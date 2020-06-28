The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. - Warren Buffett

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) is a passively managed ETF replicating the growth companies in the S&P 500. It has an expense ratio of 0.10%, suitable for any investor seeking for long-term opportunities. It tracks the S&P 500 growth index return. By investing in VOOG, you can get the entire market performance of U.S. growth stock returns in one fund, offering immediate diversification in companies that will be future leaders of their industry. The fund uses continuous strategy refinement to reduce tracking error and is consistent especially compared to competitors. Low fees, efficient trading, and proven performances have made VOOG an excellent choice for growth-seeking investors who want to remove idiosyncratic risks.

Recent Performance

The performance of VOOG has impressed recently. The current price of the fund is over $185, approximately 2% from the 52-week high. However, the graph shows the dip in March and April caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. The fund saw an initial 31.61% drop in February, which lasted for merely a month until bouncing back. The five-year return is extremely positive, showing strong momentum with returns of 85.19%.

Holding Allocation

VOOG uses full replication method to hold all stocks with the same capitalization weighting as the benchmark. The fund has a $3.6 billion total net asset invested in 278 stocks. Looking at the sector breakdown, VOOG has 32.96% in the Information Technology sector, 13.87% in Consumer, 13.16% in Communications, 10.90% in Healthcare, 10.08 % in Financials, and 19.03% in other sectors. VOOG is trying to keep its higher-growth legacy despite the uncertainty in the market.

The top holdings are in the information technology, financial, and consumer sectors with a track record of stability in crisis periods, especially IT during the latest Covid-related pullback. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the top holding, taking 9.50% of the fund. Other companies taking the top 10 positions are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 9.03%, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) 6.91%, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 3.68%, Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 2.92% and Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) 2.90%, Visa (NYSE:V) 2.27%, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) 1.82%, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) 1.48%, and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 1.31%.

Sector-wise, information technology and utilities were the top contributors for the ETF with 8.2% and 8.4% returns respectively in the last 12 months.

The Reasons Behind Higher Growth

When the coronavirus outbreak in China was confirmed as a pandemic, financial markets began to take the hit. The jobless claims in the United States went to all-time highs, far surpassing historical records. Both developing and emerging markets went under a lockdown, and we saw this in sharp declines in global stock markets, similar to the previous economic crisis periods in some ways, and in others, much sharper. Despite the confusion in the market, VOOG managed to secure strong momentum coming out of the crisis, rebounding almost as fast as it dropped. So why is the fund outperforming the overall market?

A few points below that have been positives for the passive holding:

The approach of keeping the expense ratio low is an important feature of VOOG. As a result, investors had the opportunity to grow their portfolio regardless of the market behavior.

As we can see in the above graph, VOOG strictly maintains its stock-picking style. It only invests in the large-cap stocks which provide high growth rather than value.

The top picks of the fund are top performers and extremely liquid in terms of cash. Apple is the most extreme example of this with hundreds of billions of dollars in liquid assets, providing a great economic moat for any uncertainty. They have been out there for decades with proven track records in the industry. The companies are quite reliable at the time of an economic recession.

VOOG mainly focuses on large-cap stocks. As the U.S Federal Reserve is lowering its short-term interest rates, borrowing costs will drop, increasing the overall growth and lowering any discount rate applied to future earnings.

The fund has sufficient liquidity for the everyday investor. The daily average volume of the fund is $43.67 million, beating the peers by 3-4 times.

As the market sentiment causes concern, thanks to the events like U.S.-China trade war, U.S.-Iran tensions, Brexit issues, coronavirus pandemic, and India-China border war, investors are willing to trust market-proven funds like VOOG.

Future Outlook

Cash (in $bn) Current Ratio Financial Health Exposure Microsoft 137.64 2.90 Strong 9.50% Apple, Inc. 94.05 1.50 Strong 9.03% Amazon 49.29 1.08 Strong 6.91% Facebook, Inc. 60.29 4.60 Strong 3.68% Alphabet, Inc. 117.23 3.66 Strong 2.92% Visa 12.15 1.25 Strong 2.27% Mastercard 10.68 1.87 Strong 1.82%

Data based on Q1-20 results

The future outlook of VOOG is promising. Healthy balance sheets of the underlying holdings can result in longevity for several of the underlying holdings. For instance, Microsoft had a strong performance in the last few years. The company had strong earnings reports, thanks to the higher-growth businesses like the purchased Azure Cloud and Microsoft's infrastructure-as-a-service business. Likewise, Apple has increased its strong presence in the smartphone industry and expects to continue to do so in 2021.

Risks To Consider

Higher turnover rates: The turnover rate of the fund is 22.9%, which is quite high for a passive fund. It may result in slightly higher transaction costs and taxes. A reduced turnover rate could improve the efficiency of the fund.

Declining revenues: As the fund is highly dependent on information technology and financial sectors, the declining revenues caused by the economic recession could influence the performance of the ETF. Prolonging restrictions on businesses can drive the revenues down for an extended time. It might include the digital services of Google, Facebook, and Apple.

Potential for sharp pullback after impressive rally: As we saw in March, as well as in late 2018, sharp pullbacks are becoming the norm in the markets, especially for growth-related names. There is a possibility of an extensive pullback if the economy does not rebound as expected by many economists.

We've seen many investors losing their money during the 2008 market crash for lacking a proper system. Now, after a decade, the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF provides you the best opportunity to protect your investment from future economic depressions as the world has been permanently thrust into the online world. The cost is minimal, and the benefits of investing in these bellwether growth names will set up your portfolio for gains in the long run.

