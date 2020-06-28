Output can grow by 30% in the next ten years.

Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) (Nornickel) is a large miner of precious metals that earns enough revenue to pay 10-11% of the yield and has growth projects, due to which the dividend will grow over a period of 10 years. Furthermore, Nornickel’s metal basket has growth potential, and if you believe in an inflationary economic recovery, Nornickel is a good bet for the long term. I recommend that you BUY at prices below $29/share.

Nornickel is one of the largest precious and base metals miners with the headquarters being located in Russia. It is the world’s largest palladium and high-grade nickel producer. The main produced metals are palladium, nickel, copper, platinum and gold.

Source: Nornickel’s databook

The company is currently trading with high FTM dividend yield

The current dividend policy (page 76) sets a dividend payout at 60% of the EBITDA. The dividends for the year 2019 were $3 per share (11% dividend yield to the current price).

If we consider the revenue from metal sales with spot prices and actual production guidance, we will see a 6.5% growth in 2020.

Source: Nornickel’s databook, Nornickel’s Investor presentation, my projections

The company will benefit from ruble to USD depreciation (it is 68 on the spot with an average of 63 in 2019), because it has ruble-denominated costs. I projected costs for 2020 by indexing various cost items for output, inflation, and currency rate changes, and concluded the following:

Source: Nornickel’s databook, my projections

Source: Nornickel’s databook, my projections

Based on the calculations, we can conclude that the dividends for 2020 may amount to $3.2 per share (11% dividend yield). Even if the metals prices fall by 20%, the dividends will be $2.4 per share, which gives a dividend yield of 8.2%. Therefore, Norilsk Nickel is attractive at all metals prices over a range of 20% to the current.

Output can grow by 30% in the next ten years

Vladimir Potanin, Nornickel’s CEO, presented 10 main investment projects in the last annual report. The projects enable the company to maintain the current output. Furthermore, PGM output will increase significantly until 2030 (a 30-40% growth compared to the year 2019).

Source: Nornickel’s 2019 annual report

These volumes at current prices would yield a dividend of $4 per share.

Nornickel will benefit from the commodities super cycle and palladium as a key driver

Nornickel’s metal basket has been growing while BCOM index has been falling for the past five years. The reason is a structural deficit of palladium. See the BCOM and Nornickel’s metals dynamics:

Source: Bloomberg.com

Source: Tradingview.com

I bet on the next commodity super cycle because most of the “old economy” companies underinvested in capacity because of low prices and we observed inflationary Fed actions. In that case, metal prices will be higher than spot, and even at spot prices, Nornickel will be attractive to buyers.

Palladium remains in deficit

Nornickel has deep expertise in the metal markets and issues research reports periodically. In May, the company reported they expected a balanced market for palladium for the whole 2020 year. However, there was oversupply in 1H 2020, so they expect deficit in the second half of the year.

The main palladium consumers are automakers (they account for 80% of the total demand). In 2020, automobile demand is expected to drop by 20% y-o-y, so the total demand is expected to decline by 16% yoy.

Supply is expected to decline by 12% yoy due to mines shut down in South Africa and North America.

The deficit was forecasted to be 0.9 moz before the crisis. Now, the forecasted demand has fallen by 1.8 moz, and supply by 1.3 moz. However, Nornickel is waiting a balanced market. Therefore, we will see a deficit of 0-0.3 moz, but the important thing is that the oversupply of 1H 2020 is over, so we’ll see a deficit in 2H 2020. This will support palladium prices.

Speaking of long-term trend, palladium demand is growing due to the transition to more environmentally friendly engines. China is limiting gas emissions, and Europe is switching from diesel to gasoline-powered cars that use palladium.

Supply does not keep up with demand, because palladium is a byproduct to platinum or nickel mining, so its production has a large lag to price growth.

Considering all these factors, I believe that palladium prices will rise when the economy recovers.

Nickel stays balanced

Nickel market is expected to be balanced in 2020-2021:

Source: Nornickel’s presentation

There was an expected two-year demand growth by 8% and supply growth by 10% before the crisis.

Therefore, I believe that nickel spot prices are near the fundamentals for the next year.

Fair value is $31.7 per share

I used DCF to estimate the value of the company. I used spot prices for the metals.

My WACC:

Source: Author's model

My projections:

Source: Author's model

From these calculations, we get the fair value of $31.7 per share.

Source: Author's model

Considering the potential upside in the metal prices, I find Nornickel shares attractive.

See below the sensitivity table, with average dynamics of the metal basket in the rows and market risk premium changes in the columns:

Source: Author's model

Summary

To sum up, the company now gives a dividend yield of 10-11%, and in the next 10 years, it will be able to pay the same or more due to the announced projects. Nornickel’s metal basket has growth potential, and if you believe in an inflationary economic recovery, Nornickel is a good bet for the long term. BUY at prices below $29/share.

