In the 260 or so days since I wrote a bearish piece on 8x8 Inc. (EGHT), the shares are down about 21% against a gain of ~2% for the S&P 500. While that’s gratifying on some level, I should look into this company again to see if now’s the time to buy. After all, a company trading at $15.50 is a much less risky investment than that same company when it was trading at $19.50. I’ll examine whether the financial problems I pointed out previously have been solved and will also look at the valuation. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I’ll jump right to the point. The problems I cited in my earlier article linger, and for that reason I think investors would be wise to avoid this name. At the same time, there have been times when I’ve been wrong (I was as shocked as you when I discovered it, dear reader), and this may be one of them. For people who insist on staying long, I think call options make a great alternative to outright share ownership, in spite of their risks.

Financial Snapshot

I sometimes try to not sound like a broken record, because my chief purpose in life is to be as entertaining to you as possible, dear reader. This company leaves me little opportunity to get creative, though, as the song remains very much the same. Notably, the strong negative relationship between sales and net income lingers. Specifically, for the years 2014-2020, there is an incredibly strong negative relationship (r=-.92) between revenue and net income. This prompts the obvious question, “if growing sales at a CAGR of 19% doesn’t lead to profitability, what will?” For those readers who eschew accrual accounting on the naive belief that “cash is king”, I’d point out that the disconnect between revenue and cash from operations is even stronger (2017-2020 r=-.97).

While on the subject of cash from operations, I should point out that CFO has been progressively worse for the past two years. This, in spite of the fact that the firm can “add back” real economic costs like amortization of software to the tune of $19 million. So, even in a (fictional) world where software doesn’t depreciate, the company fails to generate positive cash from operations.

I’d be happy to concede that sales growth here has been impressive, having grown at a CAGR of about 19% for years. That’s an impressive feat, and I think it’s one of the primary reasons why investors buy this name. One thing that’s grown even faster than sales, though, is stock-based compensation. Total stock-based compensation has grown at a CAGR of about 37.5% since 2014 and stock-based compensation per employee has grown at a CAGR of about 15% over the same time period.

Business Sustainability

I think the significantly unprofitable growth this company has experienced over the past several years raises questions about the viability of the business. For that reason, I want to spend some time writing about the size and timing of various cash outflows against current resources. In the following table, I’ve compiled a list of the size and timing of future cash flows here, dear reader. You’re welcome. The point of this exercise is not to be particularly precise. The point here is to understand which of the next few years will be the most onerous from a financial point of view. Please note that the figure for PP&E additions is just an average of the past three years. There’s no reason to assume that this is a precise figure. Lease expenses and the details of the senior notes are much more precise, though.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company has about $137,400 in cash. This suggests to me that the firm has sufficient resources to cover significant business expenses over the next three years. For that reason, I don’t think there’s risk of a solvency crisis here before the company needs to return to the well. That said, I think the company will need to raise more debt of capital from creditors or shareholders to keep the lights on. The good news is that the company is a few years away from needing to do that.

Source: Company filings

It seems to me that this is a company that has generated very compelling revenue growth and not much else for the shareholder. The company has a relatively large cash hoard at the moment, and I think that’s the saving grace here. The company has sufficient resources in order to meet upcoming obligations. Thus, I think there are significant problems here, but there is very little risk of the firm shuttering in my view. I think a troubled business like this one can be a great investment at the right price, and so I’m going to next explore whether or not the stock is compelling.

The Stock

In my opinion, a great company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays, and a troubled company like this one can be a great investment if the shares are cheap enough. In my previous article on 8x8, I “went on about” the fact that price to free cash flow had been bid up to very manic dotcom levels. Unfortunately, free cash flow is a distant memory for this company and I must rely on another measure of value. With the stock trading at about 3.5 times sales, I would admit that the shares are trading on the low end of that range, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Similar results happen when we look at the company through the (very forgiving) lens of enterprise value to revenue. The problem, of course, is that revenue does not lead to profits here as we’ve seen.

My regular readers know that I like to compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow and the like. The lower the ratio, the greater the profit potential, and the lower the risk. The problem in this case is that there’s no measure of economic value (apart from sales) to compare to price. This leaves us revenue, and that’s a poor measure of value in my estimation.

Options As Alternative

I need to present two conclusions at this point in the article. First, I would not buy this stock at current prices because I think the company is fundamentally broken (i.e., the more it sells, the more it loses), and the stock is ridiculously expensive. That said, I’ve been wrong about such companies in the past, and it’s possible that these shares will rise in price in spite of the very compelling arguments I make. I must therefore hold out the possibility that these shares will rise in price, and I’m sure there are some bulls out there who are optimistic about the future here. Second, I think investing well involves minimizing risk as much as possible, and a component of risk minimization involves using as little capital as possible to achieve the same results.

Given the above, I think investors who insist on staying long here should consider call options in lieu of shares. If the shares rally, the owner of call options will benefit just like shareholders. If, as I suspect, the shares continue to fall, the call holder will be out, but may be out far less than the stockholder.

At the moment, my preferred surrogate for shares would be the February 2021 call with a strike of $15. These are currently bid-asked at $3-$4.20. If an investor simply takes the bid on these calls, they will continue to own this stock and will benefit from most upside, but will have only ~28% of the capital committed. I think call options as replacement for stocks presents investors with a potential win-win trade. If the shares rally, the investor participates in most upside. If, on the other hand, the shares drop, the call option will drop, but may drop far less than the stock itself.

There are no free lunches, though, and call options are no exception. There are certainly risks associated with buying calls that the stockholder doesn’t face. Specifically, calls have finite lives and stocks are (theoretically) permanent. It’s possible for the stock to remain just below the strike price for the next nine months, and the stockholder would be indifferent, and the call buyer would lose 100% of their (admittedly smaller) investment. This is the primary risk here in my estimation. I think the trade still makes sense because it gives bulls access to the upside that they see, at a fraction of the cost. I think the shares are overpriced and will continue to falter. Investors who think the opposite, though, should strongly consider calls in lieu of shares. They give most of the upside for only 27% of the cost.

Conclusion

If anything, the problems I cited in my earlier article linger and have actually gotten worse in my view. The more the company sells, the worse it seems to do. It’s now the case that the company is also generating negative cash from operations in spite of impressive sales growth. The good news is that the company has sufficient resources to fund itself for a while, but investors will at some point demand profitability from this business. At the same time, the stock is trading at reasonable valuations on a price to revenue basis, but as we’ve seen revenue seems to have very little impact on earnings, the source of all investor returns. For these reasons, I recommend that investors avoid this name. For those people who insist on staying long, I think the call options cited above are a great way to “play” the investment. These offer much of the taste at a fraction of the calories. So, I think people should continue to avoid this name. For those who disagree with me, I think switching to calls makes sense given that they can drastically reduce risk.

