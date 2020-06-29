A combination of events may have aligned to get a near-term break. The market is up in a nice V-shape but that probably requires the economy to do its V-shape thing too.

But earnings preannouncement season is approaching and there's risk coming for Q3 and maybe even Q2. Q2 won't be as good as Q1.

With global coronavirus cases moving up it's hard to image the world getting back to normal. We think there's near-term downside risk in stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

In this video we'll run through some key charts we're following fundamentally and technically to give us a hint what the market wants to do next.

For now we think lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Opinions given are at this moment and can change rapidly after this is published. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.