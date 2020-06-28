But the current valuation is ignoring risks and pricing in more growth than I think AMH can reasonably deliver.

Image source

The publicly-traded, single-family REIT model is fairly new. Investors are spoiled for choice when it comes to picking different types of REITs in which to invest, but the idea of an entity owning huge numbers of single-family homes and renting them out has only come about in earnest in the past decade. There is a small number of players in the space, with perhaps the best known one being American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

AMH has been public since 2013, and while the stock has been volatile, early buyers have seen their shares rise from ~$16 to the $27 share price we have today. However, I think AMH is overpriced in today’s market, pricing in investor optimism about increased renting activity due to COVID-19. While I don’t necessarily disagree with that premise, I do think it is priced into the stock and then some. When you couple an unattractive valuation with a dividend yield that is smaller than what one can get with a savings account, I just don’t understand the appeal of AMH.

First, some good news

AMH has done a lot over the years to improve operating efficiency and build a portfolio of desirable properties that consumers actually want to rent out.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust owns more than 50,000 single-family properties in 35 markets across the US, so its portfolio is huge. AMH is trying to achieve massive scale in an industry where scale is absolutely key, and it is doing so. Not only does AMH have scale, but its occupancy also is ~95%, so its properties are performing well in terms of attracting renters.

AMH’s average customer has over $100k in household income, and it reckons its inland-heavy portfolio means its markets are faring better than coastal markets where job losses have been more significant due to COVID-19.

Further, AMH believes that extended work-from-home policies among major employers will lead to consumers not needing to live near city centers to be able to reach their places of work. This should, the REIT believes, lead to more people wanting to live in the suburbs and therefore drive demand for single-family properties.

I don’t necessarily subscribe to this theory because consumers can choose to live near or in city centers for a variety of reasons, with shorter commutes being just one. However, if permanent work from home becomes a regular thing in the US, it does stand to reason that more people could live in the suburbs; whether they would or not remains to be seen.

Source: Investor presentation

AMH says its average renter has ~5X coverage of its rent payment, or in other words, rent is ~20% of the average consumer’s income when they rent from AMH. That should be relatively comfortable and means that AMH’s risk of non-payment should be fairly low over time as its renters aren’t stretched with 30% or 40% of their income going to rent. In addition, the fact that AMH’s residents are typically dual-earning families means that the loss of one job is less of a hit to household income than if only one family member is working. This should mean the family has a better chance to stay current on rent if such an event occurs.

Where I believe the enthusiasm for AMH is coming from, in addition to the short-term catalysts and good news listed above, is long-term demand for renting single-family properties, which is expected to be huge.

Source: Investor presentation

We know that Millennials in particular aren’t buying homes at nearly the rates their parents or grandparents would have in their 20s and 30s, and that is then leading to more renting, as we can see above. But as Millennials are creating families, they still need space to house everyone, leading to what AMH believes are favorable long-term demographics for single-family property rentals.

In addition, with sweeping tax changes put into place in the US a couple of years ago, the standard deduction now makes it quite difficult for most people to pay enough in mortgage interest to itemize, as we can see in the bottom right chart. That means that the tax savings from owning a home under the prior tax scheme where one would receive a benefit from deducting mortgage interest has disappeared for many people. In turn, that makes it relatively less attractive to buy because the tax implications are the same whether a consumer rents or owns.

All of these things make perfect sense when looking at the future of the industry, but I have to wonder how much of it will translate directly into stronger demand for AMH and others in the space. Even with all of this seemingly good news, AMH is still turning over ~37% of its properties, indicating that residents are likely using its properties as short-term solutions to a housing problem, not staying for the long term, as the above demographic stats would suggest they may want to. It is certainly possible that turnover declines over time, but it is also possible it will increase again if something changes in consumer behavior, the tax code, or any number of other factors.

AMH has stayed relatively clean during the crisis as well, collecting most of its rent payments in April.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust said that April rent collections were 93% by the end of the month, plus another 3% that were collected but late. May was 97% of pre-COVID average monthly collections and were in excess of April collections. In other words, it seems the trust has fared decently well during the initial shocks of COVID-19-related job losses.

My concern would be that it appears data is suggesting we’re getting a second wave of infections across many states, like Texas, where reopenings occurred and transmission is once again moving higher. Without massive, unprecedented fiscal stimulus, will AMH fare as well? That remains to be seen, but it seems quite reasonable to believe that is a significant risk for all landlords, AMH included.

The valuation is pricing in too much growth

The problem with AMH is that investors seem to be betting on portfolio appreciation for the long term, because based on the trust’s growth profile and dividend yield, I don’t see anything compelling here.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue has grown nicely in recent years as the portfolio has expanded, but keep in mind this cannot continue forever. As home prices rise, AMH has to pay more and more for acquisitions, reducing their relative attractiveness in terms of returns achieved via rental income. In other words, if investors are indeed betting on home price appreciation to drive value for AMH, that will simultaneously make it less attractive for AMH to continue to buy homes to rent out.

At any rate, revenue growth is expected to be very slight this year and small again next year, which should represent some sort of normalized conditions post-COVID-19.

The same story is true for FFO, which we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The problem is that AMH isn’t growing FFO at particularly high rates, with this year expected to be essentially flat to last year, and next year posting growth of ~7%. I don’t see 7% as a reasonable growth target long term for AMH given that rising home prices make acquisitions less attractive, which keeps a huge, unmitigable lid on the trust’s growth prospects. Long-term growth has been in the mid-single digits or below, and I see no catalysts for that to change. In fact, it should become more difficult to hit those numbers as the portfolio grows in size because the base is so much larger than it used to be.

REITs are often bought for their income potential, which makes sense because most REITs pay decent or even very high dividends to shareholders. This simply isn’t the case with AMH.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The dividend has been flat at just 20 cents per share annually since 2014 as AMH has shown no interest in boosting cash returns to shareholders. That has created what we see below, which is a very low dividend yield for any stock, but in particular, a REIT.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The yield crested at ~1.5% back in early 2016 and has come down since then, sitting at about half that level today. With the broader market yielding ~2% and many REITs with yields that are multiples of that value, the relative value of AMH’s yield is extremely poor.

Further, the stock trades for 24 times this year’s FFO estimate and 22.5 times next year’s estimate, which is in excess of the stock’s recent historical valuations. AMH has traded with an average valuation in the past five years of ~21 times FFO, which I computed using the FFO values above and average closing prices for the years of 2015 to 2019.

Shares are currently at a ~14% premium to that on this year’s FFO and a ~7% premium on next year’s FFO estimate. In other words, I think AMH is pricing in additional growth before it has occurred, leaving little potential upside, but significant downside risk. And with a yield that is barely noticeable, the case for buying AMH is very difficult to make.

With that being the case, I won’t try to make the case. I think AMH should be sold because if REIT ownership is what you’re after, there are myriad better choices with much more favorable valuations, and yields you don’t have to squint to see. AMH is overpriced and overvalued and should be a sell candidate for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.