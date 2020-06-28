Based on the strong technical and fundamental picture for Endeavour, I remain bullish on the stock, and I would not be surprised to see the stock head upwards of C$36.50 by year-end.

It's been an exceptional start to the year for the majority of names in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and despite all eyes being on the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), the miners continue to be one of the strongest performing groups year-to-date.

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is one of the names in the Gold Miners Index that's seen an exceptional performance, up 28% year-to-date. Fortunately, this outperformance is likely to continue following the integration of Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) and the transition to a net cash position in the next 15 months. Thus far, the technical picture agrees with this view, as Endeavour Mining has broken out of a multi-year base to hit new 10-year highs while many miners remain well below their 2011 peaks. Given the improved balance sheet, strong growth pipeline, industry-leading costs, and bullish technical picture for the stock, I see Endeavour as the most attractive African producer in the gold sector.

While several names in the sector have had a rough start to FY-2020 due to COVID-19 related shutdowns and productivity losses, Endeavour Mining has had a great start to the year, with quarterly gold production of 172,000 ounces at industry-leading costs of US$899/oz. This solid performance was due to the low COVID-19 case count in Endeavour's jurisdictions, with less than 3000 combined cases in Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, and Mali as of the end of May.

It's worth noting that this quarter saw no benefit from the Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) acquisition announced in Q1, but we did get news last week that Canadian authorities have given the go-ahead on the deal. This deal is expected to transform Endeavour from a 650,000-ounce producer to a 1-million ounce per year producer overnight, and Endeavour managed to get the deal done for less than US$80.00/oz, an exceptional price considering the price paid for producers has hovered above US$150.00/oz for the past 18 months. However, while the production growth that should come as a result of the deal is one catalyst for continued strength, there are several other pieces to the Endeavour puzzle that make the investment thesis very attractive.

The past several years have been a period to forget for Endeavour Mining shareholders as the stock has gone virtually nowhere, up just 10% from March 2017 levels, while names like Perseus (OTCPK:PMNXF) and Gold Fields (GFI) have gained more than 50% in the same period.

However, this lackluster performance is not at any fault of Endeavour as the company was busy playing the long game while gold (GLD) prices were relatively low, completing three acquisitions in the span of three years to bolster it's production profile and growth pipeline. As anyone trading this sector knows, acquisitions, no matter how accretive, will leave the suitor in the penalty box for months to a year at a time. Given that Endeavour Mining did an acquisition in 2016, 2017, and again in 2020, the market value has been rising, but the share count has been rising as well. Therefore, Endeavour's share price has been going nowhere fast. The good news is that this long-term approach has allowed Endeavour to nearly double its annual gold production, lower costs, and simultaneously assembled a robust growth pipeline. Let's take a closer look below:

Beginning with costs, Endeavour has come a long way over the past several years, as the company was not one worth writing home about in FY-2014. The company was operating out of one of the least attractive jurisdictions in the world, and it had all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of over US$1,000/oz at a time when the sector's AISC was closer to US$880/oz. This meant that the company had a sub-par jurisdiction and industry-lagging margins, suggesting that there was no reason to favor the company over Tier-1 gold producers.

Over the past five years, however, Endeavour Mining has managed to drop its all-in sustaining costs by nearly 20%, with FY-2019 AISC coming in at US$818/oz, more than 15% below the industry average. This cost reduction is an exceptional feat that's completely changed the thesis here, as most investors and funds have no problem wading into Tier-3 jurisdictions if they're getting the margins to offset the jurisdictional risk. As the below chart shows, Endeavour is ranked 18th out of 64 gold producers from a cost standpoint, in the bottom 30% of the sector currently. While costs are expected to increase closer to US$880/oz in FY-2020, Endeavour's costs will remain roughly 10% below the industry average of US$980/oz.

If we take a look at the company from a production standpoint, we're seeing a massive increase in production, as noted, with annual gold production on track to hit 1 million ounces this year. This would translate to more a new record for the company and more than 50% growth year-over-year from the 651,000 ounces produced in FY-2019.

