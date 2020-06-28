It's been an exciting start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) as we've seen several names bid up by investors, with over fifteen names now sporting triple-digit year-to-date returns. The most recent name to join the 100% year-to-date performance club is Banyan Gold (OTCPK:BYAGF). The catalyst for this recent strength in the share price is the release of a maiden resource estimate at the company's optioned AurMac Project in the Yukon that's pushed the stock up 250% in 30 days. While the recent estimate proved up nearly 1 million ounces, the option agreement is not the most attractive, and the resource comes in at quite low grades compared to other Yukon peers. Therefore, while a rising tide in the form of the gold (GLD) price could lift all boats, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Website)

Banyan Gold released its maiden resource estimate for its optioned AurMac Gold Project in the Yukon Territories last week, with the report showing a resource of 903,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.54 grams per tonne gold. While this is a decent amount of ounces for a sub $50 million market cap junior, the grade leaves a lot to be desired here, as I generally avoid any projects with a grade lower than 0.60 grams per tonne gold. This is not to say that low-grade projects can't work, and SSR Mining (SSRM) has certainly proved it can work with Marigold, but there is significantly less room for error the lower below 0.70 grams per tonne gold a resource is. In Banyan's case, the significant net-smelter-returns [NSR] on the property, held by Alexco Resource (AXU) and Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF). Before digging into the resource and option agreements any further, let's take a closer look at the project below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the above map, Banyan Gold has a great location in the Yukon Territories, located less than 40 kilometers from Victoria Gold's (OTCPK:VITFF) Eagle Gold Mine, and less than 20 kilometers from Alexco's (AXU) Keno Hill Silver District. The company currently has an option agreement in place with both companies on the AurMac Gold Project, located just over 50 kilometers northeast of Mayo, with a land package of 9,200 hectares. The company has been actively drilling the property for nearly three years now, and the most recent resource estimate is confirmation of their hard work on the property. The company also has a second project, Hyland, that sits in southern Yukon with a current resource of just over 500,000 ounces of gold. In this article, however, we'll be focusing mostly on the AurMac Project.

(Source: Company News Release)

If we take a look at the table above, we can see that the majority of the resource is contained at Airstrip, an area that's been delineated over a 1-kilometer strike length to date. Not surprisingly, this is the company's top priority area, given the more considerable resource. To date, the Airstrip deposit remains open to the east, west, and at depth based on current drilling. Meanwhile, roughly one-sixth of the total AurMac resource is at Powerline, a much smaller deposit south of Airstrip. Banyan is currently planning a very modest Phase 1 drill program to test both deposits further in hopes of adding ounces to the total AurMac resource. However, unless we can see some higher-grade hits coming out of both deposits, I don't see the deposit as anything special. Generally, I prefer to invest in junior with resources above 1.0 grams per tonne gold. However, I will occasionally invest in lower-grade juniors if they have a Preliminary Economic Assessment in place, which increases confidence in project economics. Therefore, while my opinion is just one of many, I believe we're going to need to see a higher-grade component to this resource to improve the probabilities that it's truly economical.

(Source: Banyan Gold, Youtube.com)

The other issue with Banyan is that this is an optioned property with Alexco Resources and Victoria Gold as partners, and the company has the potential to earn up to 51%, 75%, or 100% of the project. The 100% commitment will come with a 6% net-smelter-return on the project to Victoria Gold, with a cost of $7 million to reduce this NSR to 1%. This is a massive NSR as far as most gold projects go, weighing on the economics of the project for an already low-grade deposit unless the company buys back the royalty. Thus far, the company has completed all necessary expenditures to earn a 51% interest in the project but will need to spend $1.6 million at McQuesten and $1.6 million at Aurex (the two areas that make up AurMac) by 2023 to continue to fill its requirements. While this is a very modest amount of capital for most juniors, it's not for Banyan Gold, which currently has less than $1 million in cash. Therefore, these requirements have mostly sidelined the company's exploration efforts at its 100% owned Hyland Gold Project in the southern Yukon while the company is forced to spend at AurMac.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Many investors have discussed on various boards how Banyan Gold is insanely cheap for a gold junior with over 1.4 million ounces of global gold resources at both AurMac and Hyland. Currently, the company's market capitalization sits at $20 million based on 135 million shares and a share price of $0.15, but I believe this share count is set to grow, considering that the company is going to need to dilute in the next 12 months to raise cash. Besides, the company's only 100% owned resources are at Hyland (524,000 ounces), and the 903,000-ounce resource proven up at AurMac requires a massive NSR and significant expenditures to gain 100% of the project. Therefore, I believe the fair estimate for global gold resources for Banyan is 984,000. This is calculated based on 100% of 524,000 ounces at Hyland and a 51% interest in 903,000 ounces at AurMac. Based on a market cap of $20 million and a 984,000-ounce resource, Banyan is currently valued at $20.32/oz. At first glance, this might look extremely cheap; however, if we stack this up against other Yukon peers, it's not cheap at all.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Data)

As the above chart shows, ATAC Resources (OTCPK:ATADF) and Golden Predator (OTCQX:NTGSF) have more significant resources at 2.15 million ounces and 1.48 million ounces, respectively, yet they're valued at lower levels on a per ounce basis. ATAC Resources is valued at $8.83/oz on an enterprise value per ounce basis, and the company has a resource that's more than double that of Banyan's size with grades that are 500% higher at 4.01 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, Golden Predator has a 1.48 million ounce resource at 1.02 grams per tonne gold and is also valued lower than Banyan with a valuation of $18.91/oz. Given that Banyan has the highest enterprise value per ounce of the three but has the smallest resource with the lowest grades by a country mile, I would argue that Banyan has an inferior resource with a premium valuation. This chart does not imply that investors should sell Banyan Gold and buy Golden Predator or ATAC Resources; it's only meant to point out that Banyan is not cheap relative to Yukon peers. In fact, I don't find any of these companies overly attractive, but I would argue that Banyan has the least attractive resource of the three, especially considering the massive NSR tied to the project by the option agreement.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, while Banyan Gold's maiden resource estimate is a step in the right direction, it has two problems that make it difficult to invest in relative to peers. The first is an extremely low cash position that suggests that dilution is on the horizon as the company will be forced to raise capital before year-end. The second issue is that the company has a rather unattractive option agreement at AurMac with a massive NSR on the project, and a resource that's relatively low grade even when compared to other low-grade gold deposits. Based on this, I believe there are much better low-grade explorers in the sector, and I don't see anything special about Banyan Gold on a relative basis to its peers. While a rising gold price could easily keep a bid under Banyan, I would much rather own names like Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF) if I was hunting for low-grade explorers in the space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, IRRZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.