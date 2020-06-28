Second COVID Wave? Analysis And Updated Investment Strategy

Safety in safe income and reasonably-valued dominant companies that can grow in these difficult times are this retiree's choices for capital allocation.

Beyond a COVID second wave (or not), the SPY was at a high valuation when the recession hit; its recovery to $300 may be too sharp and steep.

Analysis of hospitalization and mortality trends is presented; reasons for concern but also significant improvement in death rates is a positive.

There are both bad and good things happening, but what I see is the mass media focusing more on the negatives.

An imminent second COVID wave remains a serious threat, but it may be fully priced in by now.

First, a comment on COVID-19: safety first

The most important thing I can say is to be appropriately fearful of COVID-19 and the virus which causes it.

Th virus is bad news no matter whether stock traders are (in my view) being pushed by a motivated media to be unduly panicked about what in many states is (finally) a first COVID wave.

Nothing said herein about the financial markets changes the fact that COVID is real, it is not "just the flu" and it is dangerous for most of us. So please be very careful and do not take any points I make below out of this overriding context. We are in a public health emergency; difficult decisions are being made with incomplete knowledge; the success of future treatments or vaccines, the extent of protection against reinfection in people who get COVID and the degree of mutability of the virus that causes it are all unknown.

Now to some commentary about how COVID is presented by parts of the mass media in the US, what certain trends appear to be, and then how I have been thinking of the investment scene the past 4 months and how I look at it now.

Beginning with the media...

Fear sells - but no one really knows what's coming and when

Some examples of leading with the fear factor include going on Bloomberg (Markets) today (Saturday) and finding the lead article noting a further spike in new COVID diagnoses in Florida. Unmentioned in the headline -which is all most people see - is that the median age of new cases is only 34, down from about 65 in March. So, while new acute cases are now rising by over 7000 per day in Florida, the current count of hospitalized patients is only up by 361. (Note, all these numbers tend to change as numbers are fine-tuned). It's of course bad news. But it's not necessarily a disaster, and as shown below, national numbers are different.

Now to Reuters. The lead story in all of Reuters.com is medically of mild interest, but it's not very newsworthy. Here is the scary title, with what I view as the key point that puts the whole story in perspective (but, please read the article; my emphasis added):

While coronavirus symptoms typically resolve in two or three weeks, an estimated 1 in 10 experience prolonged symptoms, Dr. Helen Salisbury of the University of Oxford wrote in the British Medical Journal on Tuesday.

This is no surprise. What was the purpose of making this the #1 story on the US edition of Reuters on Saturday? I propose that the point was to make readers depressed and fearful, and (politics aside) this always tends to depress risk assets to some extent.

The next two headlines were also depressing:

None of the above is fake news.

The information is real and valuable.

But, it is telling us what the public already knows. Imagine if every day in February 2009, every day in March 2009, every day in April 2009, etc., Reuters and Bloomberg did nothing but lead with the following sorts of headlines:

Unemployment worsens again

Economy weak and getting weaker: will this recession ever end?

The new homeless: middle class and broke.

And then, after all those depressing articles, then they finally put in a (correct) bullish, forward-looking article, say one headlined this way:

Fed support [i.e. QE], low interest rates, low oil prices, Federal stimulus program herald better times ahead.

Those were the reasons why the S&P 500 (SPY) bottomed in early March even though the economy worsened into June.

Perhaps that's the case with COVID now (no guarantees).

Which narrative on COVID will prove correct?

The possibility that COVID might already be overly priced-in is how I look at a Reuters Special Report. It was present in the list of headlines, but below all the above three negative ones. The key quote from the title of the special report:

"Doctors see hope in new treatments"

My key take-home message from the article was this:

“​We are well-positioned for a second wave,” [I.D. specialist Dr. Gopi] Patel said. “We know so much more.”

The article discusses ways that allow hospitalized patients to fare better than a few months ago.

The reasons are varied. COVID pneumonia patients are now often kept prone. Anticoagulant therapy is now used in a number of cases. A lot of other improvements such as better hospital logistics, and ample supplies of personal protective equipment are making a difference.

Then there are the use of steroids for many of the sicker patients, sometimes convalescent plasma, and remdesivir, a Gilead (GILD) antiviral.

Of these three treatments, Reuters provides the most upbeat commentary for remdesivir. Some quotes from the article:

Many of the doctors who spoke with Reuters were bullish on the use of remdesivir...

“We started finding that, actually, the sooner you get treated with it, the better,” [Dr.] Staricco said. “We’ve revisited our criteria for giving it to patients three different times.”

