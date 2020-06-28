Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO:SOBI) (OTC:OTCPK:BIOVF) is a USD 6.2B Swedish biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, production and distribution of treatments dedicated to rare diseases. In this article, I will provide an in-depth analysis of this company.

NB: SOBI has its primary listing on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Shares as well as financial results are SEK denominated, so all financial and share data will be presented in SEK. Interim results are provided on a three-months basis. The Group prepares its results in accordance with IFRS accounting standards. We will use SEK 214.0 as the share price of reference for the rest of the article.

Industry

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is engaged in the research, production and distribution of treatments dedicated to rare diseases, from late-stage clinical development to commercialization.

Rare diseases are defined, as their name suggests, as diseases that affects a small percentage of the population. Consequently, there is generally a lack of existing pharmaceutical solutions to meet medical needs due to the small size of the markets, which makes the risk/reward unattractive for many firms.

The definition of rare diseases differs depending upon the geographical area considered. In the U.S., the Rare Diseases Act of 2002 defines rare disease as "any disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States" (or about 1 in 1,500 people). In Japan, a rare disease is a disease that affects fewer than 1 in 2,500 people, and in the EU, it is fewer than 1 in 2,000. Global Genes has estimated that more than 300,000 people worldwide suffer from a rare disease and that there are approximately 7,000 rare diseases worldwide. That's why drugs targeting rare diseases are called "orphan drugs". Most rare diseases are genetic, but they do not all appear at the beginning of a person's life.

Rare diseases are, for most of them, life-threatening or chronically debilitating. That's why global awareness, especially from the scientific community, has focused on them. It is reflected in the strong growth in sales and prescriptions of orphan drugs. Orphan drugs had an approximate 12% share of the prescription drugs market in 2016, 14% in 2019 and is expected to reach around 18% in 2024. Furthermore, worldwide orphan drugs sales are expected to grow at 11.2% CAGR between 2019 and 2024, double the growth of non-orphan drugs.

Many more reasons than just global awareness explain this boom in the rare diseases market. A first one is that orphan drugs benefit from the same growth pillar as the rest of the entire pharmaceutical market: an ageing population in many parts of the world, and especially in the biggest markets (the U.S., Europe and Japan), which implies higher healthcare expenditures. In 2020, more than 573,000 people were 100 years or older, compared to less than 200,000 just six years ago.

Another thing in favor of orphan drugs is their favorable legislation. Rare diseases markets are tiny, prompting governments to incentivize their research by granting companies quicker, less strict FDA approvals, as well as extended patents and fiscal benefits. As explained on ihealthcareanalyst.com, the Orphan Drug Act of 1983 has encouraged the development of orphan drugs in the United States, offering a seven-year window of tax reductions, the exclusive right to market a drug for a particular rare disease, reduced R&D costs, tax credits, and fees in the United States. Similar legislation can be found in Europe (10 years of marketing exclusivity from approval), Japan, Singapore and Australia to encourage the development of drugs to treat orphan diseases. Here is a comparison of the policies found in the main rare disease markets (the tax credit is 25% instead of 50% for the U.S. since the recent tax reform).

Since the passage of the Orphan Drug Act of 1983, even though new treatment designations can fluctuate year over year, the number of orphan drugs coming to market has skyrocketed in the U.S. According to Pharmaceutical Processing World, "there was just one drug with orphan designation in 1983, jumping to 40 the next year. The number of orphan drugs on the market reached 121 in the year 2007. Today, over 600 orphan drugs have received FDA approval in the U.S." We observe similar developments in the EU and in Japan.

In addition to public incentives, the orphan drugs market still remains largely underpenetrated, representing niche markets with limited, if any, competition. 90% of known rare diseases still lack treatments. It has driven many companies to specialize in this industry, despite the presence of big pharma, as few companies are active in orphan indications. Especially, patented orphan drugs face limited generic competition because of their biological nature and the small patient population they address.

Another enticing element is that orphan drugs are very costly, leading to margins among the best in the whole pharmaceutical industry. In 2016, the average cost per patient of an orphan drug was five times higher than non-orphan drugs in the U.S. While the gap may be less important in other regions, orphan drugs prices are definitely higher than non-orphan drugs.

