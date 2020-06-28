The real improvement in Micron today over the Micron of the '90's is the ability to sustain net income and cash-flow in down cycles.

Micron Technology (MU) is scheduled to report their fiscal Q3 '20 financial results after the closing bell on Monday, June 29th, 2020.

Consensus analyst estimates for the 3rd quarter of 2020 are $0.77 in earnings per share on $5.3 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth in revenue of 11%, but a decline in EPS of 27%.

Micron has seen five consecutive quarters of negative y/y growth in revenue, EPS thus this is the first quarter the cycle could be turning:

Source: internal val s/sheet. Consensus estimates sourced from IBES by Refinitiv, as of 6/28/20.

Here is the IBES by Refinitiv estimate data showing the peak and subsequent decline in EPS and revenue estimates:

MU EPS estimates:

Source: IBES by Refinitiv

MU revenue estimates:

Source: consensus estimate source IBES by Refinitiv

Readers should note the 80% decline in the consensus EPS estimate for fiscal 2020 and the 33% decline in estimates 2020 revenue for the wafer giant, with the consensus estimates beginning in June, 2018.

Here is another perspective on consensus estimates which gives a clearer picture on why the stock hasn't fully incorporated the drop in consensus estimates:

Q3 '20 est Q2 '20 Q1 '20 Q4 '19 Fy '22 EPS est $6.34 $6.58 $7.19 $7.89 FY '21 EPS est $4.61 $4.92 $5.52 $5.10 fy '20 EPS est $2.51 $2.21 $2.32 $2.54 FY '22 exp EPS gro rt 38% 34% 30% 55% FY '21 exp EPS gro rt 84% 125% 138% 101% FY '20 exp EPS gro rt -60% -65% -63% -60% FY '22 PE 8x 7x 5x 5x FY '21 PE 10x 9x 6x 8x FY '20 PE 19x 19x 15x 17x FY '22 rev est $27.9 $27.6 $28.2 $28.6 FY '21 rev est $24.2 $25.1 $25.1 $24.2 FY '20 rev est $20.7 $20.1 $20.4 $19.9 FY '22 est rev gro rt 15% 10% 12% 18% FY '21 est rev gro rt 17% 25% 23% 21% Fy '20 est rev gro rt -11% -14% -13% -15%

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

This type of quarterly analysis shows both the volatility and the trends around Micron's consensus estimates during both the up and down DRAM and NAND cycles.

How this data is compiled on the spreadsheet is that I wait a few days or a week until after Micron's reported their quarterly results, and then - using IBES by Refinitiv consensus sell-side estimates, to the fiscal year and bottom-up estimates are posted to the spreadsheet. The data is similar to the first two table of columns except growth rates are shown above. Also sell-side analysts change their estimates constantly so this last table of data gives a longer 3-month view of the changes, rather than the monthly updates shown in the first two tables.

Micron Valuation:

Metric Current price $48 - $49 3-year est EPS gro 20% 3-yr avg PE 12x 3-year est rev gro 7% price-to-rev 2.7x Price-to-book 1.5x Price-to-cash-flow 5.2x Price-to-free-cash-flow 81x Mstar "fair value" est $44 Free-cash-flow yield 1% - 2%

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet. Balance sheet and cash-flow statement are as of Feb '20 quarter end.

Relative to its expected forward earnings growth, Micron looks cheap on a PE basis, but over the years I've found that the stock really becomes a strong buy when it drops below 1x book value. Using the stock price today, and the Feb '20 book value of closer to 1.5x

Look at how margins have changed the last 8 quarters:

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

If readers really want to see the impact of this latest cycle, from late 2108 until today, readers can see how gross margin has fallen from a peak of 61% in May, 2018, to the February '20's quarter gross margin of 28.25, so yeah, that's a big drop.

The operating margin has fallen from 52% in mid-2018 to just over 9% as of the February '20 quarter.

The last down cycle which occurred in early, 2016, the operating margin actually turned negative for three quarters. Although I'm not saying that the operating margin will turn negative in this cycle, the fact that the operating margin has dropped the way it has, indicates we could be closer to the bottom than the top.

Summary / conclusion: A number of painful lessons were learned trading Micron in the 1990's and 2000's, and most readers may not be readily able to grasp the poor economics of the DRAM business and the way Micron can generate phenomenal returns on capital and cash-flow in the robust parts of the cycle, and yet soul-crushing destruction of capital during periods of weak revenue growth.

Micron has changed in the latest decade as it actually bought back $2.8 - $2.9 billion in stock from August '18 to August '19, which signifies some confidence in the tempering of the length of depth of the capital destruction that occurs with the cyclical downturns,

This is a different Micron as it looks like Micron had their first quarter of negative free-cash-flow just in the Feb '20 quarter even though the downturn in revenue growth began in 2018.

Micron's stock is not currently owned for clients, since the one aspect of analyzing consensus EPS and revenue estimates looking out the next few years is that the data still shows negative revisions for fiscal 2021 and 2022. Yes, there is forward growth in both in EPS and revenue but the estimates haven't stabilized.

The stock is neither cheap or expensive. Under $40 it would look a lot more interesting, but it may never see that price.

Clients haven't owned the stock since buying between $10 - $15 in early, 2016, but selling too early a year later, in the high $20's.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.