Even better, if we look ahead to FY-2021 with a full year of Semafo production in the picture, this production profile should improve to above 1.05 million ounces. This bump in annual gold production provides two significant benefits for Endeavour; it diversifies the company's output further to offset mine-specific risk, and it should deliver a re-rating. This is because 1 million ounce gold producers typically trade at a significant premium to intermediate gold producers, the group that Endeavour was previously lumped into before the Semafo acquisition. On the latter point, this helps to de-risk any security or operational issues at any one mine, a trait that is quite important for a producer in a less safe jurisdiction like Africa. Currently, the company has six operating mines (Semafo acquisition included), with none of them making up more than 25% of overall gold production.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we move over to the less discussed part of the Endeavour story, the company has had tremendous exploration success, continuing to add ounces to its resource base each year at a rapid pace. The company announced a five-year goal of adding at least 10 million ounces of gold to its resource base just three years ago, and the company continues to track ahead of this goal with 6.3 million ounces worth of gold discoveries in only three years. This exploration success has come at a cost below US$20/oz, with Endeavour maintaining an aggressive exploration budget of over US$40 million each year since 2017. Notably, this success has bolstered the company's resource base at two of its key mines, Ity and Hounde, with Le Plaque set to add to the mine life at Ity, and the Kari deposits set to increase the mine life at Hounde.

As we can see below, Endeavour's enviable growth pipeline as a result of the company's hard work at the drill bit and timely acquisitions. Currently, the company has two projects that could be in production in less than three years, with one being the high-grade Kalana Project acquired from Avnel Mining (OTCPK:AVNZF), and the other being the high-grade Fetekro Project in Cote d'Ivoire. Both projects have high-grade open-pit resources above 2.0 grams per tonne gold, and I would expect both to enjoy all-in sustaining costs of below $800/oz if the company can move them into production.

Meanwhile, Endeavour also scooped up an attractive project from Semafo with its acquisition, Nabanga. The Nabanga Project Preliminary Economic Assessment that was completed last year envisioned a 6-year mine life with 71,000 ounces of average annual gold production at all-in sustaining costs of just US$760/oz. However, the most attractive part of this project is the extremely modest upfront capital of just US$84 million. Given that Endeavour is generating well over $300 million in operating cash flow per year, the company can easily fund its growth pipeline, with a relatively clear path to Endeavour becoming a 1.4 million ounce producer without any need for further acquisitions by FY-2024.

Finally, the last piece to the Endeavour Mining investment thesis is the rapid de-leveraging, with net debt reduced by over US$187 million in the past three quarters alone at sub US$1,500/oz average gold prices. Endeavour's net debt currently stands at US$473 million, and I would expect Endeavour to finish FY-2020 with less than US$100 million in net debt, assuming the gold price remains above US$1,625/oz. This should allow the company to easily fund its growth pipeline and also look at the potential for either a dividend or buybacks.

Clearly, this is a significant positive catalyst as investors will finally see capital returned to them after an arduous period of lackluster returns to put Endeavour in the position it's in today. Besides the benefit of a potential dividend or buybacks, which will increase earnings, this will also improve the company's valuation as producers with net cash positions are rare and generally receive a slightly higher multiple.

While this whole fundamental thesis is terrific, it doesn't mean much if the technical picture is disagreeing with it. Fortunately, this has changed in a big way in the past two months as Endeavour Mining looks to be solidifying its breakout to new 10-year highs, emerging from a massive multi-year base as the yearly chart above shows. This is an extremely bullish development as yearly breakouts like this rarely fizzle out over a few months, but can instead extend for a year or two. As always, there's no guarantee that this breakout will work out as many yearly breakouts do, but Endeavour's chart is one of the most attractive ones in the sector as long as we remain above C$29.50. To my knowledge in the US$1 billion plus market-cap space, there are no breakouts this clean in the gold mining space currently.

Endeavour Mining has been a name I've been on the fence with for a while, given the lagging technical picture and lackluster earnings growth. However, my change in heart has come from massive improvement in the fundamental and technical picture in the past year. Not only is the company seeing 50% plus production growth while maintaining its high margins, but it has a massive growth pipeline, an improving balance sheet, and the potential for dividends and or buybacks by mid-FY-2021. Meanwhile, the company is dirt cheap from a valuation standpoint trading at just US$116/oz based on over 27 million ounces of gold resources. Based on the company's relative undervaluation, industry-leading margins, and my ultimate belief that the company can be a 1.3 million ounce gold producer by mid-2023, I see the company as the most attractive African gold producer currently. Ultimately, I would not be surprised to see the stock trade up to C$36.50 before year-end.

