Oil prices have improved significantly in the past few weeks from $20 a barrel in early-May to almost $40 at the time of this writing. Although this has improved the outlook for oil producers, the price hasn't recovered to a point where many shale drillers can profitably grow production while generating free cash flows. At $40 oil, several companies might continue to struggle with losses and weak levels of cash flows. Laredo Petroleum (LPI), however, can stand firm in this difficult period.

Laredo Petroleum has one of the most robust hedge books in the industry and will likely generate strong levels of cash flows this year. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based oil producer is well protected for 2021 as well for which it has already hedged a large chunk of its oil production and can keep production flat with low levels of capital expenses. But long-term oriented investors should approach Laredo Petroleum's stock with caution since it has a modest inventory of high-return drilling locations and carries above-average levels of debt.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Laredo Petroleum reported a drop in profits and burned cash flows as oil prices fell in the first quarter. The company produced 86,532 boe per day in Q1 2020, including oil production of 29,178 bpd, depicting gains of 15% and 3.6%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. However, due to the 32% decline in the average sales price (unhedged basis), the company's adjusted net profit fell by 25% to $0.09 per share. The company's cash flow from operations (ahead of working capital changes) fell by 15% to $97 million which weren't enough to fund capital expenditures of $155 million. As a result, Laredo Petroleum ended the first quarter with a cash flow deficit (or negative free cash flows) of $57.5 million.

Laredo Petroleum, like virtually all of its peers, has responded to the weakness in oil prices by paring back drilling activity. The company worked with an average of four drilling rigs and 1.7 completion crews in Q1 2020, but it subsequently removed two rigs and released completion crews. It will now work with two rigs, both in Howard County and without any completion crew in Q2 2020. The company will then remove another rig and will work with just one rig in H2 2020. Laredo Petroleum isn't targeting production growth anymore. Instead, it expects to achieve flat levels of total output and an approximately 8% decline in oil volumes in 2020 from 2019.

The cut in drilling activity will allow Laredo Petroleum to reduce capital expenditures and conserve cash flows during the downturn. The company now expects to spend $265 million as capital expenditures in 2020, down 40% from its original budget of $450 million. Its spending will fall significantly in the upcoming quarter, considering Laredo Petroleum has already spent around 60% of this year's budget in the first quarter. Overall, the company's capital program is front-end loaded, with $65 million of spending planned for Q2 2020 which will decline to just $20 million in Q3 2020 and $25 million in Q4 2020. Therefore, investors should expect a large drop in cash outflows moving forward.

Virtually all oil producers have slashed their capital budgets and some will report significantly lower levels of CapEx in the upcoming quarters than Q1 2020. But I think what makes Laredo Petroleum stand out among its peers is its robust crude oil hedges that have minimized the exposure of the company's cash flows to the weakness in oil prices. Laredo Petroleum is a rare oil producer that has covered all of its estimated oil production for the remainder of the year at premium prices of nearly $60 per barrel. It has 5.4 million barrels of output swapped at a weighted-average price of $59.50 WTI and 1.8 million barrels at $63.07 Brent. Therefore, I expect Laredo Petroleum to continue earning decent levels of cash flows in the weak oil price environment.

Moreover, although the company's burned cash flows in the first quarter, it will likely swing to free cash flows in the future. That's because the company's operating cash flows will remain resilient while its cash outflows as capital expenditures will decline sharply from Q2 2020. This will push the company to free cash flows.

Laredo Petroleum has downside protection for next year as well. For 2021, it has hedged 5.6 million barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $53.13 Brent. This could be equivalent to 58% to 73% of the company's 2021 oil production, as per my estimate assuming 2021 oil production of 21,000-26,300 bpd. I think as oil prices improve to $40s a barrel, Laredo Petroleum might further expand its hedge coverage for 2021. This would give investors clear visibility into the company's future cash flows and make it largely immune to any potential dip in oil prices.

I believe Laredo Petroleum's capital expenditures will remain low in 2021 as well. The company expects to end the current year with around 40 drilled but uncompleted wells on its Howard County acreage, the company's highest-return oil-producing asset. It will need to complete just 30 of those wells in 2021 to hold the production flat from Q4 2020. In other words, if the oil price environment remains challenging, then Laredo Petroleum can keep the production flat in 2021 while maintaining low levels of drilling activity and capital expenses. Add solid hedge coverage to this equation and the company appears well-positioned to deliver free cash flows in 2021 as well.

If Laredo Petroleum delivers free cash flows, then that should help push the company's shares higher. The company can use the excess cash to improve its financial health by shoring up its liquidity or repaying some of its debt. In my view, a meaningful reduction in the company's net debt position can have a positive impact on its valuation.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum have fallen by 70% this year but may bounce back if the company starts generating free cash flows and begins improving its balance sheet. The company's shares are trading just 3.1x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below sector median of 8.1x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, which makes it cheap, even if we consider that Laredo Petroleum typically trades at a discount against peers who have stronger balance sheets. I think Laredo Petroleum is a good play on oil prices and investors should consider buying the stock.

That being said, investors should also consider some risks associated with Laredo Petroleum. As indicated earlier, Laredo Petroleum doesn't have a strong balance sheet and its financial health has deteriorated in the recent past. It ended the first quarter with $1.26 billion of long-term debt which translates into a lofty debt-to-equity ratio of 116.4%. The good thing is that the company has refinanced its debt and is not facing any near-term maturities, with $275 million borrowed from the revolving credit facility maturing in 2023, $600 million of notes due in 2025, and $400 million of notes due in 2028. I think a favorable debt maturity profile, combined with visibility into the future cash flows, substantially mitigates bankruptcy risk. But the large debt load limits the company's ability to borrow additional funds and the interest payments will weigh on the company's earnings and cash flows.

Additionally, Laredo Petroleum's liquidity has fallen considerably in the recent past. In late-April, the company's borrowing base got reduced to $725 million from $950 million after the planned redetermination process. That pushed the company's total liquidity down from $723 million at the end of Q1 2020 to $411 million in May. The liquidity consists of $406 million undrawn from the revolver and $5 million of cash reserves.

Another key area of concern is that Laredo Petroleum currently doesn't have a large inventory of tier-1 drilling locations that can generate strong returns in low oil prices. It is currently focusing on drilling in Howard County, its premium acreage where well costs can fall to $5.5 million barrels with efficiency gains and service cost reductions and the company can get a good return at $35 WTI. But the company holds 175 locations at its tier-1 acreage (mainly Howard County) which can power the company's production for six years at the current reduced drilling pace and for just three years at the pre-downturn level of activity. If Laredo Petroleum runs out of tier-1 locations, then it will become less resilient to face weak oil prices. The company will have to either acquire high-quality acreage or convert its low-return wells into tier-1 locations to improve its long-term prospects, which will be difficult considering Laredo Petroleum has limited capacity to make major bolt-on acquisitions due to its weak balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.