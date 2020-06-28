Despite some complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bluestone Resources (OTCQB:BBSRF) keeps on moving its fully permitted Cerro Blanco Gold Project forward. The company is in the middle of the financing phase right now, with the finalization of debt financing expected during the summer. Besides the financing talks, Bluestone keeps on drilling, in order to expand the resources and to upgrade them to higher categories. All these activities, along with the strong gold price, have a positive impact on Bluestone's share price that is almost 60% up since my October article.

According to the November 2019 updated resource estimate, Cerro Blanco contains measured and indicated resources of 1.41 million toz gold and 5.1 million toz silver, at a gold grade of 10.3 g/t and silver grade of 36.8 g/t. Further, 110,000 toz gold and 200,000 toz silver are contained in the inferred category. A big part of the resources is included in reserves that contain 0.94 million toz gold and 3.57 million toz silver, at a gold grade of 8.5 g/t and silver grade of 32.2 g/t.

Source: Bluestone Resources

The 2019 feasibility study outlined a very profitable mining operation. The Cerro Blanco mine should be able to produce 112,750 toz gold and 378,875 toz silver per year on average, over the initial 8-year mine life. The AISC should be only $579/toz gold. However, over the first two years, the production should average as much as 147,000 toz gold and 579,000 toz silver. The pre-production CAPEX is estimated at $196 million, including a $23 million contingency. The CAPEX is relatively low, as Cerro Blanco is a brownfield project. Its previous owner, Goldcorp (GG), has already invested around $170 million to build the portals, declines, and 3 kilometers of underground workings.

At a base-case gold price of $1,250/toz and silver price of $18/toz, Cerro Blanco's after-tax NPV (5%) equals $241 million and the after-tax IRR equals 34%. However, at the current gold price of approximately $1,750/toz, the after-tax NPV (5%) equals approximately $540 million and the after-tax IRR equals 64%.

As can be seen above, the main advantage of the Cerro Blanco project is very good economics, relatively low CAPEX, and the fact that it is fully permitted. On the other hand, some of the potential problems haven't been resolved yet. The main risks are related to the relatively low reserves, probable further share dilution, and jurisdiction risks. The good news is that the current volume of reserves shouldn't be a major issue, as they are sufficient for 8 years of operations. It is enough time to convert more resources into reserves and/or to discover more gold on the property. As shown in the map below, the gold in soil anomalies, as well as the historical drill results indicate that there is a significant potential to discover more gold in close proximity to the current resources. A drill-campaign is underway, with some very good results released earlier in June.

Source: Bluestone Resources

The potential share dilution should be relatively limited. It is not known how big the debt portion of the financing package will be, but the standard is 50-60%. According to the latest corporate presentation, Bluestone held cash of $55 million as of May 1. This sum includes also the money from the recent C$92 million private placement. In January, Bluestone secured a $30 million credit facility, of which $20 million remained undrawn as of the end of Q1. However, this facility matures in January 2021, so it doesn't help with the long-term financial needs much. The pre-production CAPEX is estimated at $196 million. Besides this, Bluestone will need also some money to finance its common activities until the gold production starts (probably in H2 2022). It is possible to assume that Bluestone will need around $220 million in total, which means that it still needs to secure around $165 million to build the mine. Assuming that 60% (approximately $120 million) of the overall CAPEX will be financed via debt, Bluestone will still need to raise around $45 million. At the current share price of $1.38, the company would have to issue approximately 33 million new shares. It equals approximately 23% share dilution.

The third of the main risk factors is the jurisdiction risk. Guatemala doesn't have a good reputation. There is still a dispute between Pan American Silver (PAAS) and the local indigenous groups, that resulted in the suspension of the third-largest silver mine in the world, the Escobal mine. Guatemala's constitutional court decided to suspend numerous mining and hydroelectric projects, as the Guatemalan government failed to consult affected indigenous groups adequately. What is important, Bluestone's permits are still valid and the company hasn't reported any issues with the government or with the local population. Also, the recent C$92 million financing demonstrates confidence in the Cerro Blanco project. However, only several days ago, the Guatemalan constitutional court ordered the suspension of the Fenix nickel mine owned by Solway Investment Group. This further underlines the jurisdictional risk and it may complicate Bluestone's debt financing negotiations.

Conclusion

Completion of debt financing will be a major milestone. It will indicate how much additional share dilution will be needed to put the mine into production. If everything goes well, the debt financing should be completed sometime in Q3. In H2 2020, also an updated resource estimate and updated feasibility study should be released. The main construction activities should start in early 2021, with first gold production in H2 2022, which is later than the original estimate of late 2021. Since my last Bluestone-focused article, several positive events occurred. On the other hand, the jurisdiction risk hasn't improved; moreover, Bluestone's market capitalization increased from $75 million to $190 million. Although I'm still bullish, Bluestone is not such a bargain anymore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.