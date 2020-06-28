You can earn income by selling puts against the stock now and/or buy it or have it put to you at a bargain price.

Things will be slow in the near-term but will pick up quickly.

USFD is a solid player with a fine balance sheet in an area that America needs now more than ever.

Thesis

There is good news and bad news about the food marketing and distribution sector.

The good news is that there is always opportunity because there is a necessity for food and associated items all over the country. People cannot live without food. That food needs to be marketed and it needs to be distributed.

We love the distribution business more than manufacturing because the latter is where all the risk exists. If a company doesn’t make food people like, they are not going to be successful.

Instead, why not distribute the food everyone already does like?

The bad news is that these deliveries are made to restaurants and other food service entities, and many of these are shut or operating at significantly reduced capacity.

So, food marketing and distribution companies are suffering right now, although that makes them value plays because they will recover as states are starting to open up.

On a broader scale, this is really the supply chain that we are considering an investment in, and the American supply chain is rock-solid. It has not been disrupted.

It is also extremely well-established; it will never go away and will always be an essential part of the human experience.

If you remember your history, the one thing that kills any empire is taking over or destroying its roads. They are the arteries that send vital supplies everywhere.

That’s not a problem in the world of food distribution.

Right now, we like US Foods Holding Corporation (USFD). You may not have heard of it, but it markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to independently owned single- and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

While USFD ran losses for several years about a decade back, it has climbed into profit and stayed there since FY15. Net income rose from $168 million to $444 million in FY17. It hit $385 million last year. USFD had $90 million in cash and $4.3 billion in long-term debt before drawing down a billion dollars as a hedge. But debt service is only about 5% on the money, and while a bit higher than we like, USFD generates almost $500 million in free cash flow annually. That’s a healthy flow.

Valuation

When it comes to food stocks, we have discovered that they often trade at a premium because there are limited players in the industry.

Yet, USFD is still down 50% from its $40 pre-crash high and trading at $20 as of Wednesday.

On next year’s expected earnings of $1.50 per share, that gives it a P/E of only 13.5. That’s in line with other value competitors like Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) and well below that of Sysco Corporation (SYY).

Risks

Let’s be clear: there are risks to the food provider and distribution businesses. While the supply chain is critical, that doesn’t mean everything will always be safe.

Right now, the biggest risk is that distribution centers themselves are disrupted by the coronavirus. That hasn’t happened anywhere yet, except a couple of meat-packing plants.

Still, there is the possibility that supply chain workers at USFD may contract the virus in a disproportional percentage, hobbling company service and impacting revenue.

We may be utterly wrong about how long the COVID-19 crisis will last and how it will impact clients of USFD. Restaurant service will be slow to ramp up, and questions remain about whether that industry will even return to normal. So, while we expect a long ramp-back to previous levels, there may not be “previous levels”.

Another issue is that USFD services a large number of hotels. We know that sector is really hurting and may continue to hurt for some time.

Also, this is a very low-margin business, and it may experience higher compliance costs should regulatory authorities institute additional protections for workers and recipients.

USFD's client base may be disproportionately negatively affected by the virus' economic impacts, resulting in loss of both customers and market share.

Actionable Conclusion

The August $17.50 puts are going for about $1.60 each. Earning nearly 9% in just 8 weeks is a traditionally very high premium, especially considering the strike price is more than 12% below the current price.

If USFD shares are put to you, you will be buying USFD stock at the equivalent of $15.90 per share, which is about a 20% discount from even this low price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the food distribution environment shakes out, the October $17.50 puts are going for about $2.40.

If put to you, you will be buying USFD stock at the equivalent of $15.10 per share, a discount of more than 25% from this already cheap price point, and you'll own USFD stock at a low P/E of just 10x next year’s earnings.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January’s $15 puts sell for about $2.20 each. You first earn 15% on your money, and in the process, you'd be hedging your USFD stock bet all the way down to $13.30 per share - and owning it at just 9x next year’s earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.