That said, a company selling highly expensive drugs is at risk of a regulatory crackdown on prices. This risk is exacerbated in countries where social security allows limited reimbursement, leaving patients with considerable out-of-pocket expenses. As far as Europe is concerned, although orphan designation and marketing authorization is at the European level, pricing and reimbursement are at a national level, and in many countries, pricing is either freely priced by the manufacturer or has the same pricing procedure as non-orphan drugs. However, a key element is that in many European countries, most rare disease treatments are eligible for partial or total reimbursement, as shown below.

Orphan drugs prices in the U.S. are considerably higher than in Europe due to the American healthcare system. A 2011 budget impact study in 18 countries in Europe showed that the annual patient cost of commercially available orphan drugs varied between EUR 1,251 and EUR 407,631 with a median cost of EUR 32,242 per treatment year per patient (source: Journal of Market Access & Health Policy, page 5), equivalent to USD 36,503 at EUR/USD = 1.1321. That's compared to a median cost of USD 64,099 in 2012, approximately at the same time as the European study's figures. It implies that at that time, the median cost per treatment per year of an orphan drug was 75% higher in the U.S. than in Europe. Furthermore, given the considerable increase in the median cost per patient per year in the U.S. since 2012, it would not be surprising if the gap between European and American pricing had increased.

The risk of a regulatory crackdown on pharmaceutical prices in the U.S. is therefore very real. The current administration has already expressed its intent to reduce drug prices and the next administrations are likely to have the same view given the growing awareness to the healthcare issue in America. All the more as with all the money that has been spent to curb the coronavirus impact on the U.S. economy, government spending is likely to be stretched.

To alleviate this risk while remaining exposed to the fast-growing and highly-profitable rare disease industry, a good solution is to focus on companies whose sales are geographically well diversified and not too much exposed to the U.S. market. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, with 32% of sales in the U.S., 54% of sales in Europe and 14% in other areas, fits quite well. What's more, the company's main drugs are reimbursed in most European markets where they are sold.

Another attractive trait of the rare disease industry is that the probability of successfully developing an orphan drug, from Phase 1 to regulatory approval, is significantly higher than for common diseases, at least in the U.S. From 2006 to 2015, the probability of a drug targeting a rare disease being approved from Phase 1 was 25.3% in the U.S., against 9.6% for all diseases. That's because, according to the company's website, "orphan drugs have a shorter time to market: there are multiple ways to speed up R&D projects, including orphan development designation, priority review by FDA and EMA and conditional approvals in case of unmet medical needs".

Competitive Landscape

There are many companies involved in the research, production and distribution of orphan drugs. First, there are the large pharmaceutical companies, very active in the orphan drugs market, though they are not specialized on it. They obviously focus their research on the rare diseases representing the biggest addressable markets.

In recent years, there has also been a new trend with big pharma companies not always researching new drugs upfront but rather acquiring biotechs or the rights of orphan drugs already approved. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), and Celgene are leading orphan drug acquirers. "Around 50% of the top 20 orphan drugs were either acquired or in-licensed by large pharmaceutical companies between 2008 and 2012", according to MarketWatch.

Then there are the pure-players, that is to say the companies that have exclusively or almost exclusively orphan drugs sales. We can separate them in two groups: the ones engaged in the oncology rare diseases market and the ones engaged in the non-oncology rare diseases market. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum falls in the latter and, according to Statista data, is the 12th biggest non-oncology rare diseases pure-player in the world, by enterprise value.

Segments & Products

The company has three distinguishable segments: Haematology, Immunology and Specialty Care. The sales breakdown into each of them is provided as follows.

Source: Author's work, based on data from the FY 2019 annual report

The markets deserved by each segment was as follows, at the end of 2019.

Source: Company's 2019 annual report

Let's now dig into each segment separately.

The Haematology segment deals with diseases of the blood. According to the company's website, "this area covers a wide range of diseases and problems, including those involving red and white blood cells, coagulation and platelets, and bone marrow. Some diseases of the blood are malignant, involving cancer, while others are benign".

In this segment, the company currently treats two types of disorders in this segment: Haemophilia and Thrombocytopenia.

