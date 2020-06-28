Introduction

Its been four years since my first article Does Harley Davidson Need An Oil Change? was published on Seeking Alpha. In that article I explored Harley Davidson's (HOG) biggest problem, a depleting core customer base. Now, four years later I am analyzing the company again to see the progress toward the goals of creating new riders and expanding the demographic set out by the company.

Source: Fabrik Brands

Business Then And Business Now

The largest concern in 2016 was a decrease in sales to Harley Davidson's core customer base- 47 year old males in the United States. In 2016 the company had a U.S. market share of the 601+ cc category of 51%, which is not much different in 2019 at 49.1%. The Cruiser and Touring motorcycles consisted of 75% of those sales in 2016 but in 2019 only made up 70% of sales. While Harley Davidson has maintained market shares it seems the two most popular brands are decreasing in popularity. Shipments in the United States since 2016 have seen a steady decline despite this consistent market share. Falling from 161,839 in 2016 to 124,326 in 2019, a -6.38% per year decline. As can be seen the core customer is still on the decline for the company. Along with this the average age of buyer has increased from 47 years old to 50 years old. This doesn't bode well as the as company is looking for younger U.S. customers. So how has this effected the financials? Well the Motorcycles segment has shown a CAGR of -3.49% per year with revenues in 2016 of $5.271 Billion to $4.572 Billion in 2019. Because 65.9% of United States purchases are financed by the Harley Davidson Financial Services segment very little growth has been happen here as well with revenues in 2016 of $725.082 Million to $789.111 Million in 2019.

Financial Health

Harley Davidson Inc. 2019 2016 Current Ratio 1.09 1.35 Quick Ratio 0.92 1.09 D/E 5.58 2.43 10 Yr ROA 6.4% 7.2% 10 Yr ROIC 7.24% 8.8%

Source: SEC 10-K's & Morningstar

While on the topic of financials I should compare the financial metric between then and now. Current and quick ratios are still solid at 1.09x and 0.92x, showing the business can still meet its current obligations decently well. That being said the debt to equity ratio has ballooned from 2.43x to 5.58x. The higher leverage paired with decreasing sales is a large concern, especially during this current economic situation. As for profitability the past years ROA and ROIC were 4% and 4.79% respectively. The 10 year average ROA and ROIC are now 6.04% and 7.24%. Not much has changed for the company's financial health since 2016 except the increased leverage.

The International Market & Company Goals

In 2016 Harley Davidson's stated goals according to the yearly SEC filing were the following:

Create 2 million new riders

Create 100 new motorcycles

Increase the international market to 50% of total volume

Deliver a higher ROIC

These goals have slightly adjusted with the first goal now being stated as expanding total riders to 4 million and the third goal now being 50% of total revenue. Harley Davidson has grown the percent of international shipments to 42% from 38% since 2016. This is very important as a huge concern about the business' long term worth is based on the ability to expand the demographics and through international channels seems to be the easiest way. In 2019 the company had a total of 3.1 million riders and increased riders by 720,253 since 2016 based on registration data. On top of that the company has had solid ROIC throughout the decade. These goals are ten year goals and so far the company is making some very good head way.

Source: CNBC

Conclusion

Overall Harley Davidson still hasn't been able to renew any U.S. customer base since the last article. While market share has stayed steady shipments and revenue in the United States are still decreasing. Although Harley Davidson has been able to meet some of its goals and grow the percent of its sales mix internationally I'm not sold The reason why is that international shipments are a higher percent of the mix but are declining on a total every year, from 100,382 in 2016 to 89,613 in 2019. Along with that the core U.S. customer age has increased to 50 years old and median income of motorcycle buyers has also increased to $62,500. Therefore what I see is that the company is still not putting enough emphasis on the younger, female, and non-white demographics. The company to me is a just a huge value trap trading at around 8.5x 2019 earnings and although they boast solid financial metrics the trend is all to clear. Until I see a clear trend to branch out to different demographics I am staying away from buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.