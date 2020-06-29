I am neutral on the ETF, but have created a strategy that can help.

The COVID-19 disruption is gathering strength after the states reopened, and it may derail operations of economy-dependent stocks that this ETF is focusing on.

The portfolio design of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF is such that it cannot take advantage of growth stocks, which are responsible for the melt-up.

We don’t have to be smarter than the rest, we have to be more disciplined than the rest. – Warren Buffett

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) has been a major disappointment for its loyal and long-term investors. There are a couple of reasons for its underperformance – one, it has been chasing companies with high dividend yields whereas the market has been rewarding growth stocks, and two, the COVID-19 disruption is now choking the profits of dividend-paying companies.

I am neutral on this ETF and feel there are other exciting opportunities to consider. Way back in December 2019, I had benchmarked the high-dividend stock index with preferred shares in a tweet and in The Lead-Lag Report. It was clear even back then that preferred stocks outperformed the index by a decent margin.

Image Source: Twitter

Despite its underperformance, many dividend investors prefer ETFs such as SPYD. Here is some more information for them to chew upon.

SPYD Internals

SPYD’s peer group includes ETFs such as Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (DIV), Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV), and Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD). The entire group has underperformed from the valuation point of view. Only the investors who bought these ETFs when the market crashed a few months back have benefited, while longer-term investors have lost.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

SPYD has lost between 27.84% and 19.56% in value for investors who have been holding it for a period of 6 months to 3 years. So, it all boils down to how much dividend it has distributed.

I have created a spreadsheet that lists average NAVs and dividend distributed per year. Investors who have bought the SPYD between 2017 and February 2020 have lost capital. Folks who gained the most are the ones who picked it up between March 23, 2020, and April 3, 2020, when the market was tanking.

Image Source: Self-generated

SPYD Portfolio

Image Source: SSGA Website

SPYD’s portfolio and its structure are the reason for its underperformance. The fund focuses on high-dividend-yielding stocks whereas the market has so far favored growth stocks; this is the reason why the ETF has lost out from the momentum point of view. It has allocated 67% of its funds to real estate, financials, utilities, energy, and consumer staples sectors.

The sectors that SPYD banked on, except for consumer staples, are witnessing severe stress because of the COVID-19 disruption. Many companies in economy-dependent sectors have cut guidance and chances are high that a number of such companies will skip dividends. The market now favors stocks in technology, healthcare, hygiene, and other sectors that are expected to do well in the post-COVID-19 age.

There is very little clarity on dividends that will be earned and distributed by SPYD. The other disadvantage of the ETF is that investors may continue to switch over to growth stocks, and, therefore, the fund’s NAV may remain depressed. But one thing is clear, and that is: if SPYD’s NAV drops to its March 2020 lows of about $22, it can be played for a bounce.

Summing Up

SPYD’s portfolio structure is the main reason for its underperformance and a muted outlook. The current situation is such that COVID-19 cases and unemployment claims are spiking while demand is contracting, resulting in a triple whammy for the economy. States that have reopened are witnessing a wave of new infections and the situation going forward seems fluid. The only positive is that Fed’s liquidity injection has been propping up the market thus far. I’m unsure of how long the market can continue zipping up without fundamentals backing it, and therefore my estimate is that SPYD’s NAV will get hit in the near term.

I am neutral on SPYD at its current price of $28.60 and suggest avoiding it. However, if the market were to see another correction, then the ETF may test its lows, and that would be a good time to fish for a bounce.

The operative word is bounce – this ETF is a trade-on-a-sharp-dip type of stock now. I would buy it for the long-term only after there is clarity on the COVID-19 disruption and the U.S.–China trade war that is likely to follow it.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.