According to the company's website, "Haemophilia is a type of bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. SOBI provides extended half-life recombinant replacement clotting factor treatments for haemophilia A [lack of coagulation factor VIII] and haemophilia B [lack of coagulation factor IX]". The company's goal is to enable access to their treatments in Europe, most countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and Russia. The company's revenues from this disease are twofold: a first stream comes from its own sales of two products, Elocta and Alprolix, and a second stream consists in royalties from Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) sales of Eloctate and Alprolix, which are owned by SOBI. Elocta and Alprolix face competition from Pfizer's Cyklokapron and Xyntha, Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) Advate and Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) NovoSeven branded drugs, as well as generic competition from Apotex's and Teva Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TEVA) desmopressin. Eloctra is a treatment for Haemophilia A whereas Alprolix is a treatment for Haemophilia B.

Another haematology disorder is Thrombocytopenia. "Thrombocytopenia is a condition characterised by abnormally low levels of platelets, also known as thrombocytes, in the blood. It comes in several forms, including an autoimmune form, another connected to chronic liver disease, and can also be a result of chemotherapy", according to the company's website. SOBI's wholly owned subsidiary Dova Pharmaceutical produces and markets Doptelet, "a thrombopoietin receptor agonist, which is used in the treatment of thrombocytopenia by increasing platelet count". As Dova Pharmaceutical was acquired by SOBI in 2019, Doptelet's consolidation in SOBI's income statement did not contribute much to the segment's sales. Doptelet faces competition from branded drugs such as GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Promacta as well as generic competition from prednisone, a molecule manufactured by Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF) (OTCPK:HKMPY) and Teva, among others.

SOBI has a last stream of revenue in the haematology segment: the manufacturing of the drug substance for ReFacto AF/Xyntha for Pfizer.

In 2019, the haematology segment's sales by product were as follows. Admittedly, Elocta accounts for most of the segment's sales. Direct sales from Alprolix, followed by royalties from the partnership with Sanofi, are the 2nd and 3rd sales drivers of this segment, respectively. Eloctra and Alprolix derive most of their sales growth in the French, German and Italian markets.

Source: Author's work, based on data from the company's 2019 annual report

This breakdown shows a lack of diversification, with two products accounting for almost 80% of the Haematology segment's sales (43.2% of the company's total sales). Therefore, we have to pay attention to the segment's sales evolution in recent years, which is as follows. It is important to note that in 2016, royalties were inflated by one-time credits due to the first commercial year of Sanofi's sales from SOBI's Elocta and Alprolix. Excluding the SEK 708 of these credits that are non-recurring, royalties sales growth in 2017 would have been 43%, instead of (23%). Accordingly, 2017 Haematology sales growth would have been 105%, and not 47% as at first glance. I have put both reported and adjusted data.

Source: Author's work, based on data retrieved from the company's annual reports

We are clearly observing a growth deceleration in Elocta, Alprolix and royalties from these two drugs. Consequently, Haematology total sales growth has been decelerating as well, from 105% in 2017 to 29% in 2019. It comes as no surprise knowing that all pharmaceutical drugs follow a Gauss curve, with sales growing, then peaking at some point, and finally declining as substitution products enter the market. In the case of orphan drugs, growth generally decelerates quicker than for others due to the smaller addressable market of these drugs.

Absent from this picture is the last quarter reported, Q1 2020. This quarter was quite impressive in this segment as SOBI displayed an acceleration in sales growth driven by Elocta and Alprolix, as well as a strong rebound in sales from the ReFacto's substance for Pfizer. As a result, sales growth of the Haematology segment in Q1 2020 was an impressive 38% - very close to the growth of 42% observed in Q1 2019 - and sharply higher than the growth of 22% seen in Q4 2019. Nevertheless, this higher growth is attributable to a stocking effect due to the COVID-19 lockdown in many markets. The ReFacto manufacturing revenue, especially, was up 115%, but this was caused by "phasing effects" according to the company's financial review. Q2 2020 and most of all Q3 2020 should lead to a destocking effect, offsetting Q1 growth. It is unlikely that growth would have been higher without the COVID-19 stocking effect considering the decelerating trend observed in precedent quarters. Therefore, the normative growth rate should have been probably been around 20% in Q1 2020.

Source: Author's work, based on data retrieved from the company's annual reports

Then there is the Immunology segment (33% of total sales in 2019), which deals with the immune system's issues such as malfunction, underreacting or overreacting to a perceived threat.

