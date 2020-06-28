Walgreens' falling share price has resulted in capital losses for shareholders, up to and over 50% of their investment, over the last five years or more.

Walgreens' earnings have been aggressively applied to share repurchases, reducing shareholders' equity, with no corresponding benefit to shareholders in the way of share price increases.

Investment Thesis

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) management has aggressively pursued a policy of share repurchases over the period from 2016 through the beginning of 2020. Share repurchases only benefit shareholders if the reduction in share count causes the share price to rise. This has not been the case for Walgreens' shareholders. Since December 1, 2016, despite poor outcomes along the way, Walgreens' management has continued to repurchase shares, expending $15.2 billion of shareholders' funds on share repurchases. Over the same period, the share price has progressively fallen by more than 50% from ~$84 to the present price of $41.17. If past performance were to be a predictor of future performance, Walgreens would be a stock to avoid. But past performance is not always a good predictor of future performance, and the current beaten-down share price could afford opportunity. Having said that, this is obviously not a stock to invest in without careful consideration and an in-depth analysis and understanding of future potential.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained:

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way.

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, driving the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations with respect to the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions with respect to shareholders' equity do not always benefit shareholders and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks", i.e., effective distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below I address for Walgreens:

Historical Shareholder Returns Checking the Walgreens "Equity Bucket"

Assessing Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 1 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Walgreens shareholders investing in the company over the last five years.

Table 1 - Walgreens: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Walgreens were overwhelmingly negative for eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The returns range from negative (7.9)% to negative (49.2)%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to second-quarter 2020. There has been considerable impact on the share price due to the COVID-19 effect, but also from a poor Q2-2020 result announced on April 2, 2020. The current share price of $41.17 is well down on the closing share price of $51.45 on February 21, 2020, but slightly up on the dip to $41.00 on March 26, 2020. The shares traded as high as $47.47 on March 31, but sank to a low of $39.41 on April 2, following the release of Q2-2020 earnings. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking The "Equity Bucket"

Walgreens' fiscal year ends August. For consistency between companies, I convert all fiscal years to a TTM calendar year end basis. Where a quarter ends November or January, that quarter end is treated as the fourth quarter/fiscal year end.

Table 2.1 Walgreens Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 2.1 shows a decrease in shareholders' equity of $5.6 billion over the 3.25 years, December 1, 2016 through end of February 28, 2020. This $5.6 billion loss of equity, together with $941 million applied to increasing net assets used in operations, was funded by an increase of $6.5 billion in net debt. This decrease of $5.6 billion in shareholders' equity is despite reporting earnings of $18.4 billion over the period and only paying out $5.3 billion in dividends, a net increase of $13.1 billion. Further analysis is provided below.

Table 2.2 Walgreens Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This has happened with Walgreens, resulting in a massive destruction of shareholders' equity and weakening of the balance sheet.

Explanatory comments on Table 2.2 for the period December 1, 2016, to February 28, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the period covered reveals flat to declining growth.

over the period covered reveals flat to declining growth. GAAP versus non-GAAP - Reported non-GAAP earnings are $4.6 billion higher than GAAP earnings over the 3.25-year period. A significant element of the $4.6 billion difference is attributed to expenditure on restructuring, the full benefit of which is not expected until 2022.

- Reported non-GAAP earnings are $4.6 billion higher than GAAP earnings over the 3.25-year period. A significant element of the $4.6 billion difference is attributed to expenditure on restructuring, the full benefit of which is not expected until 2022. Stock Compensation - The net income figure is arrived at after a charge of $927 million for 14.5 million shares issued to employees. The difference between the amount of $927 million charged against net income and the estimated cost of shares repurchased to offset the shares issued to staff amounts to ~$91 million. This difference of $91 million has come out of shareholders' equity without being recognized as a charge against net income - not material in the context of total net income over the 3.25-year period.