Data on the drug... is still scarce. But his anecdotal observations on the benefits of early treatment were echoed by several U.S. doctors.

I would like to see this sort of article be publicized more widely.

So, is a second wave of COVID imminent on a national basis in the US?

The CDC weighs in, as per the next two sections.

First:

CDC downgrades lethality of the novel coronavirus

Thursday, CDC director Redfield was quoted by NPR as follows:

"Our best estimate right now is that for every case that was reported, there actually were 10 other infections," Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, said during a call with reporters Thursday. Redfield estimates that between 5% and 8% of the U.S. population has been exposed.

If one adds the children under about age 10 who are virtually immune, and if exposure means at least a certain duration of immunity, then already 10% or more of the country may not be susceptible even if exposed to COVID.

It also implies about a 0.6% case fatality rate.

That there may be at least 10X more infections than measured may help explain the dramatic fall in COVID cases in NYC, as demonstrated by the NYC Health web site. NYC measured 211,000 cases, but if one multiples that by 10 and adds young children, I wonder NYC already has achieved a degree of herd immunity.

Now to data from the CDC web site on what's coming in July:

Models of hospitalizations are benign for the near-term - but highly uncertain

The CDC presents a web page with models for COVID-related hospitalizations from different experts. For the next few weeks, CDC says:

... national forecasts from two models suggest an increase in the number of daily hospitalizations over the next four weeks, while the other three models forecast stable numbers or slight declines.

At least they agree for the most part, but only on the trend.

But look what they foresee in absolute terms:

By mid-July, the forecasts estimate 1,000 to 15,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day.

Yikes!

If the experts really don't have a clue, my position is to not have a strong opinion.

Furthermore, there are lots of complications in looking at the data, of which the following are several of the many difficulties of thinking about this metric.

Thinking of hospitalizations, note the points made in the Reuters Special Report, plus the following as a sampler of how tricky it is to find the right metrics to even define a second wave in these changing times.

Hospitalizations are a complicated indicator

Of the many issues in thinking about their importance, here are just a few:

1. Incentives to admit

Hospitals are now paid quite generously to treat COVID cases. So perhaps they are admitting milder cases now.

There may be good reasons to admit marginal cases, such as making it easy for a spouse to stay away from the patient, or making sure that a medically-fragile patient does not deteriorate suddenly at home.

Also, with remdesivir now available, hospitals might now have another reason to admit a marginal COVID case.

Thus, a COVID admission in June or July may not reflect the same seriousness as one in March or April.

2. Better outcomes today

Getting hard data is a tough task here, but I think that for equivalent severity of disease, outcomes are better today than they were 2-3 months ago.

This is supported by a simple Bing search, which shows 506 COVID deaths on 6/27, which was the lowest number of Saturday deaths from COVID since March, even though new cases were in record territory.

Pointing in that direction is data from Arizona's Department of Health Services. It maintains a web site showing hospitalizations surging but the number of people going on ventilators low and dropping (see tab on bottom right, "Hospital COVID-19 Specific Metrics" for intubation data).

3. Some of the country has been seeing large numbers of infected Americans returning from Mexico for care

The WaPo ran an[ article one month ago, Coronavirus on the border. Some aspects of this story may remain active (I do not have current data). WaPo reported:

About 1.5 million Americans live in Mexico, and more than 250,000 of them live in the cities just south of California. Those cities have been hit harder by the coronavirus than almost anywhere else in Mexico... Some patients are being transferred as far north as Los Angeles to relieve border hospitals such as El Centro Regional... Forty-eight percent of patients at Scripps Mercy in Chula Vista last week had visited Mexico in the week before they were admitted.

A month later, I assume that at some of the hospitalizations in California, Arizona and perhaps Texas are from infections contracted in Mexico.

4. Inadvertent COVID hospitalizations

Something to be aware of, as a south Florida media outlet reports:

Carlos A. Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System, says there are some challenges. “A lot of these people are younger and about 40 percent of them are coming in to Jackson for other reasons,” Migoya said. “They’ve ended up in a car accident or other things, and as we test every patient that comes in, we have found them to be (COVID-19) positive.

So, if a 25-year old is admitted for multiple trauma or a drug O.D. (etc.), that person is routinely tested for COVID, and some will by coincidence be positive, and this will be coded as a COVID hospitalization. I have no idea whether this sort of thing is very common, however.

5. CDC (selective data on hospitalizations) shows a surprisingly good trend

This data only covers a minority of states, and its sharp downtrend in hospitalizations is skewed by the presence of New York. It's worth looking at and tracking the weekly trend.