SOBI sells a drug that "liberate IL-1 in the immune system for some rare diseases, such as CAPS (cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes), characterized by excessive production of the protein interleukin 1-beta. CAPS' two most severe forms are NOMID (neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease) and CINCA (chronic infantile neurological, cutaneous and articular syndrome). Similarly, IL-1 is also important in Still’s disease, a rare, systemic autoinflammatory disease characterized by high fevers, joint pain and a rash". SOBI manufactures Kineret to provide IL-1 to patients.

SOBI also provides drugs that act against abnormally high levels of IFNγ in the immune system. According to the company's website, "The body’s immune system uses IFNγ to fight viral and intracellular bacterial infections but abnormal levels are associated with autoinflammatory and autoimmune diseases including lupus, insulin-dependent diabetes, arthritis, and haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), among others. HLH is an extremely rare, rapidly progressive and often-fatal syndrome of hyperinflammation in which massive overproduction of IFNγ is thought to drive immune system hyperactivation, which ultimately leads to organ failures. It is estimated that around 100 cases of primary HLH are diagnosed each year in the US, but this is believed to represent an under-diagnosis. The immediate goal of treatment is to bring the hyperinflammation under control quickly to make the patient eligible for a haematopoietic stem-cell transplant." SOBI manufactures Gamifant against the HLH disease.

SOBI is also active against RSV. According to the company's website, "RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a common and highly contagious seasonal virus that is contracted by nearly all infants by the age of two. In most babies, RSV causes only a mild respiratory infection; however, for some – especially babies who are considered high risk – RSV can develop into a much more serious infection. RSV is the leading cause of hospital admission in infants aged less than one year in the United States". SOBI manufactures Synagis against RSV, only in the U.S. as it has acquired rights only for this region. Source: Company's 2019 annual report

Again, this segment is not very diversified, with Synagis accounting for 55% of the segment's sales, and two drugs for 88% of the segment's sales. Let's have a look at the evolution of annual sales in this segment. Gamifant and Synagis were acquired by SOBI during 2019, which explains why these drugs did not generate sales before 2019. Synagis sales in 2019 are approximately representative as the U.S. rights were integrated in January 2019, but Gamifant was acquired in June so the first six months were not consolidated in 2019. The acquisition of Synagis is transformative for this segment as this drug already accounts for 55% of the segment's sales after just one year of being sold by SOBI.

Source: Author's work, based on data retrieved from the company's annual reports

Source: Author's work, based on data retrieved from the company's annual reports

Contrary to sales of Eloctra and Alprolix in the Heamatology segment, sales of Kineret do not appear to be decelerating. On the contrary, growth appears to be accelerating, from +14% in 2017 to +19% in 2019. The company explains it by several factors, the most important being "increasing awareness among the scientific community of the major role played by IL-1 in the immune system". Kineret sales are especially thriving in North America (a new distribution agreement, including co-payments programmes and assistance with reimbursement, was signed in 2019, expanding patient access), and the drug has now been launched for Still’s disease in all EU markets following EU approval in 2018, and is reimbursed in almost all. Kineret represents a big opportunity for the company as it plans to bring it in new markets where there is unmet medical need. Growth has been spectacular in Q1 2020 (nonetheless, partly due to the stocking effect generated by lockdowns).

According to the company, Gamifant has a strong potential too. The drug was launched in the U.S. in November 2018 and showed that patients treated with the drug's molecule, emapalumab, had a 90% survival rate, against 50%-60% with other treatments (immunosuppressant drugs together with steroids and chemotherapy, a combination that can have significant side effects). The drug is still in launch phase and just 6 months of launch were reported in 2019, so 2020 sales should be materially higher given the much better efficiency of this treatment. Had Gamifant been consolidated in the entire year of 2019, it would have accounted for approximately 20% of the segment's sales. The drug is under review in Europe and in the Middle East and the company is already exploring a regulatory filing in China and other Asian markets where there is a big unmet medical need. In addition, the drug could be prescribed for haemopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). All in all, Gamifant should be a major growth opportunity for the company, especially from 2021 onwards.

Worth noting is that as shown above, quarterly sales of Synagis are very volatile due to the seasonality of the RSV.

