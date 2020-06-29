Gold Going From Strength To Strength

Investors should not see gold as a hedge against volatility in their portfolios, but as a source of Alpha. XAU/USD should go on from here to make new all-time highs.

Gold looks to go from strength to strength from here. The money-printing efforts by central banks are not likely to stop, and gold should rise along with supply of money.

XAU/USD has since rallied from $1726 to $1770.

At that time, XAU/USD (GLD) was trading at $1,726. The breakout has since materialised and XAU/USD is now trading close to $1,770. My suggested choice of poison to take advantage of this view was to buy into the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which is currently about +7.6% in the money with the buy entry at $32.70.

While the call for a breakout in XAU/USD originated from bullish price signals that were forming on the chart, there are multiple reasons why gold should go from strength to strength to make new all-time highs against the USD from here on. I have covered the technical chart of XAU/USD in my marketplace service, but shall not do so in this article.

First, we live in a world where fiat currencies are theoretically losing their value rapidly with the sheer size of money-printing experiments central banks are taking on. In retrospect, printing money has helped avert an economic disaster that was on the cards after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the world. Central banks have unabashedly printed their way out of crises since the Great Financial Crisis, and this has inevitably formed a crutch or psychological dependence for the market. When in trouble, look for central banks to print us out of trouble. If they do print, the markets are rescued.

This can well go on for many more years. There is currently no obvious sign that central banks will be forced to curb this refreshing stream of liquidity anytime soon. There are no signs as well that the powers of these central banks will be reduced and subjected to increased oversight. It will be foolish to bet that central banks will not want to serve up more liquidity if the economy gets worse. It is a more promising bet that this liquidity has to find its way somewhere, and that would be to instruments which would help hedge against this ongoing devaluation in currencies.

A chart that I like to show is where I plot M2 money supply against XAU/USD and equities (Nasdaq Composite). I have added the latter to the chart below for your reference, but for the sake of this article I will only cover the relationship between money supply and gold.

Chart of M2 Money Supply (in blue), XAU/USD (in orange) and Nasdaq Composite (in green)

In the past when there was the Bretton Woods agreement, there had to be a fixed amount of gold kept in reserve per unit of currency for each country. Despite the agreement being abolished, it is logical that the price of gold should keep pace with the growth in supply of money. This is the market's way of hedging itself against potential devaluation of fiat currencies.

Second, we tend to look at XAU/USD for reference on how gold is performing. XAU/USD's all-time high at $1,915 might lead us to falsely think that gold prices might be hitting resistance soon, given that prices are already very close to this psychological level. However, if we take a step back, we will see that XAU has already made new all-time highs against all other G10 currencies, with the USD the last man standing. In all probability, the USD's exclusive status will go too. With the Fed leading the charge in money-printing, we should not expect the USD to put up a strong defence against XAU.

Gold has been largely touted as a hedge against equity market volatility and economic distress. Well, we have seen both gold and equities rallying at the same time since March, so I question the validity of this argument. That said, the close positive correlation between gold prices and money supply looks concrete and I believe investors should allocate a portion of their portfolios to gold given that money supply continues to be expansionary from here.



Disclosure: I am/we are long TEAM, GDX, NKLA, AMZN, MSFT, AEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.