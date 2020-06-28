But this creates opportunity in SeaWorld as I think the stock is pricing in far more downside than is needed.

Image source

Entertainment purveyor SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) has been on its own rollercoaster since the COVID-19 crisis began. Shares were soaring at multi-year highs earlier this year on optimism about the company’s turnaround and improving traffic. However, abrupt park closures forced by the virus saw shares nosedive from $37 to just under $7 in the space of a few weeks, a truly epic and dizzying decline.

Shares rebounded quite strongly but have since oscillated with very high levels of volatility. With shares at $14 or so today, I think SeaWorld represents relative value. However, I will note that this is a high-risk/high-reward stock at this point, so keep positions small.

Assessing the damage from COVID-19

Obviously, entertainment businesses are at the epicenter of this crisis. Entertainment businesses require large numbers of people to be in the same place at the same time, meaning social distancing is all but impossible. That is why SeaWorld and its competitors shut down completely earlier this year, just as they were ramping up for the busy spring and summer seasons at their parks. This had a predictably devastating impact on revenue and earnings estimates for the group, SeaWorld included.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, revenue estimates for this year were originally for ~$2 billion back in 2014 when analysts first began making such estimates. That proved to be way off, however, as estimates settled around $1.5 billion at the start of the year. Of course, this year’s revenue is expected to decline precipitously to just under $600 million as SeaWorld is grappling with very recent openings – already well into the season – in addition to sluggish traffic.

This year, then, is a complete disaster, but the good news is that the longer-term looks much better. Estimates for next year have come down meaningfully as well, but the damage to 2022 – the red line in the chart above – has been minimal. That’s congruent with my line of thinking – that 2021 will see most of the normalization take place, and then beyond, we should be back to some sort of pre-crisis normal – so I think the weakness we’re seeing should be short-lived.

If we look at historical revenue production, we can get an idea of what we could reasonably expect to be a target for SeaWorld into 2021 and beyond.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue has generally been in the area of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion annually since 2015 as traffic and in-park spending has moved around a bit. Still, this is a fairly reasonable target for long-term goals of revenue for SeaWorld, which is exactly where estimates for 2022 are today. This means the analyst community supports the idea that we’ll see SeaWorld back at some sort of normal by 2022, which is good news for the stock.

The same sort of story is true for earnings as well, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS was just over a dollar in the last fiscal year, but is expected to decline to a loss of about twice that amount for this year. Theme parks operate on an enormous amount of operating leverage because fixed expenses are high. Things like park labor, maintenance, interest expense and others are largely fixed irrespective of how much revenue comes in. That means operating leverage can create significant upside or downside in earnings depending upon how revenue looks. Today, revenue looks absolutely awful, so earnings are predictably weak. The good news is that operating leverage works both ways and thus, we should see a pretty rapid reflation in margins as revenue rises.

Traffic in Q1 was down about 30%, and keep in mind that this period only contained part of the COVID-19 shutdown. That means Q2 traffic will probably be worse, but that remains to be seen. However, with reopenings in key states for SeaWorld like Texas and Florida, assuming we don’t reverse course and close down again, the recovery should be well underway. For reference, SeaWorld gets about 60% of its total park attendance from Florida and Texas combined, so those two states are critical for the company’s success.

In my view, the principal risk to the bull case for SeaWorld today is that reopenings in Texas and Florida don’t go as planned. If virus outbreaks force the states to close again, SeaWorld’s bull case – at least near-term – is off the table.

I believe this is why the stock has traded down so sharply in recent trading days. Investors seem to be pricing in that reopenings aren’t going to work and that traffic at SeaWorld’s parks will be below-normal or cut off entirely once more. While this is a risk you have to accept if you are going to buy the stock, I also think it is largely priced in at this point.

Relative value, but danger is lurking

I mentioned above that SeaWorld is a high-risk/high-reward situation. That means positions should be small and managed actively as the situation is changing rapidly with SeaWorld. Please understand this stock has been and will likely continue to move around a lot in both directions, and plan accordingly.

With that disclaimer out the way, let’s examine why I think SeaWorld offers value today. Using the average closing prices of the past five years and the EPS data in the charts above, I calculated that the stock’s average price-to-earnings multiple since 2015 has been ~28. Keep in mind that these multiples were at a time when SeaWorld paid a strong dividend and its future was looking brighter thanks to its turnaround plan. However, years of very high multiples cannot and should not be ignored.

Today, SeaWorld is trading for just 12.6 times projected earnings for 2022. While 2022 is a long way off, and a lot could happen in the interim, it appears to me SeaWorld is pricing in permanent impairment in its business model. While I agree there will need to be changes with how theme parks operate post-COVID-19, I don’t think people will stop going to theme parks, and I don’t think the model is permanently impaired.

I don’t necessarily see a return to 28 times earnings anytime soon, but 12 is way too low if you believe SeaWorld will eventually get back to normal. If we assess fair value at just 18 times earnings to provide a cushion for the COVID-19 uncertainty that is present, that is still nearly 50% higher than today. That’s the opportunity with SeaWorld and why I think the stock is too cheap.

Hopefully I’ve made it clear there are significant risks present for SeaWorld and the other theme park operators today. However, I think the stock is pricing these risks in, and as a result, I’m bullish on SeaWorld. This is a very speculative buy so please keep positions small and actively managed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SEAS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.