Finally, there is the specialty care segment (13% of total sales in 2019). This segment provides "products for the treatment of genetic and metabolic diseases as well as a number of specialist indications". According to the company's website: "An example of a genetic metabolic disease is hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1 (HT-1). HT-1 is a condition where the body is unable to break down tyrosine, one of protein's essential building blocks. When the body cannot break down tyrosine, high levels build up in the blood and form a toxic substance known as succinylacetone. This means that if tyrosinaemia isn't treated, it may cause liver and kidney damage, neurological issues, and shorter life expectancy." In this segment, the company sells Orfadin and other products. This is the company's less attractive segment in terms of growth as Orfadin suffers from generic competition and the associated price erosion, leading to a decline in sales. Nevertheless, the specialty care segment had sales growth of 3% in Q1 2020 and an application was submitted to the EMA for the approval of Orfadin for the treatment of alkaptonuria (AKU), a rare genetic disorder in which the body cannot process homogentisic acid. If approved, it would boost the products sales.

As with any pharmaceutical company, it is important to talk about the pipeline. The company has a number of projects in development and most of them are late-stage (four are at phase 3 and five are pending registration). Most of the pipeline's R&D is fueled by extra indications for existing drugs (Gamifant and Kineret in the immunology segment, Doptelet in the haematology segment). For instance, anakinra, the molecule in the drug Kineret, can be indicated, according to SOBI, for:

Deficiency of interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA), a rare and life-threatening autoinflammatory disease. Anakinra could be a substitute for colchicine, a molecule found in Colcrys, a drug manufactured by URL Pharma (owned by Takeda Pharmaceuticals). According to this article from NCBI following a clinical experiment, "anakinra initiation resulted in marked and sustained clinical and laboratory improvement" to treat DIRA.

Familial Mediterranean fever (FMF), an inherited disorder manifested by episodic fevers, often with pain in the abdomen, joints or chest, and rash in the lower extremities. FMF is considered a rare disease worldwide; however, it is very common in people of Jewish, Armenian, Arab and Turkish heritage. Among people with these backgrounds, about 1 in 200 has FMF. In addition, according to an article from NCBI, anakinra proved to have excellent results on a patient suffering from FMF and the efficiency of anakinra was superior to colchicine, another drug used for this disease. SOBI has submitted a filing for anakinra indication for FMF. SOBI's anakinra would notably compete with Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) canakinumab molecule for the treatment of FMF.

The company has another drug in the pipeline, BIVV001, for haemophilia A (to diversify beyond Eloctra). SOBI sees BIVV001 as having the potential to deliver "a new standard of care" for people with haemophilia A by adding BIVV001 to its collaboration agreement with Sanofi.

The company also has MEDI8897, for RSV prevention, in its pipeline (to diversify beyond Synogis), also named nirsevimab. It is developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and "has been engineered to have a long half-life so that only one dose will be needed for the entire RSV season". SOBI has the rights to 50% of future U.S. earnings of nirsevimab.

Source: 2019 annual report

FINANCIALS

Below is the evolution of SOBI's main financials in the last 4 years.

Source: Author's work, based on the company's annual reports

Revenue grew at a CAGR of 40% between 2016 and 2019, partly thanks to the lack of substitution products to the company's drugs as well as the effect of companies and drug rights acquisitions. Even though acquisitions were a key driver of sales growth, the company also achieved impressive organic growth. For instance, in Q1 2020, organic sales growth at constant exchange rate (CER) was 29% and accounted for 69% of the total revenue growth, better than in recent quarters.

Source: Author's work, based on non-IFRS data provided by the Company's quarterly reports

Gross profit grew at a CAGR of 44.1%, higher than revenues, leading to a +3% improvement in gross margin between 2016 and 2019. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales were barely changed at the end of this three-year period, but the company achieved a tight control over R&D costs which, from 15% in 2016, accounted for just 10.5% of revenues in 2019. This allowed EBITDA, adjusted for non-recurring items (transaction costs and restructuring expenses), to grow at a CAGR of 59.1% during this period, and adjusted EBITDA margin to improve by 13.7%. EBIT, adjusted for the same expenses, grew 61.2% and adjusted EBIT margin improved by 15.3%. Finally, thanks to a reduction in income taxes, converging to the Swedish corporate tax rate (21.4%), net income increased 63.7% and net margin by 17.1%. Shares outstanding slightly increased, by 3.4%, leading to a 58.3% increase in Basic EPS over this period.

