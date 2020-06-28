Taxes May Rise Next Year, But That Is Good News For Muni Investors

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to give a broad overview on what is going on in the market right now and how investors may want to begin to position themselves as we head into the second half of the year. As my readers know, I had been getting increasingly concerned about the rising values of equities across the board and have been diversifying into cash, bonds, and gold. Now that volatility has picked back up, I wanted to use this opportunity to discuss another theme I think will play well in heading into 2021 and likely beyond.

Specifically, I am referring to the use of municipal (muni) bonds, which is a sector of the market I have advocated for a long time. Since 2018, the impact of SALT deduction limits has been extremely apparent in the market, with retail demand soaring. However, we are now in a presidential election season, and the future of the SALT deduction cap remains in doubt, with fierce Democratic opposition. Despite a potential loss of this tailwind for the sector, I see multiple reasons why investors may want to begin to position themselves within the sector now, which I will discuss in turn in the paragraphs below.

Volatility In Munis Has Fortunately Fallen

I want to begin by saying I was disappointed how muni bonds fared as a whole during the March sell-off. As investors are more than likely aware, it seemed every asset class fell off a cliff during the height of the selling. The hedges I had bought, including muni bonds, corporate bonds, and utilities, all saw heavy losses. Essentially, having hedges offered no protection, and that was a bit unnerving.

While this is an important point, we do have to consider that the Covid-induced sell-off was a bit of a rarity. It was not your typical market crisis, nor it is something investors can really plan for. Pandemics are rare, but can happen, but the recent market rebound shows us that they are often short-lived if the government takes action. As a result, despite the poor performance earlier this year, I remain committed to this asset class, and its subsequent rebound off the lows gives me a lot of confidence in the longer-term story.

And it seems the market shares my view, for now. To see why, consider that volatility in the muni space has fallen dramatically since March, indicating stability has returned. In fact, volatility is 3-4 times lower than it was just a few months ago, showing clearly how far we have come:

Source: Lord Abbett

My point here is investors can take some comfort in the fact that muni bonds have returned to a level of normalcy. While the sector certainly faces challenges ahead, such as climbing government deficits, lower tax revenues, and a clouded political future, I still believe it remains an attractive asset class for retail investors. While the performance in March concerns me, the subsequent rally and return to a semblance of normalcy in terms of volatility suggests that the worst has passed. This helps support my thesis to continue building to my muni positions going forward.

Government Debt Has Soared; I Forecast Higher Taxes

My next point will take head-on a clear headwind facing the muni bond sector. Specifically, this is rising government debt, resulting from a combination of higher government outlays and lower tax revenues. Obviously, the government's response to Covid-19 has been to spend, and spend a lot. These efforts were undoubtedly necessary, but the end result has been ballooning federal and local debt balances. This has stemmed from a wave of different government actions to direct support of the health care sector, stimulus payments to individuals, business loans, and borrowing by the Fed.

While I am not disputing the merit behind these actions, the point to emphasize here is the gap between spending and revenue has hit extremes, with budget shortfalls spiking in the short term, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

This was a fear investors had when the pandemic first began and has become reality, partially justifying the volatility that we saw in the muni space. While investment-grade munis have a strong track record of low defaults, investors were concerned this spreading pandemic would challenge that record and sold off accordingly.

Fortunately, we have not yet seen a wave of muni defaults, although that risk is still out there. While the increase in the federal deficit is a concern, most muni issuance comes locally, at either the state or city level. Therefore, a look at how individual states are faring is especially important for the outlook in this sector. Similar to the federal government, states are under pressure, as economic lockdowns and rising unemployment have slashed tax collections. Further, the impact is expected to continue into next year at least, with every state impacted to some degree, according to a recent report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a non-profit research group:

Source: Center On Budget and Policy Priorities

As you can see, the budget challenges facing the U.S. on a national and state level are enormous.

Given this backdrop, readers may be asking, "why would I want exposure to this reality via muni bonds?". It is a fair point, and the answer is simple. I see revenues coming back for two reasons. One, the worst of the health crisis is probably over, suggesting budget deficits are unlikely to get worse from here. Two, government authorities on both the national and local levels have the ability to tax. And tax they shall. A key driver behind my thesis is that taxes will be going up, certainly next year if not sooner, and I will explain why this could be bullish for munis below.

The Tax Man Cometh

As I noted, I expect taxes to rise in the future, probably by a meaningful amount. This will impact munis in two important ways. One, it will help governments make up for these budget shortfalls by increasing tax collections. This will decrease the likelihood of defaults in the sector. Two, it will drive demand for muni bonds. As investors see their tax bills rise, they will undoubtedly look for ways to mitigate the impact. Muni bonds, in most instances, provide a tax-free income source, which is one way investors can offset an increase in taxes in another area.

Of course, rising taxes on the national level may be a hard sell. In the short term, this is not going to happen, as neither party is going to propose new taxes right now. The earliest this would occur is in 2021, and if incumbent President Donald Trump wins re-election, tax rates may not move much. However, as I mentioned earlier, most muni bonds are issues on a state or local level. These municipalities can act independently of the federal government to raise taxes. Further, while many investors are likely concerned sales tax revenue will not return to pre-crisis levels, even with an increase in the absolute percentage charged, local governments actually rely less on sales tax revenue than one may think.

