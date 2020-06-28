Acceleron Reports Positive Top-Line Results for PULSAR Trial

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) announced top-line results from its Phase 2 trial testing sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. The trial involved 106 patients who were randomized to be administered placebo, 0.3 mg/kg of sotatercept, or 0.7 mg/kg of sotatercept subcutaneously every 21 days in combination with stable background PAH-specific therapies. These therapies included mono, double, and triple therapy over a 24-week treatment period.

The phase 2 study was a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. 35 percent of the 106 patients in the trial had received double background PAH-specific therapies and 56% had received triple background PAH-specific therapies. Habib Dable, president and chief executive officer of Acceleron, said, "Although the introduction over the past two decades of more than a dozen treatments for PAH has driven the development of today's combination-therapy strategies, the substantial morbidity still associated with PAH clearly signals the need for a new approach." The trial demonstrated data which was in line across multiple additional endpoints and was unrelated to the baseline features.

The phase 2 study met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoint. The primary endpoint of the study was the change in pulmonary vascular resistance over the 24-week time period of treatment. The key secondary endpoint was a six-minute walk distance or 6MWD. Other exploratory analyses such as mean pulmonary arterial pressure and a change in amino-terminal brain natriuretic propeptide were also measured.

The patients in 0.3mg/kg cohort showed 20.5 percent reduction in PVR while the figure for 0.7mg/kg cohort stood at 33.9 percent. Both sotatercept dose cohorts showed at least a 50-meter improvement from baseline. The drug candidate also showed improvement across multiple exploratory study endpoints at week 24. The treatment results in 51 percent decline in amino-terminal brain natriuretic propeptide. It also showed 20% decrease in mean pulmonary arterial pressure.

The drug candidate was found to be generally well tolerated. The adverse events reported during the study were in line with the data previously reported. 6 percent of patients receiving 0.3 mg/kg of sotatercept plus background therapy reported serious treatment emergent adverse events while 24 percent of the patients in 0.7 mg/kg of sotatercept plus background therapy reported the same.

The Phase 2 trial was powered to identify an 18% reduction in the primary endpoint of PVR and a 24-meter improvement in the secondary endpoint of 6MWD. The participants in the six-month double-blind treatment period were eligible to continue in the 18-month extension period.

Sotatercept is an investigational agent and is aimed to be a selective ligand trap for rebalancing BMPR-II signaling. The drug candidate has exhibited consistent impact across multiple components of disease in its preclinical research. Some of these components are decreased pulmonary pressures, weakened vascular remodeling, enhanced right ventricular function, and diminished right ventricular hypertrophy.

Sotatercept is an investigational therapy and it is currently not approved for any use in any country. Acceleron has a licensing agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for the drug candidate. Sotatercept is also undergoing a Phase 2 trial in treating patients with PAH. It has been given Breakthrough Therapy tag by the FDA for treating PAH. The European Medicines Agency has also given its Priority Medicine tag.

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company and holds leadership position in TGF-beta superfamily and protein engineering segments. It mainly focuses on developing therapies for pulmonary and hematologic ailments. The company also collaborates with Bristol-Myers Squibb for developing various treatment options including reblozyl and luspatercept.

Insmed Reports Positive Data from Phase 2 Willow Study

Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) reported data from the Phase 2 WILLOW study involving brensocatib, which was formerly known as INS1007. The company reported that the study met its primary endpoint. The drug candidate was also found to be generally well tolerated.

The data showed that brensocatib led to significant increase in time to first pulmonary exacerbation over the 24-week treatment period. The 10mg cohort showed 42 percent reduction in the risk of exacerbation at any time during the trial. The 25mg group showed 38 percent reduction for the same metric.

Brensocatib 10mg also showed significant decline in the rate of pulmonary exacerbations. Its 10mg and 30mg dosage reduced the rate of pulmonary exacerbations by 36 percent and 25 percent respectively in comparison to placebo. Martina Flammer, M.D., MBA, chief medical officer of Insmed, said, "Importantly, the new data presented today demonstrate the relationship between NE reduction and risk of exacerbation and serve as further proof of concept of the potential of brensocatib and its unique mechanism of action." The company is now looking to initiate Phase 3 study in the second half of 2020.

Brensocatib is a small molecule, oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase I. The drug candidate holds breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for treating adult patients suffering from NCFBE. Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company and focuses on developing treatments for rare and serious diseases. The company has strong product pipeline with various drug candidates at different stages of trials.

Chiasma Receives FDA Nod for Mycapssa Capsules

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) announced that the FDA has given its approval to Mycapssa capsules as a long-term maintenance treatment for acromegaly patients who have reacted to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. With this approval, Mycapssa has become the first and only FDA approved oral somatostatin analog. The study met its primary endpoint as well as all its secondary endpoints.

Chiasma had supported its application for the approval with data from its Phase 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL clinical trial of octreotide capsules. The study had met its primary endpoint as well as all four of its secondary endpoints. Raj Kannan, chief executive officer of Chiasma, said, "As we move into this next exciting phase as a commercial company, we are prepared to execute on a successful U.S. launch by working with healthcare providers to bring MYCAPSSA to as many patients who could benefit from it." The company also said that the approval also amounts to validation of its TPE delivery platform.

The CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It enrolled 56 adult acromegaly patients whose disease was biochemically controlled by injectable somatostatin analogs. Patients were randomized on a 1:1 basis and were administered octreotide capsules or placebo. The primary endpoint of the trial was the proportion of patients who maintained their biochemical response at the end of the trial period.

MYCAPSSA (octreotide) delayed-release capsule is a somatostatin analog. It is designed for oral use and is indicated for treating acromegaly patients. The company uses its Transient Permeability Enhancer platform for developing oral versions of treatments which are currently only available in injectable forms.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.