SOBI's margins for the period 2016-2019 were as follows. According to FactSet consensus estimates, EBITDA margin is forecast to decrease to 41.1% in 2022, EBIT margin to decrease to 32.4% in 2022 and net margin to decrease to 23.9%.

Source: Author's work, based on the company's annual reports

Coming back to the selected financials above, it is important to highlight that unlevered free cash flow in 2019 was negatively affected by non-recurring expenses related to acquisitions of business and purchase of intangible assets (drug rights) from other companies, which had a negative cash flow impact of SEK 22B (USD 2.35B). These expenses have to be excluded to compute projections for unlevered free cash flows, in the absence of any corresponding impact on sales projected. Thus, excluding these expenses, free cash flow would have been around SEK 3B (USD 0.32B) in 2019, an increase of approximately 42% compared to 2018.

Source: Author's work, based on Company's data and Infront Analytics data

Turning to indebtedness, SOBI generated SEK 7,035M of TTM EBITDA, adjusted for non-recurring items, and net debt stood at SEK 26,447M at the end of March, 2020, giving the company a high 3.76x leverage ratio. The breakdown of this leverage is given as follows. The company's definition of net debt is quite distorted in that they only take into account interest-bearing debt and exclude leases as well as liabilities to other pharmaceutical companies. Therefore, the right figure for net debt is provided by WVB (SEK 26,447M).

Source: Author's work based on Company's annual and interim reports

Despite being high levels of leverage, SOBI generated SEK 1,756M of unlevered free cash flow in Q1 2020 and could generate around SEK 4,063M of unlevered free cash flow for the last three quarters of 2020, per my calculations, which would give the company SEK 5,819M of unlevered free cash flow for the whole year, enough to pay all the current financial debt. Nevertheless, it will be important to monitor the free cash flow generation in the next three quarters as the company does not have much room for manoeuvre financially.

VALUATION

We will value SOBI thanks to three different approaches: a DCF, listed-peers multiples and historical multiples.

My assumptions for the DCF are as follows:

Sales growth as follows depending on the scenario and fiscal years concerned. For the period 2020-2022, I used consensus FactSet estimates in the base case scenario and my own assumptions for the period 2023-2025. To obtain bear case and bull case estimates, I take the base case figure +/- 1.5%.

Sales growth, % FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Terminal Year BEAR CASE 10,0% 5,2% 6,9% 4,5% 3,5% 2,5% 2,0% BASE CASE 17,1% 6,7% 8,4% 6,0% 5,0% 4,0% 2,0% BULL CASE 19,0% 8,2% 9,9% 7,5% 6,5% 5,5% 2,0%

Source: Author's work, partly based on FactSet estimates

COGS at (24.5)% of sales for Q2-Q4 2020 and at (24.0)% of sales for 2021-Terminal Year, in line with FY 2019 and supported by the clear decrease in COGS as a percentage of sales in the last four years, from (30.0)% in 2016 to (23.4)% in 2019.

S&A Expenses as follows depending on the scenario and fiscal years concerned. All estimates are based on my own assumptions. To obtain bear case (resp. bull case) estimates, I take the bear case figure of the previous year and subtract (resp. add) 0.5%.

S&A Expenses, % FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Terminal Year BEAR CASE -36,0% -36,5% -37,0% -37,5% -38,0% -38,5% -38,5% BASE CASE -35,0% -35,0% -35,0% -35,0% -35,0% -35,0% -35,0% BULL CASE -34,0% -33,5% -33,0% -32,5% -32,0% -31,5% -31,5%

Source: Author's work

R&D costs at a fixed (12.0)% of sales in the entire projected period, higher than in 2018 and 2019 to conservatively take into account the prospect of higher costs associated with developing the pipeline, especially the drugs still at clinical stage.

Other income/(expense) at 0.0% of sales, consistent with previous years when it hovered around 0.0% and a bit conservative also.

D&A at (11.5)% of sales, almost in line with FY 2019.

Operating taxes at the Swedish corporate tax rate of (21.4)% for the entire projected period.

Purchase of intangible assets at (6.0)% for Q2-Q4 2020 and 2021-2025, in line with FY 2018 (5.9)% which corresponds to a normalized expense contrary to FY 2019.