- The net income figure is arrived at after a charge of $927 million for 14.5 million shares issued to employees. The difference between the amount of $927 million charged against net income and the estimated cost of shares repurchased to offset the shares issued to staff amounts to ~$91 million. This difference of $91 million has come out of shareholders' equity without being recognized as a charge against net income - not material in the context of total net income over the 3.25-year period. Share Repurchases - The issue of shares to employees was more than offset by 213 million shares repurchased for $15.2 billion at an average share price ~$$71. Managements of companies promote these type of share repurchases as a "distribution to shareholders". This only holds true if the reduction in outstanding shares causes the share price to go up. A gain in share price for shareholders has a similar effect to receipt of a dividend. Management should only repurchase shares if they believe the shares are at or below fair value. Share repurchases work best for shareholders when share prices are increasing, generally on the back of earnings growth.

- The issue of shares to employees was more than offset by 213 million shares repurchased for $15.2 billion at an average share price ~$$71. Managements of companies promote these type of share repurchases as a "distribution to shareholders". This only holds true if the reduction in outstanding shares causes the share price to go up. A gain in share price for shareholders has a similar effect to receipt of a dividend. Management should only repurchase shares if they believe the shares are at or below fair value. Share repurchases work best for shareholders when share prices are increasing, generally on the back of earnings growth. Non-GAAP EPS versus Increase In Shareholders' Equity - By the time these various items, including share repurchases, are taken into account, we find the reported non-GAAP EPS of $18.91 has transformed to a negative $(0.28) per share reduction in shareholders' equity for the 3.25-year period. This is before dividends. Worse still for shareholders, not only has the book value per share gone down by $0.28 per share, without any benefit to them, but the share price also has gone down by over 50% from $84.22 at December 1, 2016, to $41.17 at June 26, 2020.

- By the time these various items, including share repurchases, are taken into account, we find the reported non-GAAP EPS of $18.91 has transformed to a negative $(0.28) per share reduction in shareholders' equity for the 3.25-year period. This is before dividends. Worse still for shareholders, not only has the book value per share gone down by $0.28 per share, without any benefit to them, but the share price also has gone down by over 50% from $84.22 at December 1, 2016, to $41.17 at June 26, 2020. Dividends Funded With Debt - Despite the $0.28 per share decrement to equity, $5.43 per share was distributed to shareholders by way of dividend. The $5.3 billion to fund these dividends was effectively met from an increase in net debt. The alternative is $5.3 billion of the share repurchases was funded from an increase in net debt. Continuing shareholders have not gained any offsetting benefit from this increase in net debt. At the same time, the share price has more than halved.

- Despite the $0.28 per share decrement to equity, $5.43 per share was distributed to shareholders by way of dividend. The $5.3 billion to fund these dividends was effectively met from an increase in net debt. The alternative is $5.3 billion of the share repurchases was funded from an increase in net debt. Continuing shareholders have not gained any offsetting benefit from this increase in net debt. At the same time, the share price has more than halved. Share count reduction - Due to numbers of shares repurchased being more than shares issued to employees, share count reduced by 199 million, from 1,079 to 880 million over the 3.25-year period. Despite this reduction in share count, and $18.9 billion in reported profits ($13 billion net of dividends), shareholders' equity (book) value per share went down significantly, and share price more than halved.

- Due to numbers of shares repurchased being more than shares issued to employees, share count reduced by 199 million, from 1,079 to 880 million over the 3.25-year period. Despite this reduction in share count, and $18.9 billion in reported profits ($13 billion net of dividends), shareholders' equity (book) value per share went down significantly, and share price more than halved. Debt metrics - Net debt as a percentage of net debt + equity has increased from 32% at end of November 2016 to 40% at end of March 2020, resulting in a weakening of the balance sheet.

Summary and Conclusions

It is hard to get excited about a company where enterprise value and share price have been so greatly damaged over the last five years. It is even more concerning that management has persisted with share repurchases over several years when it should have been evident these have been detrimental to the company and share price was in decline. I also always have concerns when management excludes large amounts of expenditure for "restructuring" with the purported benefit well out in the future. Notwithstanding all of that, the share price appears to have been beaten down considerably more than any diminution in the intrinsic value of the underlying business. Accordingly, there could be opportunity here. This company, with its attractive dividend yield, is likely one for further investigation in the DGI+ Club.

