Evaluating The 8th Market Correction Signal On June 24th That Has Preceded Every Recent Decline

The Weekly Momentum Gauge™ signal has not yet confirmed the Daily crossover alert from Wednesday and we will look for additional confirmation in the coming Week 27.

Use caution with this signal as the Federal Reserve is much more focused on market intervention than our last event signal and has demonstrated strong responsiveness to downturns.

The V&M Premium Portfolio moved to cash on Wednesday following the signal and is now leading the S&P 500 by +21.3% YTD for 2020.

This article highlights the signals that have forecasted every major market decline since the VIX volatility event called "Volmageddon" at the start of 2018.

Members of my service were alerted on Wednesday, June 24th of our first negative Momentum Gauge™ signal since the Feb 24th signal that resulted in over a -33% decline.

Introduction

The purpose of this new Momentum Gauge™ article is to build on the prior signal event articles with more explanations on how to benefit from one of the most popular features of Value & Momentum Breakouts. As more data points are collected, more insights are gained. This article serves to answer key questions that are frequently asked:

1) What are you using to measure Federal Reserve intervention and why do you prefer SOMA Holdings over the Fed's H.4.1 Reserve Balance report?

2) What are the best / earliest indicators of a market topping signal using the Momentum Gauges™?

3) What are the Momentum Gauges™ and how do they work?

Other important questions will be answered along the way with links to prior articles and research.

The Negative Signals in Advance of Major Downturns

Starting with the negative Momentum Gauge™ signals, I will look closely at the current June 24th breakdown signal labeled as Signal 8 on the chart below. From this 7th event (5 & 6 are combined) we can expand on the analysis of what the best and earliest downturn signals may look like with the data gathered so far.

Signal 7 (March 23, 2020): Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators

Signal 8 - Wednesday, June 24th

The Momentum Gauges closed Wednesday, June 24th at Negative 59 and Positive 49. Live in the chat room Wednesday morning we were getting strong probability readings of a breakdown with the Negative value jumping well above 20 very early in the day into the significant probability range. In fact, a separate check of the S&P 500 Index stocks on the Momentum Gauges™ at the same time showed that positive levels had dropped quickly and negative scores had risen to an equal level for the first time in months on the S&P 500 index gauge.

At 10am the S&P 500 was still above 3,100 but over the next 2 hours it fell over -80 points to 3,019 while the Dow dropped -720 points over the same time that morning.

The Momentum Gauges™ on the S&P 500 Index first turned negative prior to 10:44am and I exited all my bullish positions in favor of cash through the rest of the week. Sending out alerts again to members.

Finally, confirming around noon that the Momentum Gauges™ had indeed crossed negatively intraday for an early warning signal ahead of the "official" measured signal at the close of the day.

As the Momentum Gauge™ table shows below, the gauges closed at Negative 59 and Positive 49 at the close on Wednesday. The early signal Wednesday morning sent me to cash during the day and the Premium Portfolio to cash again at the close now up +14.44% YTD in comparison to the S&P 500 down -6.86%

These alerts are often sent out via Twitter after the close to caution readers about what V&M members are acting on during the day: https://twitter.com/jdhenning/status/1276138377151217664

The values have remained negative through the end of the week since Wednesday despite a short rally on Thursday and closed Friday at highly negative levels Negative 103 and Positive 39. These are the highest negative values seen after a positive bull signal since the end of February.

The color change on the table above reflects a shift to negative conditions at the close and a bear signal used also for the ETF bull/bear combination trading and sector ETF trading:

Examining the Charts of The Current Decline

Chart 1. Close of Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 The blue highlighted area represents the early signal area where both the Positive/Negative Momentum Gauge™ values are nearly equal and are in the process of shifting to a new direction. Unfortunately the signal does not tell us of the magnitude of the forecasted decline. In the early January signal we got -3% market declines in the S&P 500, whereas for the Feb 24th signal it led to a -33.47% decline through March 23rd. These results from prior negative signals provide some indication of the range of market movement that could emerge from the current signal.

Chart 2. Weekly Momentum Gauge˜ chart Week 24

One very significant factor is that the Fed intervened starting the week of March 16th and by March 23rd with increasing stimulus had put a very sharp end to the market decline. Fed easing is depicted on my Weekly Momentum Gauge™ chart shown below in the blue bars. Some blue bars are highlighted with red rectangles that show pre-pandemic levels of weekly Fed intervention.

Most recently the Fed reduced stimulus for 3 consecutive weeks and my expressed concern in prior postings was that this could lead to a downturn in the markets again. You can see from the sharp declines in Weeks 18 and 19 that the S&P 500 (yellow) and the Positive Gauge value (green) declined sharply with about a 1 week lag.