No divestment/(acquisition) in the entire projected period as sales growth estimates already take into account the company's current portfolio growth deceleration.

CAPEX at (0.5)% of sales, slightly higher than in FY 2018 and FY 2019.

A normative working capital at (33.9)% of sales - which corresponds to the FY 2019 level. It could prove conservative knowing that working capital stood at (26.1)%, (28.0)% and (26.9)% of sales in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Once unlevered free cash flow figures are obtained, we need to discount them at an acceptable rate, commonly the WACC. Its calculation is detailed as follows:

Source: Author's work, based on market data

Therefore, I obtain a WACC of 7.3%, which will be called the "mid" WACC in the following outcomes. I add 1.0% to find the "low" WACC and subtract 1.0% to find the "high" WACC (as the lower the WACC the higher the discounted FCF and vice versa).

The business plan for the projected period, from sales to unlevered FCF, is presented as follows.

BEAR CASE

Source: Author's Work

BASE CASE

Source: Author's Work

BULL CASE

Source: Author's Work

Depending on the WACC and the scenario chosen, we get the following Enterprise Value (EV) outcomes.

E.V, SEK M Low (WACC=8.3%) Mid (WACC=7.3%) High (WACC=6.3%) DCF Bear case 75,625 89,923 110,890 DCF Base case 86,464 103,048 127,379 DCF Bull case 97,832 116,860 144,790

Source: Author's Work

As detailed above, net debt stood at SEK 26,447M at the end of Q1 2020, which is the last figure available. Subtracting it from EV, we get the following equity value outcomes:

Equity value, SEK M Low (WACC=8.3%) Mid (WACC=7.3%) High (WACC=6.3%) DCF Bear case 49,178 63,476 84,443 DCF Base case 60,017 76,601 100,932 DCF Bull case 71,385 90,413 118,343

Source: Author's Work

There are currently 294.3M shares outstanding. By dividing equity value by this figure, we get the following equity value per share outcomes:

Equity Value / share, SEK Low (WACC=8.3%) Mid (WACC=7.3%) High (WACC=6.3%) DCF Bear case 167,1 215,7 286,9 DCF Base case 203,9 260,3 343,0 DCF Bull case 242,6 307,2 402,1

Source: Author's Work

The central DCF outcome (SEK 260.3) exteriorizes an upside potential of 21.6% from the company's current share price (SEK 214.0).

Let's see if multiples valuations based on listed peers generate similar results.

SOBI is currently valued at a sizable discount to peers in the rare diseases industry based on EV/net sales, EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples (the company nevertheless trades at a premium to peers based on EV/EBIT), when comparing the company's valuation to its peers' median and considering different time frames.

Source: Infront Analytics (estimates provided by Factset)

The stock's (discount)/premium to its peers' median, for each multiple, is expressed as follows.

Source: Author's Work, based on data retrieved from Infront Analytics (estimates provided by FactSet)

SOBI's stock exteriorizes a median discount to the peers' median multiples of 20%. Still, it doesn't mean that the stock is obviously "undervalued": if the company presents a similarly weaker forecast growth/margins profile, then the discount is justified. To determine if this discount is fair, we need to compare the company's main forward fundamentals against its peers', which is what we do with the following graphs. The blue and orange curbs are the ones on which we focus our attention here.

Source: Infront Analytics

The following table summarizes the median discount/premium SOBI has on its peers for the selected financials displayed on the graphs above.

Source: Author's Work, based on data retrieved from Infront Analytics

Based on the four financials estimated for 2020, 2021 and 2022, and knowing that they are commonly used to judge whether a stock's discount/premium is deserved or not, it appears that there is no reason for SOBI to be discounted by a median of 20% to peers. Therefore, it implies that there is 20% upside potential for SOBI based on a listed-peers multiples valuation, if it were to rerate in line with its peers' median, equivalent to a price target of SEK 256.8 from the current share price of SEK 214.0.

Finally, let's have a look at SOBI's current NTM multiples against its historical NTM multiples (5 years).

Source: Infront Analytics

We focus on the blue curb, which shows SOBI's historical multiples, and the blue dotted line, which shows the stock's 5-year median multiple. The company clearly seems cheap with this approach too. The stock's (discount)/premium to its 5-year median, for each multiple, is presented as follows.

