sales declined slightly at 1.35% annual rate. The operating income dropped slower at 0.95% due to the fact that the company was able to lower SG&A expenses. The SG&A expenses amounted 32% of revenues in 2010, while the management was able to cut the expenses to 28% in 2019. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that the revenue decline occurred in the 2010-2016 period when the company possessed lots of worst-performing brands in its portfolio. Afterward, the management started to optimize the portfolio by selling the worst-performing brands, that is why the sales started to increase at a 1% CAGR in the last 4-year period.

Considering the high probability of a severe recession, my research found that during the Great Recession, the company lost only 3.24% of sales in 2009. During the crisis, the management performed very well, as even though sales declined, the management was able to increase net earnings by 11%.

It obviously indicates that the business is wholly defensive by nature and P&G investors have no reason to be worried in 2020. In fact, the 2020 crisis might have more positive effects on P&G's top line due to stricter sanitary requirements, which are tailwinds for the company. So, we expect more positive events for P&G during the 2020-2021 period.

Challenges

One of the challenges for the company is the ongoing US-China trade war. The company generates 9% of its revenues in China and has a great growth potential in this country, which might be disrupted due to the trade war. At the same time, the trade war hurts P&G's supply side. Though the company produces 90% of its products inside the USA, the company is dependent on Chinese machines to build new production capacity. Chief Communications Officer of P&G announced last year:

"There are a number of pieces of machinery and infrastructure that are made in China that will be subject to tariffs, which will increase the cost of building that new facility."

Thus, we might expect the trade war to cause the CapEx to increase and hurt free cash flows of the company.

As every exporter, the P&G also bears the risk of exchange rates. The company generates 55% of its revenues outside the USA, thus rate fluctuations could cause the company lots of difficulties. The current market environment is too uncertain on USD's future, as central banks of the world "print" horrendous amounts of currency. Thus, we might expect lots of volatility in the exchange rate market in upcoming years.

Valuation

The company is now trading at higher multiples than its 5-year median results. Price-to-CFO ratio is trading at a 9.6% higher multiple than its 5-year median, while the P/S ratio is trading 17.7% higher than the 5-year median. This indicates the market's position against an upcoming recession, as investors prefer to invest in defensive sectors.

At the same time, the high multiples reflect the economic environment as the risk-free rate has dropped significantly in 2020, while P&G's dividend yield stayed rather flat. Thus, we can consider the current high multiples justified for the stock.

Nevertheless, there are also risks concerning the current valuation, as retail investors have increased their stake in P&G dramatically. In 2020, the number of Robinhood traders holding the stock has more than doubled.

The relative valuation model indicates that the company is trading at a discount compared to similar behemoths. Our average intrinsic value indicates a $153 stock price, which is 30% higher than the current price.

After all, we will use the DCF model to assess which information incorporates the current valuation. Our inputs yield a 6% required rate of return. As a starting point, we will use a 2019 free cash flow of $11.9 billion.

The table above indicates that the current stock price of $119 shows that the market expects almost 2% annual growth for the company which is a rather controversial assumption, thus we assume the stock to be fairly valued.

Options

In general, we think that the stock is a buy as the current dividend yield of 2.7% is quite stable, and we expect the return to grow steadily for the long term. Nevertheless, we will suggest certain option strategies to generate more income on the stock.

If you hold the stock and simultaneously sell a call option expiring on 18th June of 2021 at the strike price of $130, you will get a premium of $6.15, which is an additional 5% return besides the dividends. At the same time, we cap our price appreciation opportunity at $130, which can bring an additional 9.2%. If you adopt this strategy, you will get a maximum 17% return if the price closes at or above $130. Even if the price stays flat, you will earn 7.7% from dividends and call premiums.

As we do not anticipate price decline, we might also use a bull put spread option strategy. The strategy does not need much capital. I will suggest selling a put expiring on 18 June 2021 at a strike price of $105 and simultaneously buying a put at strike price of $90 expiring on the same date. For the former trade, you will get $7, while for the latter you will pay $3.7. Thus, you are getting $2.3 premium spread while the margin requirement is only $15. Thus, you are getting an opportunity to earn $2.3, while your maximum loss is capped at $12.7. I think that this strategy is rather beneficial because $105 is 0.9 annual standard deviation far from the current price, and there is little possibility that the price could sink that deep.

Conclusion

We assign a buy rating for the stock as it is strong and operates in quite a defensive industry. The company will benefit from coronavirus tailwinds which will bring revenues up. The company pays at least a 2.7% dividend yield which we consider safe and sustainable.

