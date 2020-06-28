A Vaccine Won't Save The Airlines

The trouble for airlines isn't restricted to the travel volume dampening effect of COVID-19. This crisis has sparked a permanent change in how businesses approach in-person meetings, and business travel may never recover to pre-COVID levels, thanks to online video conferencing. Airlines are also racking up massive debt loads as they struggle to survive, burning through tens of millions of dollars each day. Long term, this debt will hamper their recovery and could lead to some short-term bankruptcies. In addition to the debt, newly issued shares undo years of buybacks and significantly dilute existing shareholders, again with a negative impact on future EPS.

Business Travel

Business travel will never be the same. There will be no V-shaped recovery here, and we may never see a full recovery. And yes, this time really is different: unlike past recessions where business travel returned as corporate income surged, other factors and attitudes are at play this time. In a survey of Fortune 500 CEOs, more than half of the respondents agreed that business travel will never return to pre-COVID levels. And they were near-unanimous in agreeing that "Business travel will become less frequent, replaced by video conferencing." It should be made especially clear here this isn't simply a survey of the public, but these answers are from individuals who are responsible for these decisions, so when they say business travel isn't coming back, you can expect their companies won't be flying at the same level again. The virus has forced companies to implement virtual meetings, and we have now reached a point where most corporations have accustomed employees to using these platforms. As a result, we're going to see structurally fewer flights for in-person meetings, international flights especially. This is in addition to the expected impact of cost cutting which will lead to even less travel in the short term.

Losing business travel will have an outsized impact on earnings due to the marginal profitability of business and first-class seats. Though business travel comprises 12% of passengers, it accounts for twice that amount of airlines' profit from passengers. Not only will companies be paying for fewer people to travel, but due to the financial impact of COVID-19, companies that still have business travel needs will also be less likely to pay for high-cost airfares. As a result of corporations allowing for less business travel in general, I expect remaining travel will also be planned out more carefully in advance post-pandemic. The roughly 23% of business travelers who wait until the week before booking will decline, and with it, so will the fares paid by the passengers when they book.

Leisure Travel

Leisure is expected to rebound quicker than business travel, but the news here isn't great for airlines either. Compared to previous years - even with states having re-opened - people are travelling more locally during the summer and driving rather than flying. The return of leisure travel is further hampered by states re-tightening restrictions and requiring quarantine periods as cases of COVID-19 rebound.

Barron's also raised concern about a potential for a price war over returning customers after Southwest (NYSE:LUV) announced a sale on fall tickets. This is entirely possible, as it mimics the behaviors we have seen in Europe closely - where cases have fallen significantly and nations have begun re-opening - as airlines compete to undercut each other, offering 40% and 50% off ticket prices. It's a reality that Southwest's CEO expects, and unsurprisingly they've been pointed to as potentially kicking off a similar race to the bottom in the US. This will keep a significant lid on airlines' recovery and ensure that their revenue recovers much more slowly than passenger volume. As Ryanair's (NASDAQ:RYAAY) CEO said, in a worrying sign for the industry: "Wherever there is below-cost selling, we will price below the below-cost selling."

Debt

As airlines continue to burn through cash, companies are raising massive amounts of debt. Not to expand or streamline operations, but just to keep their heads above water.

*Most of these debt numbers can be considered "x number and counting" - debt issuance is ongoing and certain credit lines have been partially utilized. (I have edited these numbers twice since submitting, as debt offerings get revised).

**Asset values for many airline assets have since cratered.

Airlines' asset values have fallen since the beginning of the pandemic as a collapse in demand also brought the price of aircraft way down. Delta has a further problem here, with a South American airline it had invested $1.9 billion in - LATAM Airlines (OTCPK:LTMAQ) - declared bankruptcy. With massively raised amounts of debt, a prolonged coronavirus crisis could spark bankruptcy for American carriers. Many carriers will soon have greater liabilities than assets, further harming their solvency.

This debt airlines are taking on, at rates of between 5% and 7% for the most part, is not cheap. While this debt is necessary for the airlines to continue to cover their operating expenses as they hemorrhage tens of millions of dollars a day, once they return to profitability (read: if), the interest expense on this debt will hurt their quarterly earnings. The repayment of this debt will also require airlines to have considerable sums of cash, restricting their ability to spend on buybacks or dividend raises for years in the future or risk further financial instability.

Share Issues (the Reverse Buyback)

In the span of a few months, airlines have undone years of buybacks and billions of dollars spent on them, with share counts now leaping to levels not seen for several years - and that's not even counting the convertibles and warrants they've been issuing.

Airline (In millions unless otherwise noted) Share Value Issued Approx. Number Shares Issued Brings Share Count Back to Level of: United 1 $1,040.125-? 39.25-67.25 Dec 2017 - Mar 2017 American $1,000.4 74.1-86.215 Jun 2017 - Mar 2017 Southwest $1,995 70 Mar 2018 Spirit $175 17.5 A New Record High!

This dilution is a further speed bump in the road to EPS growth. Comparatively, future earnings results will be lowered by the intense dilution going on now and will make the road to recovery longer and harder for many airlines. Further complicating this is the massive debt levels, which will have to be paid off and managed before the companies can consider returning to their previous habits of incessant buybacks.

Low-Cost Carriers' Post-COVID Advantage

Low-cost carriers will feel the pain of losing business travelers, but not to the same extent. They never relied heavily on business travel for profit, and often have only one class of travel, such as with Southwest. As a result, the dampening of business travel, though it may hurt their overall demand, won't have the same outsized effect on their earnings as with the legacy carriers. These low-cost carriers should also benefit from more budget-conscious travelers, squeezed by the current recession.

Not everything is good news for these airlines though. As I outlined earlier, nearly every airline has taken on massive amounts of debt, Southwest has more than doubled its debt load. Low-cost carriers Spirit and Southwest have also partaken in issuing new shares to raise equity which will have the same negative long-term effects as it will for legacy carriers. Low-cost carriers have less risk in some areas, such as business travel exposure, but risks remain for their financial stability, especially in the case of a prolonged environment of low travel volume.

Conclusion

In a short period, airlines have undone years of spending on buybacks and taken on huge amounts of debt which will encumber them after the pandemic passes. Considering business travel will never return to what it once was, and the travelers remaining will be less profitable, airlines have a longer-term struggle to return to profitability which will far outlast any vaccine which ends the pandemic. With any short-term recovery hampered by a reprise in virus cases worldwide and returning travel restrictions, medium-term recovery hampered by higher interest expenses and numbers of outstanding shares (along with general tepidness towards travel among the population, many of whom don't have discretionary income at the moment), and long-term recovery hampered by structural shifts away from business travel, it's not a good time to bet on the airlines.

