Two financial ratios have me concerned about the risk presented in these securities.

The uncertainty of loan losses due to COVID-19 is leading this and other banks to raise capital.

A couple of weeks ago, Triumph Bancorp (TBK) became the latest bank to raise capital through a preferred share IPO. The preferred shares, Series C 7.125% Non-Cumulative, are the only current preferred share issuance from the bank. With the yield slightly higher than its peers, investors may be tempted to partake in this offering, however, there are risk factors that should be known prior to investing.

Symbol: TBKCP

Company Name: Triumph Bancorp

Sector: Banking

Call Price: $25.00 per share

Call Date: June 30, 2025

Annual Dividend ($): $1.78125 per share

Dividend Yield (% of Call): 7.125%

Current Yield to Call (As of June 26, 2020): 7.94%

Fixed or Floating: Fixed

Cumulative: Non-cumulative

Credit Rating: None

Tax Treatment: Dividends are eligible for preferential tax treatment depending on holder’s tax bracket

Uses of Funding: General corporate purposes

Information Courtesy of: Quantum Online

Triumph Bancorp’s common shares currently do not pay a dividend. This would leave the preferred shares vulnerable to suspension if the bank was to need to conserve capital. Furthermore, since the issuing company is a bank, they are required to make their preferred dividends non-cumulative to keep the issuance from diluting Tier 1 capital. Non-cumulative dividends can allow the company to suspend preferred dividends without accumulating the missed dividends as a liability. For investors, suspended dividends mean no accumulation of future income when the bank decides to resume paying dividends.

Triumph is planning on using the $43 million in proceeds from the issuance for “general corporate purposes.” This is a recurring theme for banks who are dealing with the unknown fallout of their loan performance from the COVID-19 economic crisis. As for the capital structure, the preferred share issuance will reduce the bank’s overall leverage from 8.08 times equity to 7.53 times equity. Aside from deposits, the bank has just under $1 billion in borrowed funds and senior debt that would rank senior to preferred shares in the event of a default or liquidation. The bank also has $100 million in “other liabilities” whose capital rank cannot be determined. The preferred shares, totaling $43 million in market cap, rank senior to common shares in the now $632 million equity stack.

Source: 424B Filing

Triumph Bank’s preferred shares (TBKCP) are currently trading below call value with a dividend yield of 7.37% and after-tax yield of 6.26%, ranking 11 th out of 209 securities followed in the banking sector snapshot in the High Yield Digest Database. While the income premium can partly be explained by the bank’s relatively small size compared to its peers, there are two other statistics that present concerns.

At 117%, Triumph Bank’s loan to deposit ratio is the 4 th highest among the 53 banks monitored in this sector. The high ratio indicates Triumph’s need for capital to increase its ability to lend and the fact that loan losses can create more pressure on the bank’s capital structure. Additionally, the bank’s CET1 ratio, at 8.24% is the lowest of the banks being monitored. The CET1 ratio is trending downwards, which indicates there will be a need for more capital in the future and the bank may be forced to suspend preferred dividends as a condition of new capital.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Data kept in High Yield Digest database

Overall, Triumph Bank’s newly issued preferred shares may be the riskiest income security in the banking sector. The likelihood o f Triumph Bank issuing new capital in the form of preferred shares or bonds in the near future also makes the common shares less attractive as they are likely to be diluted by additional Income investors should look to other banks, which are better capitalized for 6-7% income yields.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.