Source: Author's Work, based on data retrieved from Infront Analytics

Our analysis concludes that SOBI is also cheap from a historical perspective. The stock's current valuation, on a NTM basis, exteriorizes a 20% discount compared to the stock's 5-year historical multiples and implies a price target of SEK 256.8. It is an almost identical discount to the one obtained with both the central DCF scenario and the median listed peers multiples.

All valuations clearly support the same conclusion: SOBI is undervalued by 20%.

Risks

Lack of diversification. While SOBI is not a non-diversified company with for instance only one product being sold, or no products being sold and a dependence on pipeline products being approved, we do not think that this company can be considered fully diversified, with four products (Eloctra - Alprolix - Synagis - Kineret) accounting for ~72% of the company's net sales. However, we argue that this a risk associated with most of the company's peers previously presented and that some biotechs are definitely less diversified while trading at higher multiples.

While SOBI is not a non-diversified company with for instance only one product being sold, or no products being sold and a dependence on pipeline products being approved, we do not think that this company can be considered fully diversified, with four products (Eloctra - Alprolix - Synagis - Kineret) accounting for ~72% of the company's net sales. However, we argue that this a risk associated with most of the company's peers previously presented and that some biotechs are definitely less diversified while trading at higher multiples. Fierce competition . The lack of diversification risk is exacerbated by the admittedly competitive pharmaceutical landscape. Not only does SOBI face the competition of bigger players - notably Big Pharma companies, that have more significant financial means and are more apt to penetrate a market thanks to their critical size - but it could also face increased generic competition at any time (it already does), which would significantly hurt its top line and margins. Nevertheless, we argue that the risk of harmful competition is associated with many other pharmaceutical companies and that it is mitigated by i) the small size of the rare diseases markets, less attractive for big pharma and generic companies, and ii) the extended patent associated with orphan drugs, keeping competitors at bay.

. The lack of diversification risk is exacerbated by the admittedly competitive pharmaceutical landscape. Not only does SOBI face the competition of bigger players - notably Big Pharma companies, that have more significant financial means and are more apt to penetrate a market thanks to their critical size - but it could also face increased generic competition at any time (it already does), which would significantly hurt its top line and margins. Nevertheless, we argue that the risk of harmful competition is associated with many other pharmaceutical companies and that it is mitigated by i) the small size of the rare diseases markets, less attractive for big pharma and generic companies, and ii) the extended patent associated with orphan drugs, keeping competitors at bay. Regulatory crackdown . As previously explained, orphan drugs command significantly higher prices than non-orphan ones. Therefore, regulators could attempt to cap orphan drugs prices, which would have an adverse effect on the rare diseases companies' sales and margins. However, we think that this risk mostly concerns the U.S. market as orphan drugs are priced at whopping prices, but SOBI generates "only" ~32% of sales in the U.S.

. As previously explained, orphan drugs command significantly higher prices than non-orphan ones. Therefore, regulators could attempt to cap orphan drugs prices, which would have an adverse effect on the rare diseases companies' sales and margins. However, we think that this risk mostly concerns the U.S. market as orphan drugs are priced at whopping prices, but SOBI generates "only" ~32% of sales in the U.S. Debt burden. The company has a significant debt load that will probably impose 2020 free cash flow to be almost entirely allocated to paying back current financial liabilities, excluding any successful renegotiation with Sanofi and AstraZeneca as for the timing of SOBI's contingent considerations.

Analyst Recommendations

As of 06/25/2020, there were 7 "strong buy" ratings on the stock, 1 "buy" rating and 2 "hold" ratings on the stock.

CONCLUSION

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is a solid pure-player company in the rare diseases industry, with a compelling portfolio of products enhanced by out-licensing agreements, a promising pipeline and a good geographical diversification with other markets, notably China, being targeted by the company. The company has successfully integrated its acquisitions, which made a lot of sense strategically and financially. While there are risks with this company, especially the lack of financial room for maoeuvre, the 20% discount to its peers, some of which are even riskier due to their reliance on one or two drugs or their pipeline at clinical stage, is overdone. The stock should trade in line with its peers and its historical multiples, which the central DCF model also supports. The three valuation methods used all point out to an upside potential of 20% and a implied price target of SEK 260.0.