Chart 3. Weekly Momentum Gauge˜ chart Week 26

As it turns out the Fed increased easing again in the most recent Weeks 25 and 26, but apparently in amounts failing to affect the continued sharp decline in the Positive Gauge value (green). We are getting close to a confirming market breakdown signal on the Weekly Momentum Gauge™ chart that so far has not had any incorrect signals.

We will continue to watch for the confirmed weekly signal next week knowing full well that Fed intervention could reemerge at any time to sustain the markets and disrupt this signal.

Frequently asked questions:

Question 1. What are you using to measure Fed intervention on the blue bars in the weekly Momentum Gauge™ chart above?

I am using the weekly change in $billions from the NY Federal Reserve's SOMA Holding page of Domestic Securities linked here:

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

Some people have asked me why I am not using the Federal Reserve's statistical H.4.1 Reserve Balance report for these charts:

FRB: H.4.1 Release--Factors Affecting Reserve Balances-- June 25, 2020

The simple answer is that I have found very strong correlation for many years using the Fed's Domestic Security holding changes. It may be that the SOMA Holding report is more reliable as it relates directly to US market changes and effects. The H.4.1 Reserve Balance report includes additional assets like loans, gold, and foreign investments that may not be as important to forecasting impacts to the US markets, but I have not undertaken a study yet to confirm this possibility. My assumption is that both datasets will provide reliable forecasting information.

The Fed's total balance sheet shown below in the following charts certainly reveals a very strong correlation between the March 23rd bottom on the S&P 500 and the record high levels of Fed intervention to date.

(Source: ZeroHedge)

(Source: ZeroHedge)

So whether you choose to use the Federal Reserve's total balance sheet or the changes in the SOMA Holdings of Domestic Securities I believe either way you will realize a significant factor in market behavior.

Question 2. What are the best / earliest indicators of a market topping signal using the Momentum Gauges™?

This and related questions are answered well in key previous articles on the Momentum Gauge™ signals that I won't repeat here, but I will provide some additional new data and observations. As more market events are evaluated and published in these articles we can see that more consistency is emerging to increase confidence with the signals on Chart 4 below:

Chart 4. Long Term Daily Momentum Gauge˜ chart Week 26

Sharp declines in the Positive Momentum Gauge™ (green) scores are one significant early indicator. Likewise sharp increases in the Negative Momentum Gauge™ (red) scores are highly significant above 20. Once again we are seeing that there have not yet been any false positive signals when the Negative score exceeds 39 (blue lines maximum value) or when the crossover occurs on the Weekly Momentum Gauge™ chart. These observations have been reinforced again this week and will be evaluated and confirmed again next week. A crossover on the Weekly Chart has not yet occurred and we will look for additional confirmation in the coming week 27.

Question 3: What are the Momentum Gauges?

The Momentum Gauges™ are a trademark pending name that I gave to the popular construction of market gauges for timing market movements. The idea was encouraged by members as a side benefit from my doctoral research that quantified the total number of positively accelerating breakout stocks (Positive Momentum) with the total number of negative accelerating breakdown stocks (Negative Momentum) into two gauges as shown below.

The gauges are not really of standard market momentum per se, but of the two opposite outlying segments from my research of the most negative and positive stock characteristics most common to large price changes. Over time data are showing a very high correlation between the values of the gauges and the market's performance.

As I describe in my summary article called A Primer On Quick-Pick Momentum Accelerators, the stock segments that make up the Momentum Gauges are Segments 2 (Negative Acceleration) and Segment 6 (Positive Acceleration). They are selection stock models not based on momentum, but on multiple discriminant analysis [MDA] of more than 50 variables tested over the past 5 years that include fundamental, technical, and behavioral finance variables.

There are many more elements of this research that are explored other articles linked above and shared with members in my doctoral research and presentations. The purpose of this article is to document another early signal and continue with observation and trading changes to take advantage of potential changes in market conditions. Readers are again cautioned with this particular signal as the Federal Reserve has its radar up and is much more focused on market intervention than with our last signal. The Fed has clearly demonstrated strong responsiveness to downturns with some of the highest levels of stimulus ever applied in US markets.

Conclusion

The Momentum Gauges are part of an active research project that has delivered highly profitable results to more than 11,000 subscribers and active followers of the Value & Momentum Breakout service. These signals have become the most popular feature of my service for profiting in both good and bad market conditions. I look forward to improving and enhancing the signals as we gather more data over many more weeks and years.

While the current default signal is set to the daily crossover value of the positive/negative momentum gauge at the close of a trading day, all intraday short-term signals will always be sent by email and via live chat room alerts to members of my service for the best and earliest possible signals!

All the very best to you!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.