To understand what I mean, let us consider where local government revenues are predominately derived. While sales tax receipts are certainly important, the biggest source of local revenue is actually property taxes, at over 70% of total revenue, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: PIMCO

My point here is local governments have absolute ability over the primary source of tax revenue. While raising property taxes will certainly face opposition, it will probably become necessary in the months ahead to make up for the shortfalls in other areas. Local authorities can raise the tax burden in two ways - by raising the percentage charged on the value of properties, or by reassessing property values at higher rates. For municipalities that have delayed property reassessments in recent years, doing so now will all but certainly result in higher values, as property values have risen across the country year over year for the past decade.

My takeaway is the ability to tax will probably fend off widespread defaults. Investment-grade muni bonds are typically issued and backed by state and local governments that rely on those bonds to provide essential services. Faced with the choice to default and/or stop providing those services, or raise taxes, I have to assume the latter is going to happen. This will improve the outlook for the muni bond sector, while simultaneously increasing demand for the bonds themselves.

A Biden Win - Higher Corporate Taxes, More Corporate Buying

My prior paragraph discussed the realistic outlook for higher taxes on the local front, but how about at the national level? We all know that tax burdens for both individuals and corporations have declined in recent years, and four more years of a President Trump administration is unlikely to change much of this. Yet, government deficits remain an increasing concern, so it is now more likely that we will see higher federal taxes at some point in the future. While this could be a while from now, a win by Democratic candidate Joe Biden could make that a reality sooner rather than later.

To understand why, consider Biden's recent campaign pledges as regards taxes. Two important bullet points stick out, with respect to muni bonds. Specifically, they are increases on both high income tax filers and corporations, as summarized by the non-profit Tax Foundation:

Source: Tax Foundation

For this review, I am not going to talk about the merit or justification for these increases. The debate on whether this is a "good" idea could stretch on endlessly. Rather, I will focus on what this means for the muni bond market as a whole, which I believe is a positive impact.

The reason being, high-income earners and corporations are the two biggest buyers of muni bonds. Therefore, when they see their taxes go up, their demand for munis will likely rise, all other things being equal. The point on individuals is especially relevant, as a rise in the absolute tax rate would counteract a repeal of the $10,000 SALT deduction cap, which has disproportionately impacted high earnings in high-tax jurisdictions. What I mean is, if the Democrats win control of the White House and/or Congress, a repeal of this tailwind (the SALT deduction cap) for muni bonds could go away. However, a rise in the tax rate will negate some of that immediate benefit to these same high-income filers. Therefore, I believe demand from the retail investor will remain higher under a Trump or Biden administration.

Turning to the corporate rate, I believe this is an important tailwind for the sector as a whole. When the recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) went into effect, the corporate rate for U.S. taxes declined to 21%. In isolation, this made the tax savings for muni bonds less favorable to corporations, which decreased their appetite for those bonds. This is why we saw an initial fall in prices for the bonds post-tax reform. Corporate demand went way down immediately, and it took a while for retail demand to make up for it.

To understand why this is an important point, let us consider how big of a player corporations are in the muni space. While retail households continue to make up the biggest source of demand, large banks and insurance companies have historically been big buyers. This is because investment-grade munis are very liquid and safe, and they are allowed to hold these bonds on their books to meet capital requirements set by regulators. If we look back to 2017, prior to when the TCJA went into effect, we see that insurance companies and banks accounted for about 30% of muni bond purchases, as shown below:

Source: New England Asset Management

Fast forward to 2019, when effects of the TCJA became apparent, and we see the corporate ownership has declined from both of those parties, shown below:

Source: Invesco

Of course, corporate buying is still a large part in the market, and investors may note that there has not been a dramatic fall in buying. Yet, a 5-6% decrease in demand in a market worth almost $4 trillion adds up to big dollars. If corporate tax rates tick up, this demand could rise to prior levels, which provides a bullish tailwind for the underlying values of the assets in the sector.

With this in mind, how likely is it that we can expect higher corporate taxes, resulting from a Joe Biden presidency? While nobody knows for sure what the outcome of the November election will be, the polls suggest a rise in Biden's chances. While the 2016 election would make one wary of placing too much reliance on polling, it is important to recognize Biden's widening lead across battleground states in a slew of reputable polls:

Source: Real Clear Politics

Ultimately, Biden's chances are rising, and a Biden presidency is bullish for muni bonds, in my view, assuming his tax proposals become reality. On the flip side, a Trump re-election would likewise be positive, as this is a sector that has seen gains during his tenure. In short, I see a positive story for munis as a whole heading into 2021 and beyond regardless of the election outcome.

Bottom Line

Munis have rallied hard, and I like them for a core, long-term equity hedge. However, I am not oblivious to the risks facing the sector, such as rising government debt. While I believe subsequent tax increases will improve the credit outlook for munis, while simultaneously increasing demand for the bonds, I am not pushing the risk envelope just yet. As a result, I am focusing on investment-grade munis exclusively at the expense of higher-yielding, non-investment-grade bonds. For investors looking to buy into this space, there are a plethora of options, many of which I cover regularly. For disclosure, my current holdings are RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI), Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA), and BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). I choose these options for their investment-grade holdings, use of leverage, and discount to NAV. I believe those are all good picks, but my outlook for investment-grade munis is optimistic and would imagine investors would do well with many of the funds available from reputable ETF/CEF managers. As such, I would encourage investors to consider building a position in this asset class at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEA, BBN, RMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.