Next, some thoughts about COVID mortality and demographics follow.

Note that mortality is a lagging indicator.

Why considering age is so vital (it's good to be young)

Beginning with mortality from COVID...

1. It's rarely fatal for the younger set

The CDC COVID Data Tracker (demographics tab) contains a graphic, Deaths by Age Group.

What this shows is that the 65+ age group comprised only 17% of diagnosed cases but 79% of deaths.

Another 15% of deaths came from the 50-64 age group.

Patients below 40 comprised 55% of COVID cases but accounted for only 6% of COVID deaths. Most of those were from people in their 30's.

For younger people lacking major pre-existing conditions, COVID deaths were negligible. My guess is that at and below a certain age (?30), influenza is more dangerous than COVID

For this, schools were closed across the country and working age, low-risk people were locked down in most states, helping to cause the most rapid decline in economic activity in US history? (And, yes, based on data from China in January and February, and Europe in February, the basic outlines of these concepts were known months ago in the US.)

Especially note the nearly-zero death rate for children 5-17 years old.

Further, remember the CDC saying that it estimates 10X greater cases than diagnoses, as discussed above. If so, then mortality from COVID for younger people has extremely low.

In other words, a spike in COVID diagnoses in people with a median age of 34 (Florida's number), partly due to many more cases and partly due to more testing, may or may not be a "wave:" it's in the definition.

As an investor, if a lot of 34-year olds get a viral syndrome with only infrequent serious complicatons, that's a lot different than if a lot of working 60-year olds get a nasty and sometimes fatal COVID disease.

The situation is bad enough without second-wave dynamics that would be anything like those of the first wave. What will happen with public schools and colleges this coming academic year? Will the House of Representatives be generous to the economy (and President Trump) in authorizing further large fiscal stimulus if the administration desires? Will the northeast see cases head upward? It starts getting cold in parts of the US in September. Will COVID prove very seasonal there?

I wish I could provide myself - and you - answers to these and many other important questions. But I cannot. So I will share my updated investment plan, which acknowledges the many risks and uncertainties related to COVID (and many other things) and tries to go with some trends I think are clear and probably not fully priced in.

The investment point of it all

Over the years, I have found when I have tried to guess at the unknowable, it has been a mistake. So I will go back to pre-lockdown COVID-recessionary thinking, and a core valuation issue.

S&P reports (click "additional info," then "index earnings") consensus that S&P non-GAAP EPS will rise from $109.49 in 2020 to $161.50 in 2021.

I think that sort of growth in earnings is simply not going to happen and has major downside risk centered in these large sectors:

most consumer discretionary, a la the horrid Nike (NKE) sales and (negative) earnings report last week

specifically, T&E (travel and entertainment) looks like a depressed area for some time to come

CRE (commercial real estate)

interest-sensitive names such as banks (due to flat yield curve and loan losses)

heavily leveraged companies that counted on inflation and real growth

oil and gas companies of every stripe as people drive and fly less and as global public opinion continues to turn against them.

Some of the above represent trends that were ongoing pre-COVID, such as the financial trends (flat yield curve and low rates) and oil and gas. Some, such as T&E, are new.

Because these numerous and large sectors look to me like no-growth/negative-growth sectors, I see no reason to own the SPY. At best I am neutral due to Fed support.

Rather, I would like to invest in companies and sectors than can do well this recessionary year, and in most COVID-related (and other) scenarios.

First:

High quality bonds and bond substitutes

Given the alternatives, I still like the investmen discussed in my March 2 article, Three Little Words For Bonds: Still A Buy.

Since then the 30-year Treasury yield has dropped from a seemingly "too low" 1.67% to 1.37%. A large iShares fund that owns the 20-30 year Treasury complex (TLT) has risen from $155 to $165. In contrast, the SPY has risen, but less, from $296 to $300.

I expect this trend to continue with the usual variability, as the weak sectors in the economy act as a drag both for COVID-related reasons and more general reasons.

Treasuries and very high quality long bonds such as those of Microsoft (MSFT) have reasonable total return possibilities in my opinion given I believe realized inflation will be very low for some years and that short term rates in the US will stay near zero indefinitely.

That suggests that, with more risk to principal, utilities can be good investments and do not require the economy to recover strongly to maintain and (slowly) grow dividends.

My current favorite is one I have written about before at lower prices, WEC Energy (WEC). Forward dividend yield is around $3.0%; I expect steady though modest dividend increases.

