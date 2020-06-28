The company had no choice but to suspend its dividend for the time being as it monitors its rent collections during the pandemic.

Perhaps what is most striking about the pandemic was the speed at which it shut down large parts of the economy. I recall going to the gym and movie theater back in February in a carefree manner without giving much thought to the risk of infection. Then in March, things took a turn for the worse as concerns over the pandemic grew. Shopping center REITs, which are generally considered to be recession-resistant, began to look vulnerable in face of the pandemic.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is one such shopping center REIT that hasn’t been spared. It perhaps surprised some of its investors by being one of the earlier REITs to announce a dividend suspension back in April. In this article, I intend to assess what it would take from a rent collection perspective for the dividend to return to its previous level, so let’s get started!

(Source: Company website)

An “Essential” West Coast Operation

Retail Opportunity Investments Corporation operates a portfolio of 88 shopping centers covering 10.1 million square feet in the three West Coast states of Washington, Oregon, and California. Its properties are well-located in desirable metropolitan markets with high average household income and a high 97.7% occupancy rate. What sets ROIC apart from its peers is that it has the highest percentage of properties that are grocery-anchored, which is a big advantage during these times. As seen below, 96% of its properties are grocery-anchored, which is the highest in its peer group.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

Having a higher concentration in “essentials” based shopping centers has undoubtedly helped ROIC from a rent collection perspective. Per the company’s announcement, it collected 70% of its rent for the month of April. This compares favorably to its peers Regency Centers (REG) and Federal Realty (FRT), which collected 68% and 53% of April rents, respectively.

Based on this information, I've put together the first scenario, which assumes no reductions in its operating expense (i.e., no workforce or salary reductions). In this scenario, I've modeled what the dividend payout ratio would be under 70%, 82%, and 90% rent collection rates.

As seen in the graph below, this scenario shows an estimated Q2 payout ratio of 157%, as the dividend payout totals $23 million, which exceeds the $15 million in estimated FFO (calculated as 70% of Q1 revenue minus operating expenses excluding depreciation minus interest expense).

This model shows that ROIC could achieve a covered dividend at a 98% payout ratio, if it collects 82% of its average base rent. And lastly, it could achieve a safe estimated 78% payout ratio if it collects 90% of rent from its tenants.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials).

In the second scenario below, I assume a 10% operating expense reduction, which would lower the dividend payout ratio to 119% at an estimated Q2 rent collection rate of 70%. In addition, the dividend would be fully covered at a comparatively lower 75% rent collection rate under this scenario. At a 90% rent collection rate, the dividend payout ratio would fall to a safer 68%.

(Source: Created by author)

Next, I take a look at the balance sheet to see if shortfalls in dividend coverage can be made up with cash on hand. As seen below, the company’s cash balance surged in Q1’20. However, that is due to management drawing upon its credit facility, as many companies have done to boost liquidity during this recession. Therefore, by looking at its pre-pandemic cash balance and without factoring in proceeds from sale of property, it seems that ROIC is unable to make up the dividend shortfall with its cash on hand without touching borrowings from its credit facility.

(Source: Created by author)

Investor Takeaway

ROIC operates a high-quality portfolio of primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers that are based in attractive metropolitan markets on the West Coast. As demonstrated in the first scenario, with no reductions in operating expense, ROIC would need to collect 82% of its average base rent in order to fully cover its dividend. In the second scenario, with a 10% reduction in operating expense, ROIC would be able to cover its dividend at just a 75% rent collection rate.

Although it appears that ROIC is unable to cover its dividend at this point, any easing of the pandemic could quickly reverse the fortunes for this company. I have a Buy rating on the shares at the current price of $11.16 and a P/FFO ratio of 10.6. This is based on an expectation of a return to normalcy by the end of this year or early next year, and based on the company’s high quality and “essential” assets. I have a one-year price target of $14, which I believe is conservative, given that the shares have traded above $15 during all of the five years prior to 2020.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.