As I mentioned in another March 2 article, Markets That Try Men's Souls: Of Techs And Technicals, on Feb. 26 I took note of the COVID risk and early deterioration in the SPY and sold stocks heavily, soon buying muni and other bonds in the March panic liquidation.

I am also bullish on gold, which I view as a zero coupon perpetual default-free bond. Political turmoil in the US and elsewhere is always a positive for gold.

I also see a few sectors or sub-sectors that can be attractive in that they can provide growth at a reasonable price even if the economy as a whole does not fully recover (because the challenged sectors are so large).

My favorite sector:

Biotech (IBB)

Biotech is part of the COVID solution. It, along with conventional pharma research, is also solving numerous common problems. Valuations are reasonable. If people are going to spend less on T&E, that leaves more time and money for health care. I like the sector for alpha, and many individual names, for the foreseeable future.

More to come on some individual names as earnings get reported.

Tech (QQQ)

In my March 2 article on "Tech And Technicals," I specifically praised Microsoft (MSFT) at $172 and NVIDIA (NVDA) at $270. Both stocks have done well since them and are my two largest tech holdings. Of the other names I liked, I also like and am long Taiwan Semi (TSM).

A lot of SaaS stocks look over-loved.

Also, some technology stocks may expereience what Oracle (ORCL) found last quarter, namely that certain customers just are going to shrink or vanish. "Tech" is cool - but investors know that by now - and it depends on a healthy economy, including from T&E and brick-and-mortar retail for a good part of its business.

Based on valuation as well as antitrust issues in some large tech/media names, I am cautious on some parts of the tech space, so I am more selective here than in biotech.

Next, some survivors

Big box category-killer retailers with omnichannel capabilities

Omnichannel is the way to go, as all players including Amazon (AMZN) recognize.

With more people either confined to home or else working from home, both Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) have seen strong demand. LOW has made notable strides in improving its e-commerce capabilities, and HD has focused on them for several years. With weaker players faltering or closing their doors, I expect this duopoly to be a winner for years, something like Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsico (PEP).

Wal-Mart (WMT) is the only potential e-commerce peer to AMZN.

COVID has been good to WMT given it has more omnichannel ways to satisfy demand than AMZN.

WMT is expanding its horizons by test-marketing the provision of health care, e.g.:

Owning WMT and MSFT may to a degree synthetically own much of AMZN at a much lower P/E.

Then there is the inimitable Costco (COST), which while slow to join the e-commerce revolution seems to always find ways to grow. With so many Costco stores controlling lots of real estate, COST can certainly find ways to expand its omnichannel capabilities, such as with greatly enhanced buy online, pick up at store capabilities.

Risks

This article covers a lot of ground and presents many opinions and guesses about the future. All may be wrong. Allocating capital is always risky. Please be careful and do your own homework.

Summary and concluding comments - lots of wheels are spinning

In summary, on a national basis, the US is not experiencing a second COVID wave as measured by deaths and perhaps not by hospitalizations.

Rather, some parts are improving and others are seeing a first wave. A few others, such as Atlanta and South Florida, never left the first wave. Some other parts remain largely free of COVID.

However, the future is quite unclear.The very knowledgeable modelers of COVID trends into July disagree, and as investors, we look far beyond one month.

I will remain quite cautious in my behavior.

As an investor, I want to be guided by actual data, not headlines about a possible highly adverse COVID scenario this summer.

I am not sure what the right metrics are when thinking of a second wave.

Over all, then, I would say that so much publicity has been given to COVID spikes in several parts of the country but so little publicity has been given to favorable trends in other parts and in treatment, that second-wave questions tend to drop out in my investment thinking.

What remains are the points I made in my paired March 2 articles.

That is, valuations are very high for the onset of a recession, and most recessions squash inflation for at least two years. In today's case of COVID, it is slamming so many inflation-prone parts of the economy, and is restricting usage of petroleum products for transportation so much while also creating a glut of CRE, that deflation may be as much of a risk as inflation.

In that setting, safe income via bonds and possibly strong utilities (XLU) may be foundational investments. Also, dominant, well-financed stocks with secular and current growth opportunities may provide alpha versus income vehicles.

Simultaneously, many sectors of the SPY may be dead money or worse.

Gold (IAU) may also be a prudent investment, both for hedging conventional assets and/or as a source of alpha; so may gold mining stocks (GDX).

Finally, I offer the view that investment risks are unusually elevated and complex right now.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday afternoon; futures not open.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST,GILD,HD,LOW,MSFT,NVDA,TSM,WEC,WMT,TLT,GDX<IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. I may sell any of the stocks or funds named above without notice at any time.